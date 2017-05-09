Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
-Top Stories

Tribune-Review photographer Palla honored by Pro Football Hall of Fame

Tribune-Review | Tuesday, May 9, 2017, 5:27 p.m.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
This photo by Tribune-Review photographer Chaz Palla of Steelers coach Mike Tomlin giving an earful to a referee last season was selected as Photograph of the Year for the 2016 NFL season. The photo, entitled 'Ear Full,' was selected by a panel of judges in the 49th Annual Pro Football Hall of Fame Photo Contest.

Updated 35 minutes ago

This photo by Tribune-Review photographer Chaz Palla of Steelers coach Mike Tomlin giving an earful to a referee last season was selected as Photograph of the Year for the 2016 NFL season.

The photo, titled “Ear Full,” was selected by a panel of judges in the 49th Annual Pro Football Hall of Fame Photo Contest.

Palla, 57, of Ross, been recognized in the same contest previously in the feature and action categories.

Palla also has won numerous regional, statewide and national awards over the years. He has been a Trib photographer since 1992.

“This is a great honor for an exceedingly talented photographer,” said Sue McFarland, Tribune-Review executive editor. “We are happy for Chaz and grateful to the Hall of Fame for recognizing his extraordinary ability to capture the human spirit and emotion that are so much a part of sports.”

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.