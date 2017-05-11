Talent, efficiency, coaching converge in Penguins' semifinal series win

Heading into Game 7 of an Eastern Conference semifinal series with the Washington Capitals on Wednesday night, a road that included wins in five consecutive playoff series and a Stanley Cup championship last June looked to be nearing its end for the Penguins.

They had squandered a 3-1 series lead with a pair of decisive losses. They were being outshot and out-possessed at every turn. They were walking into the home building of the President's Trophy winners with little confidence and even less momentum.

Once the puck dropped, another strong performance by Marc-Andre Fleury gave them a pulse. A second-period Bryan Rust goal gave them a lead. A third-period Patric Hornqvist goal gave them breathing room.

By the end of the night, they had secured an unlikely 2-0 victory that had coach Mike Sullivan gushing about the character of his players like never before.

“We've been through so much since I've been here, and they just always find a way to respond the right way to any of the challenges or the adversities that this league throws at us,” Sullivan said after the game. “They did it again tonight.”

Here is a look at five reasons why the Penguins were able to put away the Capitals and secure a date with the Ottawa Senators in the Eastern Conference finals:

THEIR BEST SHOTS

On average, over the course of seven games, the Capitals had a 33-23 advantage in shots and a 69-45 advantage in shot attempts over the Penguins.

Most teams at a statistical disadvantage that steep wouldn't even stretch a series to six or seven games, let alone win it. Most teams don't have Sidney Crosby, Evgeni Malkin, Phil Kessel and the supporting cast that the Penguins do.

Whether it was fortune smiling on them or because they have an abundance of skilled players, the Penguins beat the Capitals because of their gaudy 12.3 percent shooting percentage in the series.

FLOWER SHOW

Aside from the Matt Niskanen cross-check that gave Crosby a concussion in Game 3, the most memorable moment from the series might end up being Fleury showing some appreciation to the shaft of his stick after he used it to stop an Alex Ovechkin shot at a critical juncture of Game 7.

Fleury is loose, confident and on top of his game. In the four games the Penguins won in the series, his save percentage was .957.

“I think we're kidding ourselves if we don't give Flower an awful lot of credit,” center Matt Cullen said. “He stole us more than one game this series, and he kept us in a lot of others. We give him a lot of credit, and we're all so happy for him and proud of him. You can't ask for a better teammate than Flower, with what he's gone through the last couple years and to step up the way he has.”

KILLING IN THE NAME OF

With Ovechkin shooting from the left circle, T.J. Oshie from the hash marks and Kevin Shattenkirk from the point, the Capitals have perhaps the most lethal power play in the league.

They scored five power-play goals in the series, so it's not like the Penguins completely shut them down. But in Game 7, with the season hanging in the balance, the Penguins gave up next to nothing on two Capitals power-play chances.

Malkin took an ill-advised offensive-zone tripping minor in the first period. Hornqvist was caught for high-sticking less than two minutes after the Penguins took a 1-0 lead on Rust's goal. The Penguins allowed a grand total of one shot on goal during the four minutes of advantage time.

ADVANTAGE CROSBY

The series was billed, as it always is when the Penguins face the Capitals, as a matchup of the two greatest stars of this generation. In the confrontation between Crosby and Ovechkin, the Penguins captain had a clear edge.

The overall numbers were somewhat similar. Ovechkin had two goals and three assists in seven games. Crosby had two goals and five assists in six games. But Crosby clearly made a bigger impact.

Crosby's play was the biggest reason the Penguins stole the first two games in Washington. He had two goals in 52 seconds in Game 1, and he set up a pair of goals in a four-minute span to break a 1-1 tie in Game 2.

In Game 7, Crosby assisted on the winning goal. Ovechkin was denied by Fleury on the key second-period stick save, failed to connect on a pass with Shattenkirk to set up Hornqvist's third-period goal and got lit up on an open-ice hit by defenseman Brian Dumoulin.

After the game, Capitals coach Barry Trotz declined to comment on Ovechkin's performance, saying only that the Capitals win as a team and lose as a team. His silence said a lot.

THE RIGHT BUTTONS

Sullivan downplayed their impact, giving credit to the players instead, but the Penguins made a few tactical changes that greatly improved their chances to win Game 7.

Their defenseman pinched more aggressively on the walls in the offensive zone, keeping plays alive and mitigating some of Washington's possession advantage.

The defensemen also were crisper breaking the puck out of the defensive zone, often using the middle of the ice instead of the boards, where the Capitals were waiting for them.

“Everyone wants to play safe. Everyone wants to play smart. But if there's no ice on the boards, you have to make those plays to the middle,” defenseman Ian Cole said. “It's tough to find that ice, especially when they have good sticks and they're spying those plays. They come hard, but that is where the ice is and I think we did a better job.”

