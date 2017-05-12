Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
-Top Stories

Pirates break up Greinke's no-hitter but fall on road to Diamondbacks

Jack Magruder | Friday, May 12, 2017, 12:28 a.m.
Getty Images
Pirates starting pitcher Gerrit Cole delivers against the Diamondbacks during the third inning May 11, 2017 in Phoenix, Ariz.

Updated 16 minutes ago

HOENIX — Gregory Polanco kept the Pirates from absorbing their second no-hitter in three seasons Thursday, but their offense still remains mostly missing.

Polanco's homer deep down the right-field line on a 2-2 pitch leading off the eighth inning spoiled Zack Greinke's no-hit bid at Chase Field, three pitches after Polanco hit one even farther just foul.

But the Pirates had only one other baserunner and hit only one other ball hard — Andrew McCutchen's liner to right-center field that David Peralta caught with a dive to end the first inning of a 2-1 loss.

Peralta received an ovation as he neared the dugout after that play, but it was nothing compared to the reception Greinke received when he walked off the mound after the eighth.

Greinke looked every bit the $206.6 million dollar man Thursday as he closed in on the first no-hitter against the Pirates since Washington's Max Scherzer beat them 6-0 with 10 strikeouts June 20, 2015.

Back then, Scherzer lost his perfect game when he hit Jose Tabata on a slider that stayed inside with two outs in the ninth inning.

Greinke's slider strayed just once, on Polanco's homer.

Greinke (4-2) struck out 11, eight with a variable slider that was clocked in the 84-87 range.

Fernando Rodney pitched the ninth inning for his ninth save, and Arizona got the final out when Josh Harrison was thrown out attempting to steal second base after walking with two outs. The Pirates challenged the call, but it stood after review.

The Pirates (14-21) have lost five in a row and seven of nine, and have scored only 19 runs in their last nine games since putting up 12 runs in a 12-3 victory at Cincinnati on May 2 while absorbing a series of injuries.

Pirates shortstop Jordy Mercer was the only runner through seven innings.

He walked on a 3-2 slider to lead off the third inning, on a pitch that caused Greinke to do a little bounce on the mound after he did not get the call.

Mercer was thrown out attempting to steal second during Gift Ngoepe's at-bat, although he originally was ruled safe before the Diamondbacks challenged, and the call was overturned.

Pirates starter Gerrit Cole, meanwhile, danced in and out of trouble to keep the Pirates in the game.

Cole stranded Peralta at third base after a one-out double in the first inning.

The Diamondbacks got their first run in the second, when Chris Owings doubled and scored on Brandon Drury's single to center.

It could have been a lot worse. Daniel Descalso walked to put runners on first and second with two outs, but Cole got Jeff Mathis to ground into a double play and got Greinke on a ground out.

Peralta doubled again in the third inning, and Paul Goldschmidt and Jake Lamb followed with singles for a 2-0 lead, but Cole again throttled the rally there, striking out Owings and Drury on breaking balls.

Cole then retired 12 in a row before Jeff Mathis' single in the seventh inning.

Cole has made seven straight quality starts after giving up five runs in the season opener at Boston. He has given up 22 and six walks while striking out 36 in that span. He has been plagued by inconsistent support, having received one or fewer runs of support in five of his starts.

The Pirates had some good at-bats early against Greinke.

Polanco worked an 11-pitch at-bat leading off the second inning before hitting a one-hopper back to Greinke on a 91 mph fastball.

John Jaso worked a full count as the next batter before striking out, and Greinke was at 32 pitches despite retiring the first six he faced.

After that, things got a little easier until Polanco came around again in the eighth.

Jack Magruder is a freelance writer.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.