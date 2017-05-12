Pirates break up Greinke's no-hitter but fall on road to Diamondbacks

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

HOENIX — Gregory Polanco kept the Pirates from absorbing their second no-hitter in three seasons Thursday, but their offense still remains mostly missing.

Polanco's homer deep down the right-field line on a 2-2 pitch leading off the eighth inning spoiled Zack Greinke's no-hit bid at Chase Field, three pitches after Polanco hit one even farther just foul.

But the Pirates had only one other baserunner and hit only one other ball hard — Andrew McCutchen's liner to right-center field that David Peralta caught with a dive to end the first inning of a 2-1 loss.

Peralta received an ovation as he neared the dugout after that play, but it was nothing compared to the reception Greinke received when he walked off the mound after the eighth.

Greinke looked every bit the $206.6 million dollar man Thursday as he closed in on the first no-hitter against the Pirates since Washington's Max Scherzer beat them 6-0 with 10 strikeouts June 20, 2015.

Back then, Scherzer lost his perfect game when he hit Jose Tabata on a slider that stayed inside with two outs in the ninth inning.

Greinke's slider strayed just once, on Polanco's homer.

Greinke (4-2) struck out 11, eight with a variable slider that was clocked in the 84-87 range.

Fernando Rodney pitched the ninth inning for his ninth save, and Arizona got the final out when Josh Harrison was thrown out attempting to steal second base after walking with two outs. The Pirates challenged the call, but it stood after review.

The Pirates (14-21) have lost five in a row and seven of nine, and have scored only 19 runs in their last nine games since putting up 12 runs in a 12-3 victory at Cincinnati on May 2 while absorbing a series of injuries.

Pirates shortstop Jordy Mercer was the only runner through seven innings.

He walked on a 3-2 slider to lead off the third inning, on a pitch that caused Greinke to do a little bounce on the mound after he did not get the call.

Mercer was thrown out attempting to steal second during Gift Ngoepe's at-bat, although he originally was ruled safe before the Diamondbacks challenged, and the call was overturned.

Pirates starter Gerrit Cole, meanwhile, danced in and out of trouble to keep the Pirates in the game.

Cole stranded Peralta at third base after a one-out double in the first inning.

The Diamondbacks got their first run in the second, when Chris Owings doubled and scored on Brandon Drury's single to center.

It could have been a lot worse. Daniel Descalso walked to put runners on first and second with two outs, but Cole got Jeff Mathis to ground into a double play and got Greinke on a ground out.

Peralta doubled again in the third inning, and Paul Goldschmidt and Jake Lamb followed with singles for a 2-0 lead, but Cole again throttled the rally there, striking out Owings and Drury on breaking balls.

Cole then retired 12 in a row before Jeff Mathis' single in the seventh inning.

Cole has made seven straight quality starts after giving up five runs in the season opener at Boston. He has given up 22 and six walks while striking out 36 in that span. He has been plagued by inconsistent support, having received one or fewer runs of support in five of his starts.

The Pirates had some good at-bats early against Greinke.

Polanco worked an 11-pitch at-bat leading off the second inning before hitting a one-hopper back to Greinke on a 91 mph fastball.

John Jaso worked a full count as the next batter before striking out, and Greinke was at 32 pitches despite retiring the first six he faced.

After that, things got a little easier until Polanco came around again in the eighth.

Jack Magruder is a freelance writer.