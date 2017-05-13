Glasnow allows 7 runs in third as Pirates fall to Diamondbacks

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

PHOENIX — The way this road trip is going, a fight delay may be next.

The Pirates lost their sixth game in a row Friday, the fifth straight on a seven-game West Coast trip, when Arizona hit for the cycle in seven-run third inning against Tyler Glasnow during an 11-4 victory at Chase Field.

The Pirates have been outscored 34-7 on the trip and have scored only 23 runs in their last 10 games, losing eight.

Chis Iannetta homered on a fastball to open the third inning, and Brandon Drury hit a three-run homer on a fastball to cap the rally in the least effective of Glasnow's 11 major league starts.

After quality starts in his last three appearances, Glasnow (1-3) gave up a career-high seven runs in 2 1⁄ 3 innings. He gave up seven hits, which tied a career high.

Gregory Polanco continued to treat Chase Field as personal playground, and Josh Bell hit his sixth homer, but the Pirates scored as many as four runs for only the second time in the last 10 games.

After breaking up Zack Greinke's no-hitter with an eight-inning homer Thursday, Polanco had a single, a double and two RBIs, and his looping double down the left-field line in the first inning drove in the Pirates' first run.

Polanco raised his career batting average at Chase Field to .356 with his two hits and has been even better recently, going 18 for 45 while hitting safely in the last 10. He has four homers and 17 RBIs in Arizona.

Bell's two-run homer in the fourth inning was his sixth of the season and brought the Pirates within four at 7-3, but Arizona scored four runs off reliever Josh Lindblom in the fourth inning to regain control.

The D-backs' seven-run inning was the largest against the Pirates this season, and their 17 hits were one short of an opponents' high.

Third baseman David Freese, activated from the disabled list before the game, was 0 for 3 before leaving after six innings.

Polanco's RBI single in the fifth inning kept Arizona left-hander Patrick Corbin (3-4) from a quality start, but the Pirates were unable to do as much damage against him as in previous years.

Corbin had not been particularly successful against the Pirates in his previous three starts, having given up 10 earned runs in 17 2⁄ 3 innings.

But he has had success at Chase Field this season, giving up only eight earned runs in five starts while fashioning a 2.45 ERA. That was the Corbin who took the mound Friday, although the Pirates struck first.

Josh Harrison continued to flex against left-handers — and in Chase Field — to help the Pirates to a quick 1-0 lead.

Leadoff hitter Harrison reached out and sent a 1-2 slider to center field for a single to open the game. After taking second on Andrew McCutchen's grounder in front of the plate, Harrison scored on Polanco's twisting double down the left-field line.

Harrison is hitting .333 against left-handers this season, and he has hit safely in 11 of his last 13 games at Chase Field. Entering Friday's game, only Martin Prado, Paul Goldschmidt and Chris Johnson had a higher batting average than Harrison against lefties since the start of the 2013 season.

Glasnow struck out three in the first two innings, two on a breaking ball, before the Diamondbacks teed off on his fastball in the third.

Iannetta homered off the batter's eye in center field to lead off the inning and tie the score 1-1, and the inning quickly was complicated when Glasnow walked Corbin on a 3-2 pitch. Things got out of hand when A.J. Pollock tripled into the gap in left-center, David Peralta doubled down the right-field line and Goldschmidt singled against a drawn-in infield after a wild pitch.

Goldschmidt's single completed the D-backs' cycle in the space of five batters, but they were not done. Drury capped the inning with a three-run homer. All of those hits but Peralta's came on fastballs clocked in the 92-95 mph range.

Iannetta was removed from the game after being hit in the face by a Johnny Barbato fastball leading off in the seventh inning. Arizona right-hander Tom Wilhelmsen hit Pirates catcher Chris Stewart in the right leg with two outs in the ninth inning.

Goldschmidt suffered a broken wrist when he was struck by a pitch from Ernesto Frieri on Aug. 1, 2014, and the D-Backs got McCutchen in the back in the ninth inning the next day, forcing him onto the disabled list.

Jack Magruder is a freelance writer.