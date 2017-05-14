A-K Valley pitchers lead softball teams in postseason

Morgan Pierce remembers her first WPIAL playoff experience.

It's not a fond memory.

Dealing with nerves as Leechburg's freshman pitcher, Pierce bobbled the ball in the first inning of a WPIAL first-round game against Bishop Canevin. It led to one of the Crusaders' runs in a 2-1 upset of the Blue Devils.

“(I've learned) to not let my nerves take me over,” said Pierce, now a junior. “I think I'll be fine this year. I've been very calm lately. Maybe that 15 minutes before the game I'll get nervous, but then I'll say, ‘OK, this is what I do all the time, so why am I nervous?' ”

Pierce will shoulder the burden for Leechburg again this spring as the Class A No. 4 Blue Devils (13-2) attempt to win their first WPIAL championship since 1995. So, too, will eight other No. 1 pitchers from across the Alle-Kiski Valley because of pitching's increased value in the postseason.

Unlike baseball, which has pitch count rules that force teams to use more than one hurler throughout the playoffs, in softball one dominant pitcher can be enough to win it all. The A-K Valley is littered with such players in recent memory — Burrell's Casey Moses, Deer Lakes' Tiffany Edwards and Valley's Bethany and Caitlin Nealer, to name a few.

This season, the likes of Pierce, Apollo-Ridge's Mollie Charlton, Freeport's Kristie Radvan, Burrell's Kasey Wolford and more will attempt to pitch their teams to the title.

“Once they moved (the circle) back to 43 feet (in 2011), it became a hitter's game,” said Kiski Area coach Maggie Jones, who has sophomore Megan Andree as No. 1 and junior Erin Weaver waiting in the wings. “But you're going to see every team that wins the WPIAL championship and the state championship has a power pitcher. It can carry you beyond any other team when you have that dominant girl in the circle who can just blow that by girls.”

Leechburg has its own history of dominant pitchers: Jennifer Wolfe, Jackie Mozga, Jenn Kulick, Emily Batiz and Kenzie Young. Wolfe pitched the Blue Devils to a state title in 1992; Mozga matched the feat three years later.

Pierce didn't begin pitching until she was around 10 years old, when her Little League team ran out of pitchers and she filled the void. She enters the postseason with a 13-2 record, 1.78 ERA and 98 strikeouts against 14 walks.

“Each year with Morgan has been so rewarding for me,” Leechburg coach Debbie Young said. “It's watching a kid grow. It's the same way I felt about my daughter Kenzie as a pitcher: Every year there was more maturity. Definitely this year she's stepped up as a leader. She's stepped up as a much more mature young lady. She knows where she's making her mistakes.

“She makes a goal before a game of what she wants to do. Sometimes those goals aren't always met, but she gets past that. Last year and the year before, that was hard to get past.”

Added Pierce: “I remember coming in as the little freshman and being scared. I'm not scared anymore. I just think everything's getting better as it goes. Plus with my team, I feel very, very confident. I know we're going to do great.”

Radvan, a senior, also believes maturity through experience is benefiting her. After pitching Freeport to the WPIAL Class AA quarterfinals last season, she went 9-3 with a 1.85 ERA and 61 strikeouts to help the Yellowjackets (10-4) earn the No. 7 seed in the Class 3A bracket.

“It's just more confidence, I guess, being a senior and a captain,” said Radvan, a Pitt-Johnstown recruit. “You don't only want to lead by words but also by example. The team feeds off you, so you've just got to stay positive and encourage everyone to do their best. I have faith in everyone on the team, and they just have to execute when needed.”

Deer Lakes' Kristen Rudy began the season in the outfield but swapped with fellow senior Shae Robson after an 8-4 loss to Burrell early in the season.

The move paid off as Robson, now in center field, anchors a strong outfield with Rudy pitching. The Lancers (13-1), seeded third in Class 3A, haven't lost since the switch.

“It's exciting knowing that I have the ball, but the same time, Shae can pitch, too,” Rudy said. “We needed her in the outfield. That's her position, and she's helping us out there. We're all getting the work done.”

The A-K Valley's top pitchers get their job done in various ways: Some are strikeout artists, while others pitch to contact.

Radvan has six pitches in her arsenal — fastball, changeup, curveball, drop ball, rise ball and screwball — and mostly throws all of them during the games. Pierce can throw rise and drop balls but prefers to stick with her bread and butter: fastballs and changeups.

“I don't need (the rise and drop). I just have them,” said Pierce, who added she enjoys watching batters flail away at to a changeup when they expected a fastball. “But I like throwing my fastball and changeup because I don't like throwing junk. I have an old-fashioned fastball and changeup.”

Whatever the method, Radvan said success in the playoffs comes down to pitching well and trusting the defense.

“You just want to beat the batters in general,” she said. “Even if it's not strikeouts, ground ball outs and fly balls are obviously what you want. And then (I have to) limit the walks. I feel I've been pretty successful with that this year, just stay ahead in the count and keep the hitters off-balance.

“This is what you look forward to in the season. It's what you play for.”

Doug Gulasy is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at dgulasy@tribweb.com or )via Twitter @dgulasy_Trib.