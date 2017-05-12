High school scores and schedules: May 12

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

High schools

Baseball

Friday's results

WPIAL

Nonsection

Allderdice 6, Penn Hills 2

Kiski School 11, Leechburg 0

Moon 3, Penn-Trafford 3 (susp.)

North Allegheny 2, Mars 1

North Allegheny 5, North Hills 3

Shaler 5, Hampton 4

South Side Beaver 11, Rochester 0

St. Joseph 9, Summit Academy 6

Woodland Hills 5, Elizabeth Forward 2

District 6

Nonsection

Cambria Heights 5, Northern Cambria 4

WPIAL Playoffs

Class 6A

First round

Tuesday's schedule

Plum (13-6) vs. Peters Township (14-6) at Fox Chapel, 4:30 p.m.; Bethel Park (12-8) vs. Shaler (11-8) at Burkett Park, 6:30 p.m.; Hempfield (12-8) vs. Mt. Lebanon (12-8) at Fox Chapel, 2 p.m.; Butler (14-6) vs. Penn-Trafford (10-9) at North Allegheny, 7 p.m.; North Allegheny (12-6) vs. Connellsville (10-10) at Shaler, 4:30 p.m.

Byes: Pine-Richland (15-4), Canon-McMillan (13-5), Norwin (14-3)

Class 5A

First round

Wednesday's schedule

Franklin Regional (11-6) vs. Hampton (13-5) at Fox Chapel, 4:30 p.m.; Moon (12-6) vs. Gateway (9-9) at North Allegheny, 7 p.m.; Montour (9-7) vs. Thomas Jefferson (11-8) at Upper St. Clair, 7 p.m.; Chartiers Valley (11-8) vs. Armstrong (12-8) at Fox Chapel, 2 p.m.

Byes: West Allegheny (18-1), Mars (12-5), Latrobe (17-2), North Hills (16-3)

Class 4A

Tuesday's schedule

Freeport (12-7) vs. Ringgold (12-5) at Mt. Pleasant, 4 p.m.; Deer Lakes (13-5) vs. McGuffey (7-13) at North Allegheny, 4 p.m.; Belle Vernon (14-3) vs. Quaker Valley (9-7) at Upper St. Clair, 6:30 p.m.; Hopewell (11-9) vs. Derry (11-7) at Shaler, 2 p.m.; New Castle (12-8) vs. Greensburg Salem (9-6) at Seneca Valley, 2 p.m.

Byes: Blackhawk (18-2), Knoch (15-4), South Park (18-2)

Class 3A

Wednesday's schedule

Burrell (9-7) vs. New Brighton (7-8) at Seneca Valley, 4:30 p.m.; Brownsville (12-3) vs. Valley (7-10) at Mt. Pleasant, 3 p.m.; Waynesburg (12-4) vs. South Side Beaver (9-10) at Upper St. Clair, 4:30 p.m.; Ellwood City (11-9) vs. Charleroi (11-6) at Burkett Park, 7 p.m.; Avonworth (10-4) vs. Shady Side Academy (6-10) at North Allegheny, 4 p.m.

Byes: Riverside (15-1), Steel Valley (16-3), Mt. Pleasant (11-5)

Class 2A

Tuesday's schedule

Chartiers-Houston (12-5) vs. Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic (11-9) at Burkett Park, 4 p.m.; Freedom (13-4) vs. Bentworth (8-12) at Upper St. Clair, 4 p.m.; Neshannock (14-6) vs. Carlynton (15-5) at Seneca Valley, 4:30 p.m.; Carmichaels (13-4) vs. Bishop Canevin (9-6) at Beth-Center, 6 p.m.

Byes: Serra Catholic (19-1), Brentwood (14-2), California (17-2), Our Lady of the Sacred Heart (15-4)

Class A

Wednesday's schedule

Greensburg Central Catholic (9-4) vs. Quigley Catholic (9-5) at Upper St. Clair, 2 p.m.; Sewickley Academy (10-5) vs. Springdale (5-9) at Seneca Valley, 2 p.m.; Jeannette (11-6) vs. Western Beaver (6-11) at Burkett Park, 2 p.m.; Union (8-6) vs. Monessen (7-9) at Burkett Park, 4:30 p.m.

Byes: Vincentian Academy (12-5), Jefferson-Morgan (11-5), Eden Christian (13-3), Rochester (11-5)

District 6 Playoffs

Class 3A

First round

Friday's schedule

Ligonier Valley (12-7) at Central (17-2), 4 p.m.; West Shamokin (12-4) at Philipsburg-Osceola (11-6), 4 p.m.; Juniata (12-4) at Mount Union (14-4), 4 p.m.; Huntingdon (10-7) at Penn Cambria (11-4), 4 p.m.

Class 2A

First round

May 20 schedule

Moshannon Valley (8-9) at Portage (15-3), 4 p.m.; Southern Huntingdon (13-5) at Bishop McCort (10-7), 4 p.m.; Bishop Guilfoyle (11-7) at Bellwood-Antis (13-4), 4 p.m.; Northern Cambria (8-6) at Blairsville (13-3), 4 p.m.

Class A

First round

May 20 schedule

Claysburg-Kimmel (9-10) at Ferndale (11-6), 4 p.m.; Blacklick Valley (7-9) at Saint Joseph's (10-4), 4 p.m.; Conemaugh Valley (7-12) at Homer-Center (15-3), 4 p.m.

Bye: Juniata Valley (16-2)

Lacrosse

WPIAL playoffs

Boys

Class AAA

Tuesday's schedule

First round

Mt. Lebanon (8-6) vs. Butler (8-7) at Peters Township, 6 p.m.; Latrobe (9-3) at Upper St. Clair (11-5), 8 p.m.; Fox Chapel (5-8) at Bethel Park (8-6), 8 p.m.; Sewickley Academy (5-8) at Peters Township (10-5), 8 p.m.; Shaler (5-13) at Shady Side Academy (10-5), 8 p.m.; Franklin Regional (8-7) at Seneca Valley (12-5), 8 p.m.

Byes: North Allegheny (12-3), Pine-Richland (13-4)

Class AA

Tuesday's schedule

South Fayette (7-7) vs. Knoch (8-5) at Upper St. Clair, 6 p.m.; Chartiers Valley (11-4) vs. Freeport (5-6) at Bethel Park, 6 p.m.; Indiana (5-12) vs. Trinity (7-11) at Shady Side Academy, 6 p.m.; Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic (10-4) vs. Gateway (5-12) at Seneca Valley, 6 p.m.

Byes: Mars (14-2), Hampton (11-3), Quaker Valley (11-1), Moon (10-5)

Girls

Class AAA

Monday's schedule

Sewickley Academy (6-7) at Upper St. Clair (9-5), 8 p.m.; North Allegheny (6-8) at Shady Side Academy (13-3), 7:30 p.m.; Indiana (7-7) at Seneca Valley (12-4), 7:30 p.m.; Bethel Park (10-5) at Norwin (10-5), 7:30 p.m.; Shaler (9-8) at Peters Township (15-3), 7:30 p.m.

Byes: Fox Chapel (18-0), Mt. Lebanon (14-2), Pine-Richland (13-4)

Class AA

Ellis School (6-5) vs. Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic (5-7) at Shady Side Academy, 6 p.m.; Mars (11-7) vs. Trinity (6-8-1) at Peters Township, 6 p.m.; Blackhawk (9-4) vs. Aquinas Academy (2-7) at Seneca Valley, 6 p.m.; Seton-La Salle vs. Greensburg Central Catholic (6-7) at Norwin, 6 p.m.

Byes: Quaker Valley (14-0), Oakland Catholic (7-2), Hampton (17-1), Franklin Regional (15-2)

Softball

Friday's results

WPIAL

Nonsection

Apollo-Ridge 11, St. Joseph 1

WPIAL Playoffs

Class 6A

First round

Monday's schedule

Bethel Park (11-5) vs. North Hills (10-9) at North Allegheny, 7 p.m.; North Allegheny (11-7) vs. Fox Chapel (8-9) at Hampton; Shaler (10-7) vs. Norwin (8-8) at Gateway, 3 p.m.; Latrobe (10-7) vs. Mt. Lebanon (7-6) at Gateway, 5 p.m.

Byes: Hempfield (20-0), Canon-McMillan (10-4), Baldwin (12-3), Seneca Valley (15-5)

Class 5A

First round

Tuesday's schedule

Plum (12-6) vs. Thomas Jefferson (10-9) at Latrobe, 5 p.m.; Montour (12-7) vs. Kiski Area (11-4) at North Allegheny, 7 p.m.; Albert Gallatin (16-3) vs. Chartiers Valley (9-7) at Baldwin, 7 p.m.; Franklin Regional (13-5) vs. Ringgold (10-8) at Latrobe, 7 p.m.

Byes: West Allegheny (18-1), Connellsville (11-5), Penn-Trafford (14-5), Moon (11-4)

Class 4A

First round

Monday's schedule

Indiana (10-7) vs. Hopewell (8-7) at Hampton, 5 p.m.; Ambridge (10-3) vs. Highlands (5-10 at Hampton, 3 p.m.; Knoch (16-2) vs. South Fayette (11-7) at North Allegheny, 3 p.m.; Central Valley (10-5) vs. Derry (5-9) at Fox Chapel, 3 p.m.; Beaver (10-6) vs. Elizabeth Forward (8-11) at Baldwin, 7 p.m.

Byes: Yough (15-2), Belle Vernon (16-1), Mt. Pleasant (11-2)

Class 3A

First round

Monday's schedule

Burrell (7-7) vs. McGuffey (7-11) at North Allegheny, 5 p.m.; Southmoreland (9-6) vs. Riverside (4-9) at Hampton, 3 p.m.; South Allegheny (10-3) vs. Freedom (8-8) at Baldwin, 3 p.m.; Freeport (10-4) vs. Steel Valley (10-7) at Fox Chapel, 5 p.m.; Avonworth (9-5) vs. Waynesburg (9-8) at Baldwin, 5 p.m.

Byes: Ellwood City (15-0), South Park (15-2), Deer Lakes (13-1)

Class 2A

First round

Tuesday's schedule

South Side Beaver (14-2) vs. Burgettstown (4-14) at West Allegheny, 4 p.m.; Apollo Ridge (9-3) vs. Serra Catholic (9-6) at Hempfield, 3 p.m.; Chartiers-Houston (14-3) vs. Brentwood (6-7) at Baldwin, 3 p.m.; Mohawk (12-3) vs. Shady Side Academy (5-5) at North Allegheny, 3 p.m.; Frazier (14-2) vs. Greensburg Central Catholic (5-6) at Hempfield, 5 p.m.; Our Lady of the Sacred Heart (11-4) vs. Laurel (10-4) at West Allegheny, 6 p.m.; Seton-La Salle (10-4) vs. Bentworth (10-10) at Baldwin, 5 p.m.; Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic (11-5) vs. Shenango (10-7) at Hampton, 3 p.m.

Class A

First round

Tuesday's schedule

Western Beaver (8-5) vs. Bishop Canevin (8-4) at North Allegheny, 5 p.m.; Union (12-3) vs. California (5-11) at Canon-McMillan, 4:30 p.m.; St. Joseph's (7-4) vs. Cornell (6-9) at Hampton, 3 p.m.; Monessen (13-5) vs. Riverview (8-6) at Canon-McMillan, 6 p.m.

Byes: West Greene (19-1), Leechburg (13-2), Carmichaels (15-5), Sewickley Academy (13-2)

District 6 Playoffs

Class 6A

First round

May 22 schedule

State College (6-12) at Altoona (7-8), 4 p.m.

Bye: Mifflin County (15-4)

Class 5A

First round

May 22 schedule

Hollidaysburg (0-14) at DuBois (8-7), 4 p.m.

Bye: Central Mountain (11-5)

Class 4A

First round

May 22 schedule

Huntingdon (8-8) at Bellefonte (13-4), 4 p.m.; Greater Johnstown (12-4) at Somerset (15-3), 4 p.m.

Class 3A

First round

May 22 schedule

Cambria Heights (13-3) at Ligonier Valley (18-2), 4 p.m.; Bald Eagle (11-5) at Penn Cambria (18-2), 4 p.m.; West Shamokin (11-6) at Philipsburg-Osceola (13-3), 4 p.m.

Bye: Central (17-2)

Class 2A

First round

May 22 schedule

Bellwood-Antis (9-9) at Conemaugh Valley (17-0), 4 p.m.; Bishop McCort (9-8) at West Branch (12-6), 4 p.m.; Marion Center (11-7) at Northern Cambria (13-2), 4 p.m.; Southern Huntingdon (7-7) at Mount Union (16-2), 4 p.m.

Class A

First round

May 22 schedule

Portage (8-9) at Homer-Center (9-7), 4 p.m.; Blacklick Valley (8-10) at Bishop Carroll (9-8), 4 p.m.; Moshannon Valley (6-9) at Claysburg-Kimmel (12-6), 4 p.m.

Bye: Glendale (13-4)

Tennis

Boys

WPIAL doubles tournament

Friday's results

Class AAA

At The Club Sport and Health in Monroeville

Final

Kevin Kwok/Liam Gibbons, Upper St. Clair, d. Ben Ringeisen/Ted Donegan, Hampton, 7-6 (7-2), 6-4

Consolation

Ben Vinarski/Sid Iyer, Pine-Richland, d. Ian McCabe/Sam Bellini, Mt. Lebanon, 7-6 (7-5), 6-2

Class AA

Final

Neil Rana/Ryan Gex, Sewickley Academy, d. John Monroe/Josh Wohar, California, 6-0, 6-1

Consolation

Arjait Bedi/Nishant Purewall, Sewickley Academy, d. Zach Palko/Joey Bujdos, Indiana, 7-5, 6-2

Volleyball

Friday's results

Nonsection

Bethel Park 3, Fox Chapel 0

North Allegheny 3, Ambridge 0

To report scores, call 1-888-748-8742.