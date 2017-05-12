Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
-Top Stories

High school scores and schedules: May 12

Tribune-Review | Friday, May 12, 2017, 10:25 p.m.

Updated 58 minutes ago

High schools

Baseball

Friday's results

WPIAL

Nonsection

Allderdice 6, Penn Hills 2

Kiski School 11, Leechburg 0

Moon 3, Penn-Trafford 3 (susp.)

North Allegheny 2, Mars 1

North Allegheny 5, North Hills 3

Shaler 5, Hampton 4

South Side Beaver 11, Rochester 0

St. Joseph 9, Summit Academy 6

Woodland Hills 5, Elizabeth Forward 2

District 6

Nonsection

Cambria Heights 5, Northern Cambria 4

WPIAL Playoffs

Class 6A

First round

Tuesday's schedule

Plum (13-6) vs. Peters Township (14-6) at Fox Chapel, 4:30 p.m.; Bethel Park (12-8) vs. Shaler (11-8) at Burkett Park, 6:30 p.m.; Hempfield (12-8) vs. Mt. Lebanon (12-8) at Fox Chapel, 2 p.m.; Butler (14-6) vs. Penn-Trafford (10-9) at North Allegheny, 7 p.m.; North Allegheny (12-6) vs. Connellsville (10-10) at Shaler, 4:30 p.m.

Byes: Pine-Richland (15-4), Canon-McMillan (13-5), Norwin (14-3)

Class 5A

First round

Wednesday's schedule

Franklin Regional (11-6) vs. Hampton (13-5) at Fox Chapel, 4:30 p.m.; Moon (12-6) vs. Gateway (9-9) at North Allegheny, 7 p.m.; Montour (9-7) vs. Thomas Jefferson (11-8) at Upper St. Clair, 7 p.m.; Chartiers Valley (11-8) vs. Armstrong (12-8) at Fox Chapel, 2 p.m.

Byes: West Allegheny (18-1), Mars (12-5), Latrobe (17-2), North Hills (16-3)

Class 4A

Tuesday's schedule

Freeport (12-7) vs. Ringgold (12-5) at Mt. Pleasant, 4 p.m.; Deer Lakes (13-5) vs. McGuffey (7-13) at North Allegheny, 4 p.m.; Belle Vernon (14-3) vs. Quaker Valley (9-7) at Upper St. Clair, 6:30 p.m.; Hopewell (11-9) vs. Derry (11-7) at Shaler, 2 p.m.; New Castle (12-8) vs. Greensburg Salem (9-6) at Seneca Valley, 2 p.m.

Byes: Blackhawk (18-2), Knoch (15-4), South Park (18-2)

Class 3A

Wednesday's schedule

Burrell (9-7) vs. New Brighton (7-8) at Seneca Valley, 4:30 p.m.; Brownsville (12-3) vs. Valley (7-10) at Mt. Pleasant, 3 p.m.; Waynesburg (12-4) vs. South Side Beaver (9-10) at Upper St. Clair, 4:30 p.m.; Ellwood City (11-9) vs. Charleroi (11-6) at Burkett Park, 7 p.m.; Avonworth (10-4) vs. Shady Side Academy (6-10) at North Allegheny, 4 p.m.

Byes: Riverside (15-1), Steel Valley (16-3), Mt. Pleasant (11-5)

Class 2A

Tuesday's schedule

Chartiers-Houston (12-5) vs. Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic (11-9) at Burkett Park, 4 p.m.; Freedom (13-4) vs. Bentworth (8-12) at Upper St. Clair, 4 p.m.; Neshannock (14-6) vs. Carlynton (15-5) at Seneca Valley, 4:30 p.m.; Carmichaels (13-4) vs. Bishop Canevin (9-6) at Beth-Center, 6 p.m.

Byes: Serra Catholic (19-1), Brentwood (14-2), California (17-2), Our Lady of the Sacred Heart (15-4)

Class A

Wednesday's schedule

Greensburg Central Catholic (9-4) vs. Quigley Catholic (9-5) at Upper St. Clair, 2 p.m.; Sewickley Academy (10-5) vs. Springdale (5-9) at Seneca Valley, 2 p.m.; Jeannette (11-6) vs. Western Beaver (6-11) at Burkett Park, 2 p.m.; Union (8-6) vs. Monessen (7-9) at Burkett Park, 4:30 p.m.

Byes: Vincentian Academy (12-5), Jefferson-Morgan (11-5), Eden Christian (13-3), Rochester (11-5)

District 6 Playoffs

Class 3A

First round

Friday's schedule

Ligonier Valley (12-7) at Central (17-2), 4 p.m.; West Shamokin (12-4) at Philipsburg-Osceola (11-6), 4 p.m.; Juniata (12-4) at Mount Union (14-4), 4 p.m.; Huntingdon (10-7) at Penn Cambria (11-4), 4 p.m.

Class 2A

First round

May 20 schedule

Moshannon Valley (8-9) at Portage (15-3), 4 p.m.; Southern Huntingdon (13-5) at Bishop McCort (10-7), 4 p.m.; Bishop Guilfoyle (11-7) at Bellwood-Antis (13-4), 4 p.m.; Northern Cambria (8-6) at Blairsville (13-3), 4 p.m.

Class A

First round

May 20 schedule

Claysburg-Kimmel (9-10) at Ferndale (11-6), 4 p.m.; Blacklick Valley (7-9) at Saint Joseph's (10-4), 4 p.m.; Conemaugh Valley (7-12) at Homer-Center (15-3), 4 p.m.

Bye: Juniata Valley (16-2)

Lacrosse

WPIAL playoffs

Boys

Class AAA

Tuesday's schedule

First round

Mt. Lebanon (8-6) vs. Butler (8-7) at Peters Township, 6 p.m.; Latrobe (9-3) at Upper St. Clair (11-5), 8 p.m.; Fox Chapel (5-8) at Bethel Park (8-6), 8 p.m.; Sewickley Academy (5-8) at Peters Township (10-5), 8 p.m.; Shaler (5-13) at Shady Side Academy (10-5), 8 p.m.; Franklin Regional (8-7) at Seneca Valley (12-5), 8 p.m.

Byes: North Allegheny (12-3), Pine-Richland (13-4)

Class AA

Tuesday's schedule

South Fayette (7-7) vs. Knoch (8-5) at Upper St. Clair, 6 p.m.; Chartiers Valley (11-4) vs. Freeport (5-6) at Bethel Park, 6 p.m.; Indiana (5-12) vs. Trinity (7-11) at Shady Side Academy, 6 p.m.; Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic (10-4) vs. Gateway (5-12) at Seneca Valley, 6 p.m.

Byes: Mars (14-2), Hampton (11-3), Quaker Valley (11-1), Moon (10-5)

Girls

Class AAA

Monday's schedule

Sewickley Academy (6-7) at Upper St. Clair (9-5), 8 p.m.; North Allegheny (6-8) at Shady Side Academy (13-3), 7:30 p.m.; Indiana (7-7) at Seneca Valley (12-4), 7:30 p.m.; Bethel Park (10-5) at Norwin (10-5), 7:30 p.m.; Shaler (9-8) at Peters Township (15-3), 7:30 p.m.

Byes: Fox Chapel (18-0), Mt. Lebanon (14-2), Pine-Richland (13-4)

Class AA

Ellis School (6-5) vs. Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic (5-7) at Shady Side Academy, 6 p.m.; Mars (11-7) vs. Trinity (6-8-1) at Peters Township, 6 p.m.; Blackhawk (9-4) vs. Aquinas Academy (2-7) at Seneca Valley, 6 p.m.; Seton-La Salle vs. Greensburg Central Catholic (6-7) at Norwin, 6 p.m.

Byes: Quaker Valley (14-0), Oakland Catholic (7-2), Hampton (17-1), Franklin Regional (15-2)

Softball

Friday's results

WPIAL

Nonsection

Apollo-Ridge 11, St. Joseph 1

WPIAL Playoffs

Class 6A

First round

Monday's schedule

Bethel Park (11-5) vs. North Hills (10-9) at North Allegheny, 7 p.m.; North Allegheny (11-7) vs. Fox Chapel (8-9) at Hampton; Shaler (10-7) vs. Norwin (8-8) at Gateway, 3 p.m.; Latrobe (10-7) vs. Mt. Lebanon (7-6) at Gateway, 5 p.m.

Byes: Hempfield (20-0), Canon-McMillan (10-4), Baldwin (12-3), Seneca Valley (15-5)

Class 5A

First round

Tuesday's schedule

Plum (12-6) vs. Thomas Jefferson (10-9) at Latrobe, 5 p.m.; Montour (12-7) vs. Kiski Area (11-4) at North Allegheny, 7 p.m.; Albert Gallatin (16-3) vs. Chartiers Valley (9-7) at Baldwin, 7 p.m.; Franklin Regional (13-5) vs. Ringgold (10-8) at Latrobe, 7 p.m.

Byes: West Allegheny (18-1), Connellsville (11-5), Penn-Trafford (14-5), Moon (11-4)

Class 4A

First round

Monday's schedule

Indiana (10-7) vs. Hopewell (8-7) at Hampton, 5 p.m.; Ambridge (10-3) vs. Highlands (5-10 at Hampton, 3 p.m.; Knoch (16-2) vs. South Fayette (11-7) at North Allegheny, 3 p.m.; Central Valley (10-5) vs. Derry (5-9) at Fox Chapel, 3 p.m.; Beaver (10-6) vs. Elizabeth Forward (8-11) at Baldwin, 7 p.m.

Byes: Yough (15-2), Belle Vernon (16-1), Mt. Pleasant (11-2)

Class 3A

First round

Monday's schedule

Burrell (7-7) vs. McGuffey (7-11) at North Allegheny, 5 p.m.; Southmoreland (9-6) vs. Riverside (4-9) at Hampton, 3 p.m.; South Allegheny (10-3) vs. Freedom (8-8) at Baldwin, 3 p.m.; Freeport (10-4) vs. Steel Valley (10-7) at Fox Chapel, 5 p.m.; Avonworth (9-5) vs. Waynesburg (9-8) at Baldwin, 5 p.m.

Byes: Ellwood City (15-0), South Park (15-2), Deer Lakes (13-1)

Class 2A

First round

Tuesday's schedule

South Side Beaver (14-2) vs. Burgettstown (4-14) at West Allegheny, 4 p.m.; Apollo Ridge (9-3) vs. Serra Catholic (9-6) at Hempfield, 3 p.m.; Chartiers-Houston (14-3) vs. Brentwood (6-7) at Baldwin, 3 p.m.; Mohawk (12-3) vs. Shady Side Academy (5-5) at North Allegheny, 3 p.m.; Frazier (14-2) vs. Greensburg Central Catholic (5-6) at Hempfield, 5 p.m.; Our Lady of the Sacred Heart (11-4) vs. Laurel (10-4) at West Allegheny, 6 p.m.; Seton-La Salle (10-4) vs. Bentworth (10-10) at Baldwin, 5 p.m.; Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic (11-5) vs. Shenango (10-7) at Hampton, 3 p.m.

Class A

First round

Tuesday's schedule

Western Beaver (8-5) vs. Bishop Canevin (8-4) at North Allegheny, 5 p.m.; Union (12-3) vs. California (5-11) at Canon-McMillan, 4:30 p.m.; St. Joseph's (7-4) vs. Cornell (6-9) at Hampton, 3 p.m.; Monessen (13-5) vs. Riverview (8-6) at Canon-McMillan, 6 p.m.

Byes: West Greene (19-1), Leechburg (13-2), Carmichaels (15-5), Sewickley Academy (13-2)

District 6 Playoffs

Class 6A

First round

May 22 schedule

State College (6-12) at Altoona (7-8), 4 p.m.

Bye: Mifflin County (15-4)

Class 5A

First round

May 22 schedule

Hollidaysburg (0-14) at DuBois (8-7), 4 p.m.

Bye: Central Mountain (11-5)

Class 4A

First round

May 22 schedule

Huntingdon (8-8) at Bellefonte (13-4), 4 p.m.; Greater Johnstown (12-4) at Somerset (15-3), 4 p.m.

Class 3A

First round

May 22 schedule

Cambria Heights (13-3) at Ligonier Valley (18-2), 4 p.m.; Bald Eagle (11-5) at Penn Cambria (18-2), 4 p.m.; West Shamokin (11-6) at Philipsburg-Osceola (13-3), 4 p.m.

Bye: Central (17-2)

Class 2A

First round

May 22 schedule

Bellwood-Antis (9-9) at Conemaugh Valley (17-0), 4 p.m.; Bishop McCort (9-8) at West Branch (12-6), 4 p.m.; Marion Center (11-7) at Northern Cambria (13-2), 4 p.m.; Southern Huntingdon (7-7) at Mount Union (16-2), 4 p.m.

Class A

First round

May 22 schedule

Portage (8-9) at Homer-Center (9-7), 4 p.m.; Blacklick Valley (8-10) at Bishop Carroll (9-8), 4 p.m.; Moshannon Valley (6-9) at Claysburg-Kimmel (12-6), 4 p.m.

Bye: Glendale (13-4)

Tennis

Boys

WPIAL doubles tournament

Friday's results

Class AAA

At The Club Sport and Health in Monroeville

Final

Kevin Kwok/Liam Gibbons, Upper St. Clair, d. Ben Ringeisen/Ted Donegan, Hampton, 7-6 (7-2), 6-4

Consolation

Ben Vinarski/Sid Iyer, Pine-Richland, d. Ian McCabe/Sam Bellini, Mt. Lebanon, 7-6 (7-5), 6-2

Class AA

Final

Neil Rana/Ryan Gex, Sewickley Academy, d. John Monroe/Josh Wohar, California, 6-0, 6-1

Consolation

Arjait Bedi/Nishant Purewall, Sewickley Academy, d. Zach Palko/Joey Bujdos, Indiana, 7-5, 6-2

Volleyball

Friday's results

Nonsection

Bethel Park 3, Fox Chapel 0

North Allegheny 3, Ambridge 0

To report scores, call 1-888-748-8742.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.