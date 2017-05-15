Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Game 2 photo gallery: Penguins vs. Senators, Eastern Conference final

Tribune-Review | Monday, May 15, 2017, 9:09 p.m.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Penguins goalie Marc-Andre Fleury makes a save on Senators center Derick Brassard (19) in the first period of Game 2 of the Eastern Conference finals Monday May 15, 2017, at PPG Paints Arena.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Penguins center Sidney Crosby moves the puck around Senators defenseman Cody Ceci in the first period of Game 2 of the Eastern Conference finals Monday May 15, 2017, at PPG Paints Arena.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Penguins goalie Marc-Andre Fleury makes a save against the Senators in the first period of Game 2 of the Eastern Conference finals Monday May 15, 2017, at PPG Paints Arena.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Penguins left wing Chris Kunitz (14) battles to get to the puck in front of the goal against the Senators in the first period of game 2 of the Eastern Conference finals in the NHL Playoffs on Monday May 15, 2017 at PPG Paints Arena.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Penguins center Evgeni Malkin (71) tries to play a rebound against the Senators in the first period of Game 2 of the Eastern Conference finals Monday May 15, 2017, at PPG Paints Arena.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Penguins goalie Marc-Andre Fleury (29) reaches to knock the puck away from the goal against the Senators in the first period of Game 2 of the Eastern Conference finals Monday May 15, 2017, at PPG Paints Arena.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Penguins left wing Scott Wilson (23) jumps out of the way of an incoming check from Senator center Kyle Turris (7) in the first period of game 2 of the Eastern Conference finals in the NHL Playoffs on Monday May 15, 2017 at PPG Paints Arena.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Penguins center Jake Guentzel (59) takes a check from Senator left wing Ryan Dzingel (18) in the first period of game 2 of the Eastern Conference finals in the NHL Playoffs on Monday May 15, 2017 at PPG Paints Arena.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Penguins goalie Marc-Andre Fleury (29) deflects a shot on goal against the Senators in the first period of game 2 of the Eastern Conference finals in the NHL Playoffs on Monday May 15, 2017 at PPG Paints Arena.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Senator defenseman Cody Ceci (5) brings the puck around the goal against the Penguins in the first period of game 2 of the Eastern Conference finals in the NHL Playoffs on Monday May 15, 2017 at PPG Paints Arena.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Senator right wing Mark Stone (61) clears the puck from the front of the goal after a shot on goal from the Penguins in the first period of game 2 of the Eastern Conference finals in the NHL Playoffs on Monday May 15, 2017 at PPG Paints Arena.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Senator defenseman Erik Karlsson (65) controls the puck P\ in the first period of game 2 of the Eastern Conference finals in the NHL Playoffs on Monday May 15, 2017 at PPG Paints Arena.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Penguins center Evgeni Malkin (71) and Penguins left wing Chris Kunitz (14) battle Senator left wing Tom Pyatt (10) for the puck in the first period of game 2 of the Eastern Conference finals in the NHL Playoffs on Monday May 15, 2017 at PPG Paints Arena.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Penguins left wing Conor Sheary (43) gets tangled with Senator defenseman Chris Wideman (6) in the first period of game 2 of the Eastern Conference finals in the NHL Playoffs on Monday May 15, 2017 at PPG Paints Arena.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Penguins goalie Marc-Andre Fleury (29) makes a stop on goal and gets a glove down on the puck against the Senators in the first period of game 2 of the Eastern Conference finals in the NHL Playoffs on Monday May 15, 2017 at PPG Paints Arena.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Penguins defenseman Chad Ruhwedel (2) and Senator left wing Tom Pyatt (10) fight for the puck in the first period of game 2 of the Eastern Conference finals in the NHL Playoffs on Monday May 15, 2017 at PPG Paints Arena.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Senator goalie Craig Anderson (41) deflects a shot on goal against the Penguins in the first period of game 2 of the Eastern Conference finals in the NHL Playoffs on Monday May 15, 2017 at PPG Paints Arena.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Penguins goalie Marc-Andre Fleury (29) keeps an eye on the puck against the Senators in the first period of game 2 of the Eastern Conference finals in the NHL Playoffs on Monday May 15, 2017 at PPG Paints Arena.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Penguins right wing Bryan Rust (17) takes a hard open ice check from Senator defenseman Dion Phaneuf (2) in the first period of game 2 of the Eastern Conference finals in the NHL Playoffs on Monday May 15, 2017 at PPG Paints Arena.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Penguins center Evgeni Malkin (71) checks Senator defenseman Erik Karlsson (65) in the first period of game 2 of the Eastern Conference finals in the NHL Playoffs on Monday May 15, 2017 at PPG Paints Arena.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Penguins left wing Conor Sheary (43) is called for tripping against Senator defenseman Chris Wideman (6) in the first period of game 2 of the Eastern Conference finals in the NHL Playoffs on Monday May 15, 2017 at PPG Paints Arena.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Penguins center Matt Cullen (7) is called for a slashing penalty against the Senators in the first period of game 2 of the Eastern Conference finals in the NHL Playoffs on Monday May 15, 2017 at PPG Paints Arena.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Senator center Derick Brassard (19) charges through the Penguins defense in the first period of game 2 of the Eastern Conference finals in the NHL Playoffs on Monday May 15, 2017 at PPG Paints Arena.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Penguins huddle together before a face off against the Senators in the first period of game 2 of the Eastern Conference finals in the NHL Playoffs on Monday May 15, 2017 at PPG Paints Arena.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Senator defenseman Erik Karlsson (65) grabs an airborne puck against the Penguins in the first period of game 2 of the Eastern Conference finals in the NHL Playoffs on Monday May 15, 2017 at PPG Paints Arena.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Penguins center Sidney Crosby (87) pushes a downed Senator right wing Bobby Ryan (9) off the puck in the first period of game 2 of the Eastern Conference finals in the NHL Playoffs on Monday May 15, 2017 at PPG Paints Arena.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Penguins center Jake Guentzel (59) takes a check from Senator left wing Ryan Dzingel (18) in the first period of game 2 of the Eastern Conference finals in the NHL Playoffs on Monday May 15, 2017 at PPG Paints Arena.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Penguins defenseman Olli Maatta (3) pushes off Senator defenseman Marc Methot (3) as Penguins goalie Marc-Andre Fleury (29) makes a save on goal in the first period of game 2 of the Eastern Conference finals in the NHL Playoffs on Monday May 15, 2017 at PPG Paints Arena.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Penguins center Jake Guentzel (59) reacts after a missed shot on goal against the Senators in the second period of game 2 of the Eastern Conference finals in the NHL Playoffs on Monday May 15, 2017 at PPG Paints Arena.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Senator goalie Craig Anderson (41) deflects a shot on goal against the Penguins in the second period of game 2 of the Eastern Conference finals in the NHL Playoffs on Monday May 15, 2017 at PPG Paints Arena.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Penguins left wing Scott Wilson (23) takes a shot on goal from a knee against the Senators in the second period of game 2 of the Eastern Conference finals in the NHL Playoffs on Monday May 15, 2017 at PPG Paints Arena.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Penguins right wing Carter Rowney (37) puts a check on Senator defenseman Erik Karlsson (65) in the second period of game 2 of the Eastern Conference finals in the NHL Playoffs on Monday May 15, 2017 at PPG Paints Arena.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Penguins center Sidney Crosby (87) reacts after a missed shot on goal against the Senators in the second period of game 2 of the Eastern Conference finals in the NHL Playoffs on Monday May 15, 2017 at PPG Paints Arena.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
A shot on goal from Penguins center Jake Guentzel (59) goes high above Senator goalie Craig Anderson (41) in the second period of game 2 of the Eastern Conference finals in the NHL Playoffs on Monday May 15, 2017 at PPG Paints Arena.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Penguins center Nick Bonino (13) plays a rebound against Senator goalie Craig Anderson (41) in the second period of game 2 of the Eastern Conference finals in the NHL Playoffs on Monday May 15, 2017 at PPG Paints Arena.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Penguins center Evgeni Malkin (71) and Penguins right wing Phil Kessel (81) nearly collide during play against the Senators in the second period of game 2 of the Eastern Conference finals in the NHL Playoffs on Monday May 15, 2017 at PPG Paints Arena.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Penguins center Nick Bonino (13) closes in on a rebound in front of Senator goalie Craig Anderson (41) in the second period of game 2 of the Eastern Conference finals in the NHL Playoffs on Monday May 15, 2017 at PPG Paints Arena.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Penguins goalie Marc-Andre Fleury (29) defends on a break away shot on goal against the Senators in the second period of game 2 of the Eastern Conference finals in the NHL Playoffs on Monday May 15, 2017 at PPG Paints Arena.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Penguins right wing Phil Kessel (81) tries to play a rebound in front of the goal against the Senators in the second period of game 2 of the Eastern Conference finals in the NHL Playoffs on Monday May 15, 2017 at PPG Paints Arena.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Penguins defenseman Ron Hainsey (65) takes a shot on goal against the Senators in the second period of game 2 of the Eastern Conference finals in the NHL Playoffs on Monday May 15, 2017 at PPG Paints Arena.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Penguins center Sidney Crosby (87) has a word with a referee after exiting the penalty box on the way to the bench during a stoppage in play against the Senators in the second period of game 2 of the Eastern Conference finals in the NHL Playoffs on Monday May 15, 2017 at PPG Paints Arena.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Senator goalie Craig Anderson (41) punches a shot on goal down against the Penguins in the second period of game 2 of the Eastern Conference finals in the NHL Playoffs on Monday May 15, 2017 at PPG Paints Arena.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Senator left wing Alexandre Burrows (14) falls after a shove from Penguins defenseman Ian Cole (28) in the second period of game 2 of the Eastern Conference finals in the NHL Playoffs on Monday May 15, 2017 at PPG Paints Arena.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Penguins defenseman Chad Ruhwedel (2) checks Senator left wing Ryan Dzingel (18) in the second period of game 2 of the Eastern Conference finals in the NHL Playoffs on Monday May 15, 2017 at PPG Paints Arena.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Pittsburgh Penguins defenseman Brian Dumoulin (8) reverses the puck to Pittsburgh Penguins center Matt Cullen (7) past Ottawa Senators center Kyle Turris (7) in the second period during game 2 of the Eastern Conference Finals Monday, May 15, 2017 at PPG Paints Arena.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Pittsburgh Penguins center Evgeni Malkin (71) and Ottawa Senators left wing Alex Burrows (14) go at it in the second period during game 2 of the Eastern Conference Finals Monday, May 15, 2017 at PPG Paints Arena.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Ottawa Senators goalie Craig Anderson (41) makes a save against the penguins in the second period during game 2 of the Eastern Conference Finals Monday, May 15, 2017 at PPG Paints Arena.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Pittsburgh Penguins center Sidney Crosby fights for the puck with Ottawa Senators defenseman Dion Phaneuf (20) and Ottawa Senators center Zack Smith (15) in the second period during game 2 of the Eastern Conference Finals Monday, May 15, 2017 at PPG Paints Arena.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Pittsburgh Penguins goalie Marc-Andre Fleury makes a save on Ottawa Senators center Ryan Dzingel in the second period during game 2 of the Eastern Conference Finals Monday, May 15, 2017 at PPG Paints Arena.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Pittsburgh Penguins defenseman Ian Cole (28) defends on Ottawa Senators left wing Clarke MacArthur (16) in the second period during game 2 of the Eastern Conference Finals Monday, May 15, 2017 at PPG Paints Arena.

Check back throughout the night for photos from Game 2 of the Eastern Conference finals between the Penguins and Ottawa Senators on Monday, May 15, 2017, at PPG Paints Arena.

