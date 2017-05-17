Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
-Top Stories

Pirates finally give Cole run support, top first-place Nationals
Rob Biertempfel | Wednesday, May 17, 2017, 10:44 p.m.

Updated 16 minutes ago

The Pirates on Wednesday finally rewarded right-hander Gerrit Cole with some run support.

Cole turned in his eighth straight quality start, yielding just three hits over seven innings in a 6-1 victory against the Washington Nationals.

Over Cole's previous five starts, the Pirates had scored a total of five runs. Going into the game, his 1.98 run-support average was the lowest among major league pitchers.

Josh Bell clubbed his eighth homer, a three-run shot. Andrew McCutchen, who before the game changed his walkup music to “Bounce Back” by Big Sean, had two hits, including a two-run single.

Through six innings, Cole (2-4) allowed only one hit — a looping single to shallow left field by Jose Lobaton, who went into the game batting .111.

Nationals right-hander Jacob Turner (2-2) was almost as good, scattering three singles through five innings. The last of those was Adam Frazier's infield hit, which caromed off Turner's leg. Frazier then was picked off first base.

It was Turner's eighth appearance, but just his second start. He began the season in the rotation at Triple-A Syracuse.

In the sixth, though, Turner lost steam as his pitch count ticked past 80.

John Jaso drew a leadoff walk but was forced out on McCutchen's fielder's choice grounder. David Freese was plunked near his left shoulder.

McCutchen swiped third base without drawing a throw. McCutchen is 4 for 5 in steal attempts this season after stealing just six bags all of last year.

Turner's 83rd pitch was a full-count sinker. Bell turned on it and launched the ball into the right field seats.

It's the first time since April 14 — six starts ago — that the Pirates scored more than one run while Cole was still in the game.

The Nationals got a run in the seventh. Daniel Murphy singled. Brian Goodwin lined a double off the Clemente Wall.

Before the game, right fielder Danny Ortiz was called up when Gregory Polanco (hamstring) went on the disabled list. The move gave the Pirates a more capable defender than any of the converted infielders they have been sticking in the outfield lately.

Goodwin's hit bounced high off the wall, but Ortiz patiently waited for it, made a fine grab, spun and fired toward the infield. Murphy was a bit slow around third, but second baseman Gift Ngoepe double-clutched before throwing.

Murphy slid in just head of the tag to make it 3-1.

Lefty reliever Oliver Perez started the seventh for the Nationals. Perez, 35, made his rookie debut in 2002 and later spent four seasons with the Pirates.

Frazier singled and went to second on a balk. Jaso walked. McCutchen lined a single into right field.

Jaso took off on contact, but Frazier waited until the ball dropped. As a result, Jaso nearly ran up Frazier's back as they sprinted toward the plate to make it 5-1.

McCutchen later scored on a sacrifice fly.

Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
The Pirates' Josh Bell celebrates after hitting a three run home run against the Nationals in the sixth inning Wednesday, May 17, 2017, at PNC Park.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
The Pirates' Josh Bell celebrates after hitting a three-run home run against the Nationals in the sixth inning Wednesday, May 17, 2017, at PNC Park.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
The Pirates' Adam Frazier slides past Nationals catcher Jose Lobaton to score ahead of John Jaso in the seventh inning Wednesday, May 17, 2017, at PNC Park.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
The Pirates' John Jaso beats the tag attempt by Nationals catcher Jose Lobaton in the eighth inning Wednesday, May 17, 2017, at PNC Park.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
The Pirates' Adam Frazier slides past Nationals catcher Jose Lobaton to score ahead of John Jaso in the eighth inning Wednesday, May 17, 2017, at PNC Park.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
The Pirates' Josh Bell celebrates after hitting a three-run home run against the Nationals in the sixth inning Wednesday, May 17, 2017, at PNC Park.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
The Pirates' David Freese and Andrew McCutchen celebrate with Josh Bell after Bell's three-run home run against the Nationals in the sixth inning Wednesday, May 17, 2017, at PNC Park.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
The Pirates' Josh Bell celebrates after hitting a three-run home run against the Nationals in the sixth inning Wednesday, May 17, 2017, at PNC Park.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Pirates center fielder Andrew McCutchen leads off second base against the Nationals in the first inning Wednesday, May 17, 2017, at PNC Park.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Pirates starting pitcher Gerrit Cole throws against the Nationals in the first inning Wednesday, May 17, 2017, at PNC Park.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Pirates right fielder John Jaso tracks down a ball hit by the Nationals' Trea Turner in the first inning Wednesday, May 17, 2017, at PNC Park.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Pirates center fielder Andrew McCutchen dives back to first base against the Nationals in the first inning Wednesday, May 17, 2017, at PNC Park.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Pirates center fielder Andrew McCutchen dives back to first base against the Nationals in the first inning Wednesday, May 17, 2017, at PNC Park.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Pirates center fielder Andre McCutchen hits a single against the Nationals in the first inning Wednesday, May 17, 2017, at PNC Park.
TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.