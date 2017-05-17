Pirates finally give Cole run support, top first-place Nationals

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The Pirates on Wednesday finally rewarded right-hander Gerrit Cole with some run support.

Cole turned in his eighth straight quality start, yielding just three hits over seven innings in a 6-1 victory against the Washington Nationals.

Over Cole's previous five starts, the Pirates had scored a total of five runs. Going into the game, his 1.98 run-support average was the lowest among major league pitchers.

Josh Bell clubbed his eighth homer, a three-run shot. Andrew McCutchen, who before the game changed his walkup music to “Bounce Back” by Big Sean, had two hits, including a two-run single.

Through six innings, Cole (2-4) allowed only one hit — a looping single to shallow left field by Jose Lobaton, who went into the game batting .111.

Nationals right-hander Jacob Turner (2-2) was almost as good, scattering three singles through five innings. The last of those was Adam Frazier's infield hit, which caromed off Turner's leg. Frazier then was picked off first base.

It was Turner's eighth appearance, but just his second start. He began the season in the rotation at Triple-A Syracuse.

In the sixth, though, Turner lost steam as his pitch count ticked past 80.

John Jaso drew a leadoff walk but was forced out on McCutchen's fielder's choice grounder. David Freese was plunked near his left shoulder.

McCutchen swiped third base without drawing a throw. McCutchen is 4 for 5 in steal attempts this season after stealing just six bags all of last year.

Turner's 83rd pitch was a full-count sinker. Bell turned on it and launched the ball into the right field seats.

It's the first time since April 14 — six starts ago — that the Pirates scored more than one run while Cole was still in the game.

The Nationals got a run in the seventh. Daniel Murphy singled. Brian Goodwin lined a double off the Clemente Wall.

Before the game, right fielder Danny Ortiz was called up when Gregory Polanco (hamstring) went on the disabled list. The move gave the Pirates a more capable defender than any of the converted infielders they have been sticking in the outfield lately.

Goodwin's hit bounced high off the wall, but Ortiz patiently waited for it, made a fine grab, spun and fired toward the infield. Murphy was a bit slow around third, but second baseman Gift Ngoepe double-clutched before throwing.

Murphy slid in just head of the tag to make it 3-1.

Lefty reliever Oliver Perez started the seventh for the Nationals. Perez, 35, made his rookie debut in 2002 and later spent four seasons with the Pirates.

Frazier singled and went to second on a balk. Jaso walked. McCutchen lined a single into right field.

Jaso took off on contact, but Frazier waited until the ball dropped. As a result, Jaso nearly ran up Frazier's back as they sprinted toward the plate to make it 5-1.

McCutchen later scored on a sacrifice fly.