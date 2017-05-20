Penguins power-play could spark rest of game vs. Senators

One of Sidney Crosby's best all-around efforts of the playoffs, at least from coach Mike Sullivan's perspective, followed a late power-play goal in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference final against the Ottawa Senators that gave the captain something positive during an otherwise forgettable night.

That blueprint — use power plays to build toward better five-on-five activity — might serve many of the Penguins well as they continue to piece together confidence against the Senators' stingy, stubborn defense.

“At the very least, you want to make sure that you keep momentum,” Crosby said. “I think that we're getting more pucks to the net. We're executing a little bit better. That's big. You want to make sure that you're capitalizing when you get the opportunities out there.”

Game 1 against Ottawa proved particularly frustrating as the Penguins failed to score in five power-play opportunities and lost 2-1 in overtime. But by several measures, they trended in a better direction during every game that followed. Game 4 set a gold standard as they tallied seven shots on goal and three high-danger scoring chances — as defined by naturalstattrick.com — in just 2 minutes, 58 seconds of ice time with the man advantage. Even during its highly productive regular season, the Penguins' power-play unit rarely reached those kinds of per-minute rates.

“Even in the games when we didn't score, they've had some great looks,” Sullivan said. “I think they're making good decisions. I think they're committed to the thankless jobs like winning puck battles and retrievals, getting to the net when we're shooting. Those subtleties that are so important to a power play's success, and these guys are willing to compete and get in the battles and win the puck battles. So I do think that when they have success, it certainly helps their overall game from a confidence standpoint.”

If nothing else, the Penguins appreciate the extra space that exists on the ice during power plays. Ottawa leaves so little open in the middle during five-on-five action. When short-handed, the Senators struggle to replicate their stifling schemes, which means more time for the Penguins' playmakers, including Jake Guentzel, who has filled in as a net-front presence while Patric Hornqvist recovers from an upper-body injury that caused him to miss the last three games.

“He's done that great for so many years, so obviously he's helped (me) out,” Guentzel said of Hornqvist. “You've just got to try to be around the net. There's such skilled guys out there that you just have to find those (open) areas.”

Ottawa's power play, on the other hand, watched its steak of wasted man-advantage opportunities extend to 0 for 25.

“Every series you need one game where your power play gets you the game,” Senators coach Guy Boucher said. “Definitely at some point or another we're going to need one of those games where the power play makes a difference.

Bill West is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at wwest@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BWest_Trib.