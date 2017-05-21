Penguins offense explodes in Game 5 rout of Senators

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Trying to create offense in the first four games of the Eastern Conference final was like a slog through mud for the Penguins.

Uphill.

With a strong headwind.

When Olli Maatta wound up and fired a shot from the top of the left faceoff circle that hit nothing but net behind goalie Craig Anderson less than halfway through the first period Sunday afternoon, it was pretty clear this one was going to be different.

For at least one night, the winds had changed. For the Penguins, this wasn't a slog. It was a celebration.

Maatta's goal kick-started a four-goal first period, and the Penguins cruised to a 7-0 victory over the Ottawa Senators in Game 5 at PPG Paints Arena.

The Penguins lead the series 3-2 and can advance to the Stanley Cup Final for the sixth time in franchise history with a victory in Game 6 on Tuesday night in Ottawa.

The first-period goals, scored in a 10-minute, 3-second span by Maatta, Sidney Crosby, Bryan Rust and Scott Wilson, provided a glimpse into some of the offensive improvements the Penguins have made after scoring just once in each of the first three games of the series against a sometimes-suffocating Senators structure.

On Maatta's goal, defensemen were active in the offensive zone. Trevor Daley broke up an Ottawa clearing attempt with his stick, allowing Rust to loop into the left-wing corner with the puck. Rust didn't try to penetrate Ottawa's stout net-front defense. He passed back to Maatta for a blast at 8:14.

Penguins center Sidney Crosby scores on Senators goalie Craig Anderson in the first period of Game 5 of the Eastern Conference final Sunday May 21, 2017, at PPG Paints Arena.

Less than four minutes later, the Penguins made it 2-0 with a power-play goal. Evgeni Malkin put on a stickhandling exhibition to evade Viktor Stalberg at the blue line and eventually fed Daley for a one-timer from the top of the right faceoff circle. Crosby tipped it past Anderson.

Crosby has scored with the man-advantage in each of the past three games, which indicates the team's captain and power play seem to be heating up at the same time.

A few minutes later, the Penguins put together a shift that was emblematic of the day's dominance.

Second-line forwards Malkin, Phil Kessel and Scott Wilson worked a cycle in the left-wing corner, using their defensemen as outlets, for more than a minute. The Penguins changed personnel while the puck remained in the offensive zone, and the third line finished the shift with a goal.

Nick Bonino collected the rebound of a Carter Rowney shot and fired a puck on net that hit Rust and went in to make it 3-0.

The final Penguins goal of the period showcased an Ottawa shortcoming more than a Penguins surge.

Anderson, who was 10-6 with a .922 postseason save percentage coming into the game, had a period to forget.

He was pulled after giving up three goals, spent 1:28 on the bench watching Mike Condon make one save, then returned to crease, where he was promptly met by a fourth goal. Wilson banked in a bad-angle shot off the goalie's left skate.

When the Penguins gave up four goals in the first period of Game 3, coach Mike Sullivan had a card left to play. He swapped out Marc-Andre Fleury for Murray in goal.

While Condon is one of the league's top back-ups, Ottawa coach Guy Boucher is unlikely to bench his undisputed No. 1 goalie moving forward. If the Senators are to shrug off a blowout and get back in the series, their improvements will have to come from somewhere else.

Jonathan Bombulie is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jbombulie@tribweb.com or via Twitter at @BombulieTrib.