Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
-Top Stories

Steelers' Conner sits out another OTA session
Joe Rutter | Thursday, May 25, 2017, 6:56 p.m.

Updated less than a minute ago

With Le'Veon Bell missing the first week of organized team activities, it would seem like a good time for younger, less established running backs on the Steelers roster to take advantage.

That hasn't happened for third-round compensatory draft pick James Conner, the former Pitt star who has been slowed by a left hamstring injury.

For the third consecutive OTA session, Conner didn't don a helmet and was limited to individual work during the 90-minute practice.

Conner said he was injured on the first day of the team's rookie minicamp when he “tweaked” the hamstring during a drill.

Asked when he expects to return, Conner said, “I wish I knew. I'm trying to get healthy every day.”

The news hasn't been all bad for Conner. On Tuesday, he celebrated one year of being cancer-free in his fight against Hodkin lymphoma.

The Steelers drafted Conner with the intent of having him back up Bell, who had offseason groin surgery after leading the NFL by averaging 157 scrimmage yards.

Instead, Conner has watched several undrafted running backs get practice reps along with veterans Knile Davis and Fitzgerald Toussaint. Conner is using the inactivity as a learning tool.

“It's nice to have these vets out here, watching them compete and watching how they practice,” Conner said. “It's nice to learn from them.”

When Conner will join the other running backs in practice is unknown. The Steelers' next OTA session is Tuesday.

“The first thing is to get healthy,” Conner said. “But I also want to show them what I've got, so I'm taking it day by day.”

Joe Rutter is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jrutter@tribweb.com or via Twitter @tribjoerutter.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.