Steelers' Conner sits out another OTA session

With Le'Veon Bell missing the first week of organized team activities, it would seem like a good time for younger, less established running backs on the Steelers roster to take advantage.

That hasn't happened for third-round compensatory draft pick James Conner, the former Pitt star who has been slowed by a left hamstring injury.

For the third consecutive OTA session, Conner didn't don a helmet and was limited to individual work during the 90-minute practice.

Conner said he was injured on the first day of the team's rookie minicamp when he “tweaked” the hamstring during a drill.

Asked when he expects to return, Conner said, “I wish I knew. I'm trying to get healthy every day.”

The news hasn't been all bad for Conner. On Tuesday, he celebrated one year of being cancer-free in his fight against Hodkin lymphoma.

The Steelers drafted Conner with the intent of having him back up Bell, who had offseason groin surgery after leading the NFL by averaging 157 scrimmage yards.

Instead, Conner has watched several undrafted running backs get practice reps along with veterans Knile Davis and Fitzgerald Toussaint. Conner is using the inactivity as a learning tool.

“It's nice to have these vets out here, watching them compete and watching how they practice,” Conner said. “It's nice to learn from them.”

When Conner will join the other running backs in practice is unknown. The Steelers' next OTA session is Tuesday.

“The first thing is to get healthy,” Conner said. “But I also want to show them what I've got, so I'm taking it day by day.”

