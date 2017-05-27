Pirates notebook: Taillon to pitch for Altoona

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Pirates right-hander Jameson Taillon, who had surgery 19 days ago for testicular cancer, will begin a minor league rehab assignment Sunday with Double-A Altoona.

Taillon will pitch against the Erie Seawolves at 1:35 p.m. at UPMC Park in Erie. It will be his first game action since May 3, when Taillon gave up six runs in five innings against the Cincinnati Reds.

After that game against the Reds, Taillon told the team's training staff he had discomfort in his groin. He went on the disabled list May 6 and had surgery two days later.

Last Tuesday, Taillon threw a 25-pitch bullpen session at SunTrust Stadium in Atlanta. He ramped up his intensity level in a 35-pitch workout Thursday.

It's not yet clear what pitch or innings limit Taillon will have for his outing with Altoona.

Barring a physical setback, a pitcher's rehab assignment may last no more than 30 days. That means Taillon, who will be monitored via regular cancer screenings, should rejoin the Pirates' rotation by late June.

Hudson rebounds

Daniel Hudson has worked through the problems that caused his ERA to spike in late April. On Saturday, manager Clint Hurdle said Hudson is ready to resume his role as a set-up man for closer Tony Watson.

“Daniel's worked his way back,” Hurdle said. “There's been some growth and some consistency that wasn't there.”

Hudson's ERA shot up to 9.90 when he was rocked for seven runs over back-to-back outings against the Chicago Cubs on Aprill 26 and Miami Marlins on April 30.

Pitch efficiency was a problem. Hudson needed 27 pitches to get though one inning April 21 against the New York Yankees. He fired a total of 41 pitches against the Cubs and Marlins just to register three outs.

An inconsistent slider also was an issue. Too often, Hudson was forced to rely entirely on his fastball and changeup.

“I didn't really have a great feel for the breaking ball early on,” Hudson said. “I was joking with somebody that it took me six weeks for it to show up.”

Hurdle moved Hudson into a middle-innings role while he worked on his mechanics. Over his past five outings (5 1⁄ 3 innings), Hudson has allowed zero runs, three hits and one walk and has amassed seven strikeouts.

“I just needed to get some outings under my belt where I had some success,” Hudson said. “My stuff has been feeling good for a long time; I just wasn't getting results. Sometimes, when you're not getting results, you start trying to do too much and things get out of whack.”

Hudson signed with the Pirates last winter on the promise of being able to work the late innings. Hurdle will continue to also use Felipe Rivero and Juan Nicasio in certain high-leverage spots.

“The four of them all together have different looks and skills,” Hurdle said. “That plays really well late in the game.”

Bastardo, Lindblom on mend

Injured relievers Antonio Bastardo (strained left quad) and Josh Lindblom (left side discomfort) began rehab assignments with Triple-A Indianapolis. Bastardo has been out since April 25. Lindblom went on the disabled list May 20.

Hurdle said the reports on Bastardo's progress in extended spring training were “very solid.” At the time of his injury, Bastardo had a 16.20 ERA and a 3.30 WHIP and was being used only in mop-up situations.

“He feels good,” Hurdle said. “He feels competitive, he feels strong. So, we'll see where he can take it.”

Hurdle remembers Bunning

Hurdle had several off-the-field encounters with Hall of Famer pitcher Jim Bunning, who died Saturday at 85. Bunning pitched 17 seasons in the majors — including a stint with the Pirates in 1968-69 — then became a Republican congressman and senator from Kentucky.

“He was a pro on the field and just a class act, a gentleman and a scholar, off the field,” Hurdle said. “Just a very, very good man.”

Bunning threw no-hitters in both leagues, tossed a perfect game in 1964 and, at the time of his retirement in 1971, trailed only Walter Johnson on MLB's all-time strikeout list.

Rob Biertempfel is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at rbiertempfel@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BiertempfelTrib.