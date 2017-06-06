Steelers expect more from injured nose tackle Javon Hargrave

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Until last Thursday, Javon Hargrave was the one constant among the Steelers starting defensive linemen at organized team activities.

With Stephon Tuitt missing OTAs because of hand surgery and Cam Heyward easing into a regular routine while returning from a pectoral injury, Hargrave was the lone healthy starter on the field.

Then, the second-year nose tackle left practice early after injuring his shoulder during a drill. Hargrave was a bystander Tuesday when the Steelers returned to UMPC Rooney Sports Complex for the final week of OTAs but said he is thankful the injury is not serious.

“I just got a little banged up,” Hargrave said. “I just got hit wrong.”

Hargrave is targeting a return for either the final two days of OTAs or, at the latest, next week when the Steelers conduct minicamp, the last on-field work before training camp in late July.

While Hargrave watched from the sideline Tuesday, the Steelers gave defensive end L.T. Walton some snaps with the first team at nose tackle. Dan McCullers, the nose tackle who was beaten out by Hargrave for the starting job in training camp last season, worked primarily with the second team.

With veteran free-agent signing Tyson Alulu also missing OTAs as he recovers from a calf injury, the Steelers continue to experiment along the line while others get healthy.

“There will be plenty of time for everybody to work together,” Hargrave said. “Now, everybody is trying to get better and get the reps. Camp is more important for everybody to be together to get that going before the season.”

It was at training camp last season that Hargrave, the third-round pick out of South Carolina State, made his impression and won a starting job.

Hargrave started 13 of 15 regular-season games and all three playoff games as a rookie.

“He understands a lot more,” Heyward said. “It has slowed down a lot more for him. Javon understands a lot more is going to be counted on from him.”

For the first half of the season, Hargrave would leave the field when the defense went to the nickel package. That changed after Heyward was lost for the season Nov. 13 against the Dallas Cowboys.

Hargrave responded with his first two sacks — in successive weeks in wins at Cleveland and Indianapolis.

“Getting those nickel reps will help him,” Heyward said. “He has to understand he's not just a base player. He's also a nickel player. He's become a good nickel rotation guy. You can keep everyone fresh if he can be out there.”

Hargrave was one of the few positives on defense in the AFC championship game loss to the New England Patriots, sacking Tom Brady in the first quarter and finishing with five tackles, matching his season best.

Hargrave said it's difficult to comprehend how much he has evolved as a nose tackle since this time last year, when he was participating in OTAs for the first time and merely hoping to win a spot on the 53-man roster.

“Everything isn't new to me anymore,” he said. “I know what to expect and know what to do. I'm feeling more comfortable in this defense. It's just growing.”

Such growth will be important for the Steelers, who have high expectations for Hargrave in his second NFL season.

“He has to continue to work on his pass rush and continue to understand what he's doing out there,” Heyward said. “It's overall knowledge of the game. Knowing where you are and where other guys are. That allows you to play a lot faster game, and you hope that's the next jump for him.”

Joe Rutter is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jrutter@tribweb.com or via Twitter @tribjoerutter.