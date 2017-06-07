Penguins notebook: Is Matt Murray really vulnerable on his glove side?

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

When the Nashville Predators scored four of their five goals on Matt Murray's glove side in Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final, a narrative that already had been hinted at for a while was suddenly etched in stone.

Murray's weakness is his glove side.

There's only one problem with the storyline, though. The stats don't support it.

According to NHL.com analysis, Murray gave up 38 goals high glove and 36 goals high blocker in the regular season. The difference is statistically insignificant.

Murray said he doesn't spend an inordinate amount of time on his glove hand in practice.

"Not really, to be honest," Murray said. "I work on everything. I work on my entire game. If they want to shoot glove, then I say, 'Go ahead. Shoot glove.'"

No matter where pucks got past him, Murray gave up a total of eight goals over the last two games of the series. That has led to speculation that Marc-Andre Fleury might start Game 5 Thursday night.

Neither Murray nor coach Mike Sullivan revealed who would be the starter after the Penguins practiced Wednesday in Cranberry. Sullivan usually announces that decision on the morning of games.

"Even if I did (know), I would not tell you," Murray said.

Fleury said he has been trying to do extra drills before and after practices to stay sharp.

"It's out of my hands," Fleury said. "For me, what I have to do is try to stay ready with practices. If they need me, I'll be there."

Injury report

Patric Hornqvist and Nick Bonino did not practice Wednesday. Sullivan said Hornqvist had the day off for maintenance. Bonino is day-to-day after taking a P.K. Subban shot to his left foot or ankle during Game 2.

Sullivan also shuffled his lines, going back to a pair of familiar combinations. Sid and the Kids were back together, with Sidney Crosby flanked by Jake Guentzel and Conor Sheary. The trio of Scott Wilson, Evgeni Malkin and Phil Kessel also was reunited.

Hockeytown, U.S.A.

Pittsburgh is the third-best city in the United States for hockey fans, according to a study conducted by Wallethub.com.

Detroit was first, followed by Boston. The study ranked cities in 19 categories, ranging from performance of teams to season-ticket prices. It included pro and college hockey, so the Penguins and Robert Morris were studied.

Affable Archie

When he explained why he used Josh Archibald instead of Scott Wilson or one of the other Wilkes-Barre/Scranton call-up wingers to round out the fourth line for Game 4, Sullivan mentioned the speedy rookie's "energy" and "enthusiasm" as key elements to add to the lineup.

Nothing about those descriptors surprised Archibald, who considered himself a positive presence for the Penguins even when off the ice. He has kept a close eye on one of the best in the dressing room in that kind of role.

"I think Fleury has got the enthusiasm part," said Archibald, who has appeared in four playoff games and also dressed 10 times in the regular season. "I mean, he's the happiest guy in the world. But yeah, you just come to the rink and try to be as happy as possible, try to spread that around. That positive energy helps and gets cast throughout the whole room. You can see it change everybody's spirits. I think I kind of try to do that, too."

Pittsburgh presence

Sidney Crosby might share the stage with another Pittsburgh celebrity if he ends up winning the Hart Trophy or Ted Lindsay Award at the NHL Awards ceremony June 21 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Mt. Lebanon's Joe Manganiello, an actor and director who graduated from Carnegie Mellon, will host the awards event.

Jonathan Bombulie and Bill West are Tribune-Review staff writers. Reach Bombulie at jbombulie@tribweb.com or via Twitter at @BombulieTrib and West at wwest@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BWest_Trib.