Chipped Ice A.M.: Hainsey leads charge for embattled Penguins defensemen

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

In his 14-year career, Ron Hainsey has played on some teams that have taken a beating or two at the hands of the Penguins' skilled forwards.

Columbus in the franchise's early years. Atlanta in the franchise's dying days. Carolina over the past few seasons.

In Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final on Thursday night, he was glad to have some world-class skill working for him rather than against him.

Hainsey's second-period goal capped off a 6-0 Penguins rout, moving the Penguins to within one win of the team's fifth Stanley Cup championship.

If Hainsey plays another 14 years, he'll probably never score a highlight-reel goal quite like that one.

He started the play carrying the puck out of the corner in his defensive zone. As he skated up the right-wing boards, Predators winger James Neal had him lined up for a crushing hit.

Hainsey took evasive action, ducking toward the center of the ice, leaving Neal to crash into teammate Mike Fisher, who was pressuring from behind.

With the Predators pair in shambles, Hainsey made his way up ice. As he crossed the blue line, he passed to Phil Kessel at the right point and headed to the net. Kessel passed to Evgeni Malkin, who fed Hainsey for a tap-in at the left post.

"I saw a flash of something," Hainsey said, describing Neal's attempted hit. "I think they collided behind me and we were able to get up the ice. I did what some wingers over the years have done here, which is go to the net and Geno put it on the tape."

Hainsey made it a point to credit Malkin for the feed.

"I've certainly seen it on TV and it's certainly happened to me when one of these great forwards makes a play like that, backhand, under a guy's stick, through someone, right on the tape," Hainsey said. "He made a tremendous pass."

When the puck went in, television cameras caught Mario Lemieux, Kris Letang and company coming up out of their seats in the owner's box to celebrate.

"That was awesome," teammate Justin Schultz said. "He's got some skill and he showed it off there. It was awesome to see him finish it off."

The goal didn't actually have much of an impact on the result of the game. The Penguins were cruising to victory either way. But it did put an exclamation point on a bounce-back performance for the team's embattled defense corps.

The Penguins gave up nine goals in the previous two games. They were being outshot 123-91 in the series. The slick breakout that carried them to a championship last season looked to be ancient history. They were either getting stuck in their own zone or heaving pucks off the glass, desperately hoping to relieve Nashville's pressure.

In Game 5, it was a different story. They held Nashville to 24 shots, and few of those were anything resembling dangerous scoring chances. Like they have several times this postseason, the Penguins defense corps made a stand.

And the 6-0 victory made all the numbers look better.

Hainsey, for instance, has three points in the series. Among Nashville's vaunted top four defensemen, only Roman Josi has produced more with four.

On top of that, despite coming out on the wrong end of the shot-based stat equation in most of the first five games, the Penguins have now outscored Nashville 12-8 at even strength. Hainsey is a plus-5.

The Penguins are still a largely anonymous group on the blue line. None of the team's defensemen are strong candidates for the Conn Smythe Trophy. They'll face a much tougher task in rowdy Nashville in Game 6 on Sunday night as well.

But they're one win away from back-to-back championships. For Hainsey, that would be enough to fade those rough nights against skilled Penguins forwards earlier in his career into a historical footnote.

"Ronnie was huge tonight," Schultz said. "All the guys were huge. Just trying to move it up to our forwards and play the way we've been playing all year. There are no Kris Letangs back here. We're just trying to each step up a little bit. It's been working so far. One more win."

•••••

THE SERIES: Penguins lead, 3-2

LAST GAME: Matt Murray pitched a 24-save shutout and Pekka Rinne was pulled after stopping 6-of-9 shots, leading to a 6-0 Penguins victory in Game 5 Thursday night.

NEXT GAME: The Penguins will look to close out the Stanley Cup Final in six games for the second straight season when they play at Nashville at 8 p.m. Sunday.

A NOTE: Predators center Colton Sissons received a match penalty for cross-checking Olli Maatta in the nose late in Game 5. Match penalties trigger an automatic review by the league for a possible suspension.

A QUOTE: "I think we've got a realistic assessment of where our team is at. We believe that we're gaining traction and momentum with each game that we play, and we understand that the next one is going to be the hardest, and so we're going to have to reset our mindset and be ready to play that game." – coach Mike Sullivan

A NUMBER: 10 – home playoff wins for the Penguins this postseason, a franchise record. They won nine in 1991, 2008, 2009 and 2016.