Predators' Sissons avoids suspension for cross-check to Penguins' Maatta's face

Nashville Predators center Colton Sissons won't be suspended for cross-checking Penguins defenseman Olli Maatta in the face in Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final on Thursday night.

The league's department of player safety announced Friday afternoon that it had reviewed the incident and levied no further punishment.

Sissons threw a series of cross-checks at Maatta as the pair battled in front of the net late in Game 5. The last blow appeared to catch a falling Maatta on the bridge of the nose.

On-ice officials gave Sissons a match penalty, which includes an automatic NHL review.

On a conference call Friday morning, Penguins coach Mike Sullivan said Maatta was "fine" heading into Game 6 Sunday night in Nashville.

As he usually does in the case of controversial calls, Sullivan did not offer his opinion on the cross-check.

Nashville coach Peter Laviolette defended Sissons after the game Thursday night.

"I watched it play out," Laviolette said. "I saw Maatta cross-check him, Colton cross-checked him back, Maatta cross-checked him again, and they were doing it somewhere in the midsection. On the last one, Maatta seemed to slip and his head dropped. I don't think there was any intention there whatsoever."

The Sissons cross-check was the most damaging blow in a game that was the nastiest of the final series so far.

Late in the game, Penguins winger Carl Hagelin fought Nashville's Viktor Arvidsson while Evgeni Malkin tangled with Roman Josi.

In the first period, Sidney Crosby and P.K. Subban got into a scuffle behind the Nashville net, with the Penguins captain repeatedly pushing the Nashville defenseman's head into the ice.

After the game, Crosby said he was trying to free his skate from Subban's clutches.

"He was doing some UFC move on my foot," Crosby said. "I don't know what he was trying to do. I was trying to get out of there. He had lost his stick. He was just trying to hold me down. I don't know what he was trying to do to my ankle. I was in some kind of lock he had going on there. I don't know what it was."

Subban and Crosby received matching minor penalties on the play, which didn't sit well with Laviolette.

"I don't understand the call," Laviolette said. "I saw my guy get his head cross-checked in the ice 10 times. I don't even know what he did."

Subban didn't complain.

"I'm not an official so I'm not going to judge what's over the line and what's not," Subban said. "At the end of the day, I just gotta play the game and play the game hard."

