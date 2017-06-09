Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
-Top Stories

Predators' Sissons avoids suspension for cross-check to Penguins' Maatta's face
Jonathan Bombulie | Friday, June 9, 2017, 1:04 p.m.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Penguins defenseman Olli Maatta (3) holds his nose as Penguins defenseman Trevor Daley (6) gets in the face of Predators center Ryan Johansen (92) in the third period of Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Finals on Thursday, June 8, 2017, at PPG Paints Arena.

Updated 2 hours ago

Nashville Predators center Colton Sissons won't be suspended for cross-checking Penguins defenseman Olli Maatta in the face in Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final on Thursday night.

The league's department of player safety announced Friday afternoon that it had reviewed the incident and levied no further punishment.

Sissons threw a series of cross-checks at Maatta as the pair battled in front of the net late in Game 5. The last blow appeared to catch a falling Maatta on the bridge of the nose.

On-ice officials gave Sissons a match penalty, which includes an automatic NHL review.

On a conference call Friday morning, Penguins coach Mike Sullivan said Maatta was "fine" heading into Game 6 Sunday night in Nashville.

As he usually does in the case of controversial calls, Sullivan did not offer his opinion on the cross-check.

Nashville coach Peter Laviolette defended Sissons after the game Thursday night.

"I watched it play out," Laviolette said. "I saw Maatta cross-check him, Colton cross-checked him back, Maatta cross-checked him again, and they were doing it somewhere in the midsection. On the last one, Maatta seemed to slip and his head dropped. I don't think there was any intention there whatsoever."

The Sissons cross-check was the most damaging blow in a game that was the nastiest of the final series so far.

Late in the game, Penguins winger Carl Hagelin fought Nashville's Viktor Arvidsson while Evgeni Malkin tangled with Roman Josi.

In the first period, Sidney Crosby and P.K. Subban got into a scuffle behind the Nashville net, with the Penguins captain repeatedly pushing the Nashville defenseman's head into the ice.

After the game, Crosby said he was trying to free his skate from Subban's clutches.

"He was doing some UFC move on my foot," Crosby said. "I don't know what he was trying to do. I was trying to get out of there. He had lost his stick. He was just trying to hold me down. I don't know what he was trying to do to my ankle. I was in some kind of lock he had going on there. I don't know what it was."

Subban and Crosby received matching minor penalties on the play, which didn't sit well with Laviolette.

"I don't understand the call," Laviolette said. "I saw my guy get his head cross-checked in the ice 10 times. I don't even know what he did."

Subban didn't complain.

"I'm not an official so I'm not going to judge what's over the line and what's not," Subban said. "At the end of the day, I just gotta play the game and play the game hard."

Jonathan Bombulie is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jbombulie@tribweb.com or via Twitter at @BombulieTrib.

Related Content
Sidney Crosby antics in Game 5 frustrate, confound some on social media
What got into Sidney Crosby during Game 5? On top of playing at an other-wordly level, helping lead the Penguins to a 6-0 whitewashing of the ...
TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.