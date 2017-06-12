Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jameson Taillon shines, inspires in return as Pirates beat Rockies
Rob Biertempfel | Monday, June 12, 2017, 10:26 p.m.

Updated 4 hours ago

Over the past few weeks, Jameson Taillon stared down tougher challenges than the Colorado Rockies' hard-hitting lineup.

In his comeback game Monday, exactly five weeks after having surgery for testicular cancer, Taillon turned in a performance that was courageous, inspirational and sublime.

Taillon stepped back into the Pirates' starting rotation without missing a beat. The right-hander tossed five shutout innings in a 7-2 victory against the Rockies.

"It was pretty similar to my (MLB) debut — shaky legs, I was excited," Taillon said. "Some good emotions out there."

Having won seven of their past eight games, the Rockies arrived in Pittsburgh as arguably the hottest team in the majors. They're the first team in the National League to reach 40 victories this season.

"It's kind of like an American League lineup, the way they're built," Taillon said. "No breaks. I definitely had to roll up my sleeves."

Taillon (3-1) held Colorado to five hits, all singles, and two walks. He struck out five and threw 82 pitches, including 49 strikes.

"He did exactly what we expected him to do," Josh Harrison said. "It was nice to be able to go over to him and say, 'Welcome back.' "

Social media was flooded with good vibes for Taillon. There were tweets of support from several players, including former Pirates closer Mark Melancon. The Rockies' official account also tweeted it was good to see Taillon on the mound again.

"Probably the most emotional part was walking out to the bullpen (for pregame warmups)," Taillon said. "When I finished my outing, I got to step back, enjoy the moment and realize I was back."

Taillon is eager for conversations about him to again focus on pitching, not cancer.

"He's pushed through this," manager Clint Hurdle said. "We've provided support. He's done the heavy lifting. The inspirational part of it has already been accomplished. Now, to get him back in a more normal setting is what we're all looking forward to."

Taillon's first pitch was a 94 mph four-seamer to Charlie Blackmon that veered outside the zone. Blackmon made Taillon sweat in a nine-pitch at-bat, fouling off three consecutive fastballs before Taillon froze him with a dandy 3-2 curve.

The next batter, D.J. LeMauieu, whiffed on a 97 mph fastball. Nolan Arenado singled, Mark Reynolds grounded out.

Although it took 24 pitches, it was a successful first inning.

"Once I got in from my first inning, I kind of calmed down, stopped sweating so much and had some time to think," Taillon said. "I felt really strong. I got in some trouble late, but I still felt really good."

Taillon zoomed through the second on seven pitches. He gave up a single and a walk in the third, but escaped via a double play.

"I felt good. I felt crisp," Taillon said. "My pitches had some life to them."

It was not quite vintage Taillon, though.

"His command wasn't anything close to what we've seen in the past," Hurdle said. "There were six three-ball counts, and that's unlike Jameson. He made pitches when he had to and kept all his pitches in play."

Rockies left-hander Kyle Freeland (7-4) went into the game ranked first among major league rookies with a 3.34 ERA. The Pirates got to him for five runs in 52⁄3 innings.

In the first, Max Moroff drew a leadoff walk, and Josh Harrison lined a home run into the left field bleachers.

Harrison began the second with a grounder to the left side. The throw from shortstop Trevor Story was high, and Harrison slid under first baseman Mark Reynolds' tag.

David Freese shot an RBI double into the right-field corner. Freese scored on Andrew McCutchen's single.

Wade LeBlanc replaced Taillon to start the sixth. The Rockies score on a pair of two-out hits: Ian Desmond's double and Story's single.

The Pirates knocked Freeland out of the game in the sixth. Gregory Polanco's two-out single drove in Moroff.

Tony Watson, trying to grind his way back into the closer's role, worked the seventh. It was a dangerous inning — the Rockies slapped three singles — but a double play helped Watson get through unscathed.

Notes: Taillon was activated off the disabled list about two hours before the game. To open a roster spot, infielder Phil Gosselin was optioned to Triple-A Indianapolis. That left the Pirates with a four-man bench and an eight-man bullpen. More moves could happen as soon as Wednesday, when catcher Francisco Cervelli is eligible to come off the seven-day concussion DL. Thursday is an off day for the team.

Rob Biertempfel is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at rbiertempfel@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BiertempfelTrib.

Pirates pitcher Jameson Taillon throws during the first inning against the Rockies Monday, June 12, 2017, at PNC Park.
Pirates left fielder Josh Harrison celebrates his two-run homer with Max Moroff during the first inning against the Rockies Monday, June 12, 2017, at PNC Park.
Pirates left fielder Josh Harrison watches his two-run homer during the first inning against the Rockies Monday, June 12, 2017, at PNC Park.
Pirates pitcher Jameson Taillon delivers during the first inning against the Rockies Monday, June 12, 2017, at PNC Park.
Pirates pitcher Jameson Taillon exits the game after pitching the fifth inning against the Rockies on Monday, June 12, 2017, at PNC Park. Taillon threw five shutout innings.
