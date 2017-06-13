Pirates starter Gerrit Cole flips script on Rockies in win

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Pirates manager Clint Hurdle has played and managed the game of baseball for too long to be surprised when players struggle.

"This game is going to beat you down if you're a common man," he said Tuesday night after the Pirates' 5-2 victory against the Colorado Rockies. "You have to be an uncommon man in this game."

Gerrit Cole and Andrew McCutchen — two faces of the franchise who helped the Pirates reach three consecutive postseasons earlier this decade — hoisted the Pirates on their shoulders while helping knock the Rockies out of first place in the National League West. The victory in front of 16,764 at PNC Park was a season-high fourth in a row for the Pirates after a four-game losing streak.

Their efforts, supported by pinch-hitter John Jaso's tie-breaking, pinch-hit home run in the seventh inning, were encouraging when compared to their recent trouble.

Cole, who had allowed 39 hits and 23 runs (all earned) over the previous four games, challenged the Rockies with fastballs, changeups and his go-to pitch — the slider — while allowing only three hits and one run in seven innings. He threw 100 pitches, using the last one to dramatically strike out pinch-hitter Alexi Amarista with runners on second and third in the seventh to preserve the 1-1 tie.

"It was fun watching him," Hurdle said.

On the other side of the ball, McCutchen raised his batting average to .396 since moving from the third spot to sixth in the batting order with two home runs — his 10th and 11th of the season.

He didn't promise that he would become a power hitter all of sudden.

"I'm not Aaron Judge," he said of the New York Yankees slugger. "I'm 5-10, 190 pounds."

But he said he's in a good spot, both mentally and in the batting order.

"It has its perks," he said of batting sixth. "You get to relax a little bit, see the pitcher a little more than being in the 3 hole.

"I'm just happy to be feeling good. I don't think too deep into it."

Hurdle was asked if McCutchen's recent surge with the bat might tempt him to move him back to third. Don't count on it.

"He and I have talked," Hurdle said. "He worked with (hitting coach Jeff) Branson on some things, felt he isolated what was the breakdown in his swing.

"Landscape changed, different spot in the lineup, different look. We're just going to leave him where he's hitting the ball well right now. I don't have any concept of why we would move him right now based on the way he's swinging. Just leave him alone."

McCutchen said Cole's best start in nearly a month was welcomed but not unexpected.

"He knows what he's capable of doing," McCutchen said. "More mental than physical, I believe. The physicality of it is there. His fastball is there. His pitches are there.

"It's just about being able to be consistent with that. The more he does that, that's the Gerrit Cole we know."

Jaso, another resurgent Pirate, recorded his sixth pinch-hit of the season in 15 at-bats and raised his average to .373 in his last 19 games after falling below .100 earlier this season.

"He doesn't get caught up in the external noise, the static," Hurdle said. "Anything else that can be brought to this game, he (shows it) no never mind. He just goes out and plays.

"He wasn't really overwhelmed with the start. He kept showing up and kept working."

Which is what the Pirates (30-35) need to do if they hope to start crawling toward the top of the NL Central. They are in fourth place, three games behind the first-place Milwaukee Brewers.

"I just see us sticking to our process and sticking to the things we can control," Cole said, "continuing to hammer out the things that make us good."

Jerry DiPaola is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at @tribweb.com or via Twitter @JDiPaola_Trib.