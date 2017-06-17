Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
-Top Stories

Ivan Nova pulls through as Pirates down Cubs
Rob Biertempfel | Saturday, June 17, 2017, 11:19 p.m.

Updated 3 hours ago

It was a muggy night, and Ivan Nova already had thrown 91 pitches, which was more than he'd tossed in eight of his previous 13 starts. The Pirates were clinging to a one-run lead against the Chicago Cubs in the seventh inning.

"They asked me if I wanted to keep going, and I said yes," Nova said.

With two outs and Jason Hayward at third, Nova fell behind 3-0 against left-handed hitter Jon Jay.

Nova took a deep breath. Earlier in the game, he'd given up a walk and a home run on two-seamers. Jay also laid off that pitch and gotten two balls.

What to throw? Was there ever any doubt?

He fired a two-seamer for a called strike one. Another for a called strike two. And then, a 97 mph four-seamer for a swinging strikeout.

Savoring the moment, the normally reserved Nova pumped both fists at his sides and let loose a yell.

"When have you ever seen him hit 97 mph?" Pirates manager Clint Hurdle mused later.

"The guys told me that," Nova said with a laugh. "I told them it's smart pitching. You don't need to be throwing 97-98 mph from the first pitch."

It was Nova's final pitch of a gritty, seven-inning outing. A sizzling defensive play in the eighth by Max Moroff and another dominant outing by Felipe Rivero wrapped up the Pirates' 4-3 victory against the Cubs.

"There was a lot of emotion going into that game," Nova said. "I feel like it was one of the best games I've played here in Pittsburgh. Right from the first inning, the fans were into the game. It was special to pitch in front of a crowd like that."

Cubs right-hander Jake Arrieta was unstoppable the night he mowed down the Pirates in the 2015 National League wild-card game. On Saturday, Arrieta lacked that air of invincibility.

"I threw that (wild-card loss) in the trash a long time ago," Andrew McCutchen said. "When was that? '15? It's 2017 now."

Over his past five outings against the Pirates, Arrieta is 0-3 with a 7.81 ERA.

Since spring training, Arrieta has been bothered by a sore thumb. He is serving up home runs at an alarming rate. He leads the majors in wild pitches. And the first inning has been problematic.

The Pirates attacked each of Arrieta's vulnerable spots and chased him from the game after just 42⁄3 innings..

In the first inning, Adam Frazier reached on Arrieta's fielding error. With one out, Gregory Polanco mashed a slider over the Clemente Wall. It was his fourth home run of the season and his first since May 28.

Arrieta has allowed 12 runs in the first inning this season, which gives him a 7.71 ERA in that frame.

In the fifth, two unlikely events combined as the Cubs tied the score 2-2.

With two outs, Kyle Schwarber drew a five-pitch walk, Nova (7-4) missed with three two-seamers and a curve. It was the ninth walk issue by Nova in 96 innings this season.

Nova missed inside with a 2-2 sinker, but Arrieta pulled it over the left-field wall for a game-tying homer.

"I didn't think it was a bad pitch," Nova said. "The ball didn't do nothing, no movement, but it wasn't over the middle of the plate."

Jordy Mercer led off the fifth with a double, then went to third on a wild pitch. With one out, Frazier poked an RBI single through the drawn-in infield.

McCutchen's 12th homer gave the Pirates a 4-2 lead in the sixth.

The Cubs had two on and two out in the eighth when Addison Russell hit a odd-hop bouncer up the middle. Moroff, who'd entered the game two batters earlier, drifted over, snagged it and sent a smooth, hard throw that got Russell by a half-step.

"I love making that play," Moroff said. "I don't know how it looked, but it felt pretty routine."

Rivero got the final five outs for his third save. He needed only 17 pitches, which included a pitch-around walk to slugger Kris Bryant.

"My first two years, I was worried so much about the hitters," Rivero said. "This year, I don't worry so much. This is my third year, and I know them so well. I think I'm a little more mature with my pitching. … I think I'm confident just walking out of the bullpen."

Rob Biertempfel is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at rbiertempfel@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BiertempfelTrib.

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Pirates center fielder Andrew McCutchen hits a solo home run during the sixth inning against the Cubs Saturday, June 17, 2017, at PNC Park.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Cubs center fielder Ian Happ, a Mt. Lebanon native, makes a diving catch to rob the Pirates' Josh Bell with the bases loaded during the fifth inning Saturday, June 17, 2017, at PNC Park.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Pirates second baseman Adam Frazier drives in a run with a single during the fifth inning against the Cubs Saturday, June 17, 2017, at PNC Park.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Cubs center fielder Ian Hap makes a diving catch to rob the Pirates' Josh Bell with the bases loaded during the fifth inning Saturday, June 17, 2017, at PNC Park.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Pirates third baseman David Freese is hit in the shoulder by a pitch during the fifth inning against the Cubs Saturday, June 17, 2017, at PNC Park.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Pirates third baseman David Freese is hit in the shoulder by a pitch during the fifth inning against the Cubs Saturday, June 17, 2017, at PNC Park.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Cubs pitcher Jake Arrieta high-fives Kyle Schwarber after hitting a two-run homer during the fifth inning against the Pirates Saturday, June 17, 2017, at PNC Park.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Pirates left fielder John Jaso makes a running catch next to center fielder Andrew McCutchen on a ball hit by the Cubs' Javier Baez during the fifth inning Saturday, June 17, 2017, at PNC Park.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Pirates manager Clint Hurdle argues with umpire crew chief Jeff Kellogg during the fourth inning against the Cubs Saturday, June 17, 2017, at PNC Park.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Pirates right fielder Gregory Polanco doubles next to the Cubs' Addison Russell during the third inning Saturday, June 17, 2017, at PNC Park.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Pirates first baseman Josh Bell tags out the Cubs' Anthony Rizzo in a run-down during the third inning Saturday, June 17, 2017, at PNC Park.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Pirates right fielder Gregory Polanco celebrates his two-run homer with Adam Frazier during the first inning against the Cubs Saturday, June 17, 2017, at PNC Park.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Pirates pitcher Ivan Nova throws during the second inning against the Cubs Saturday, June 17, 2017, at PNC Park.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Pirates center fielder Andrew McCutchen catches a ball hit by the Cubs' Javier Baez during the second inning Saturday, June 17, 2017, at PNC Park.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Cubs pitcher Jake Arrieta throws during the first inning against the Pirates Saturday, June 17, 2017, at PNC Park.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Pirates pitcher Ivan Nova delivers during the first inning against the Cubs Saturday, June 17, 2017, at PNC Park.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Pirates manager Clint Hurdle sits in the dugout during a game against the Cubs Saturday, June 17, 2017, at PNC Park.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Pirates pitcher Ivan Nova reacts after striking out the Cubs' Jon Jay for the third out during the seventh inning Saturday, June 17, 2017, at PNC Park.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Pirates first baseman Josh Bell tags out the Cubs' Javier Baez during the seventh inning Saturday, June 17, 2017, at PNC Park.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Pirates pitcher Ivan Nova reacts after striking out the Cubs' Jon Jay for the third out during the seventh inning Saturday, June 17, 2017, at PNC Park.
TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.