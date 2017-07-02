Tony Watson coughs up lead; Pirates swept by Giants

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Tony Watson's slow climb back toward the back end of the Pirates bullpen took a rocky detour Sunday.

Called upon to protect a two-run lead in the seventh inning, Watson instead allowed three runs, as the San Francisco Giants rallied for a 5-3 victory.

The Giants swept the Pirates at PNC Park for the first time since 2005. They've won their past six games in Pittsburgh, their longest steak here since taking six in a row at Forbes Field in 1953.

Deposed last month as the closer, Watson has been charged with 15 runs over his past 23 games. Yet there also have been signs of progress.

Watson's average fastball velocity has ticked up from 93 to around 95 mph in his past three appearances. Also, he had strung together seven scoreless outings going into Sunday's game.

A few days ago, manager Clint Hurdle said putting Watson in the fireman's role — a gig Waston handled well earlier in his career — could help him rebound.

“It's part of one of the tools you might grab in your experienced tool belt to help guys find their way back,” Hurdle said. “He's got the DNA for it. He's got the software for it. I will, at times, plug guys back into situations that they had success in before to help reignite them.”

For the third start in a row, Pirates right-hander Trevor Williams worked deep into the game. He went six-plus innings and allowed two runs on three hits.

The Pirates took a 2-0 lead in the fourth inning against Jeff Samardzija.

With one out, Gregory Polanco lined a double down the first-base line. Jordy Mercer launched a 2-2 splitter into the left-field bleachers for his eighth homer.

The Giants tied it in the seventh. Hunter Pence led off with a five-pitch walk, as Williams sprayed pitches — high and low, in and away — outside the zone.

After Buster Posey ripped a double to left, Williams was replaced by Watson.

Watson gave up three straight singles, which drew scattered boos from the crowd of 32,144.

With the score tied at 2 and one out, Kelby Tomlinson lifted a sacrifice fly to center field. Brandon Belt scored to give the Giants a 3-2 lead.

Belt mashed a two-run homer in the eighth off Edgar Santana.

In the bottom of the eighty, John Jaso went deep against Steven Okert.

It was Jaso's second career homer off a left-handed pitcher. The first was first big league home run on April 24, 2010, off Ricky Romero.

Rob Biertempfel is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at rbiertempfel@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BiertempfelTrib.