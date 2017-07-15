Pirates notebook: Adam Frazier recharged after All-Star break

Figuring it was the tonic he needed to snap a batting funk, Adam Frazier took a three-day vacation from baseball during the All-Star break.

“I tried to get away from the game and have a mental break,” Frazier said. “Something clicked in practice (on Thursday), so I'm hoping I can build off of it.”

Frazier singled in the first inning of Friday's 5-2 victory against the St. Louis Cardinals, which ended his 0-for-25 skid. He added another single and a double for his first multihit game since June 21.

“That's a long time,” manager Clint Hurdle said. “It's a guy who, for a couple of weeks, looked like he invented the game. That's the beauty of being up here for a full season. It takes you a lot of places. He's learning a lot of lessons through the challenging times. I think the (All-Star) break came at a perfect time for him.”

On May 30, Frazier was batting .330. The next day, he went 0 for 7, which was the start of a steep decline. Frazier said he gradually slipped into bad habits and got away from the approach that caused David Freese to gush that Frazier could someday win a batting title.

Hurdle's confidence in Frazier was not shaken by the slump. A former hitting coach, Hurdle has seen other young players slowly fall out of sync at the plate as they deal with the daily demands of pregame preparation in the majors.

“For a young player who's made a living staying on top of the ball, you can get caught up in playing and you get other things in your mind that you feel are more important,” Hurdle said. “You think your approach is OK, you're seeing the ball well, but how are you doing that? In his case, the league punched back and he got away from what he had done well.”

Plan for Marte

Starling Marte is scheduled to play in his last minor league rehab game Sunday with Triple-A Indianapolis. He is expected to activated from his 80-game suspension Tuesday.

Going into Saturday's game, Marte was 10 for 37 (.270) with a home run, three RBIs, two walks and four stolen bases in 10 rehab games.

“He's still got work to do (with Indy),” Hurdle said. “He's played one game in center. He's played in left. He's hit leadoff, and he's hit second, because we want to maximize his opportunity for at-bats.”

How much playing time Marte gets with the Pirates over his first few days back is still uncertain.

“I definitely will try to lock him into one spot in the lineup and not move him around,” Hurdle said. “We'll see how it works out. If he has a spark right away, maybe we can ride it. If he's challenged for a few games, we might need to back away. We're going to assess as we go, day by day.”

Around the horn

Freese appeared in his 801st game at third base and is ranked eighth among active players in games played at that position. … Gregory Polanco's right knee was wrapped and iced after Friday's game. Polanco said it was due to normal wear and tear and was not the reason for his baserunning blunders in the fourth inning.

Rob Biertempfel is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at rbiertempfel@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BiertempfelTrib.