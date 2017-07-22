Rockies snap Pirates' winning streak at six

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The Pirates' longest winning streak of the season is over.

Coming into Saturday night's contest against the Colorado Rockies, the Pirates had won six straight. But on Star Wars night at Coors Field in Denver, the force was with the Rockies, who walked away with a 7-3 win.

The Pirates put together a decent effort against rookie pitcher German Marquez, but they fell back to .500 at 49-49.

“Came up a little short,” said manager Clint Hurdle. “You'd like to win every game you play, but we did a lot of good things tonight. I love the effort. We get beat, we have a short memory. We'll get after them tomorrow.”

Benches cleared in the bottom of the sixth after a high and inside pitch to Carlos Gonzalez from Pirates starter Chad Kuhl. Warnings were issued to both benches, no punches were thrown and nobody was ejected.

The Pirates apparently were unhappy with the four hit batsmen in the first game of the series and that Andrew McCutchen was plunked the previous inning. The teams had a benches-clearing situation that led to no ejections earlier this season June 14 with the same two pitchers on the mound.

“We got hit five times in two games and then we try to push somebody off the plate and they took exception to it,” Hurdle said. “It's part of the game.”

“People are gonna get hit by pitches,” McCutchen said. “I'm surprised a little bit. I think we all understood what could happen, what could possibly happen, but that whole scene did surprise me. People get in their feeling sometimes.”

The Pirates got three runs on only six hits against Marquez and the Colorado bullpen. Josh Bell's screaming homer in the fourth and McCutchen's RBI double in the first were the highlights.

The Rockies essentially won the game with a big third inning. A single from Marquez, a Charlie Blackmon double, a sacrifice fly from DJ LeMahieu, a double by Nolan Arenado and a single by Mark Reynolds gave Colorado a 3-1 lead it never surrendered.

The Pirates got their first two aboard in the eighth against reliever Jake McGee, but Josh Harrison hit into a 5-4-3 double play. Colorado was forced to go to closer Greg Holland to attempt his first multi-inning save of the year. He got Bell to pop out and secured the game after getting some insurance runs in the next half-inning.

The Pirates loaded the bases in the ninth against a wild Holland but plated just one run on a single from Starling Marte before the Rockies closer got Harrison, who represented the tying run, to pop out to end it.

The final two runs of the game for the Rockies came against newly recalled Steven Brault on an Alexi Amarista double and a LeMahieu single in the bottom of the eighth.

The Rockies added a fifth run in the seventh on an Ian Desmond single off A.J. Schugel.

It looked like Colorado would tack another run on in the fifth when Desmond smashed a double over McCutchen's head in center, but a gorgeous throw to the cutoff man Harrison, a strong relay and a diving tag from Francisco Cervelli cut down the runner at home plate.

In the top of the fourth, Bell lined a low-and-inside fastball over the right-field fence.

Drew Creasman is a freelance writer.