Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
-Top Stories

Rockies snap Pirates' winning streak at six

Drew Creasman | Saturday, July 22, 2017, 1:00 a.m.
Colorado's Carlos Gonzalez (5) points to Pirates pitcher Chad Kuhl after a wild pitch during the sixth inning Saturday, July 22, 2017, in Denver.
Players run onto the field as Colorado's Carlos Gonzalez (5) points at Pirates starting pitcher Chad Kuhl after a wild pitch during the sixth inning Saturday, July 22, 2017.
The Pirates' Josh Bell celebrates his solo home run in the fourth inning against the Rockies on Saturday, July 22, 2017.
Getty Images
The Pirates' Josh Harrison round second base on his way to scoring on a first-inning double by Andrew McCutchen on Saturday, July 22, 2017
Getty Images
Pirates starter Chad Kuhl throws in the first inning against the Rockies on Saturday, July 22, 2017.
Josh Harrison is congratulated by teammates in the dugout after scoring on an Andrew McCutchen double in the first inning Saturday, July 22, 2017.
Getty Images
The Pirates' Josh Harrison rounds third base to score on a Andrew McCutchen double in the first inning against the Rockies at Coors Field on July 22, 2017 in Denver.

Updated 3 hours ago

The Pirates' longest winning streak of the season is over.

Coming into Saturday night's contest against the Colorado Rockies, the Pirates had won six straight. But on Star Wars night at Coors Field in Denver, the force was with the Rockies, who walked away with a 7-3 win.

The Pirates put together a decent effort against rookie pitcher German Marquez, but they fell back to .500 at 49-49.

“Came up a little short,” said manager Clint Hurdle. “You'd like to win every game you play, but we did a lot of good things tonight. I love the effort. We get beat, we have a short memory. We'll get after them tomorrow.”

Benches cleared in the bottom of the sixth after a high and inside pitch to Carlos Gonzalez from Pirates starter Chad Kuhl. Warnings were issued to both benches, no punches were thrown and nobody was ejected.

The Pirates apparently were unhappy with the four hit batsmen in the first game of the series and that Andrew McCutchen was plunked the previous inning. The teams had a benches-clearing situation that led to no ejections earlier this season June 14 with the same two pitchers on the mound.

“We got hit five times in two games and then we try to push somebody off the plate and they took exception to it,” Hurdle said. “It's part of the game.”

“People are gonna get hit by pitches,” McCutchen said. “I'm surprised a little bit. I think we all understood what could happen, what could possibly happen, but that whole scene did surprise me. People get in their feeling sometimes.”

The Pirates got three runs on only six hits against Marquez and the Colorado bullpen. Josh Bell's screaming homer in the fourth and McCutchen's RBI double in the first were the highlights.

The Rockies essentially won the game with a big third inning. A single from Marquez, a Charlie Blackmon double, a sacrifice fly from DJ LeMahieu, a double by Nolan Arenado and a single by Mark Reynolds gave Colorado a 3-1 lead it never surrendered.

The Pirates got their first two aboard in the eighth against reliever Jake McGee, but Josh Harrison hit into a 5-4-3 double play. Colorado was forced to go to closer Greg Holland to attempt his first multi-inning save of the year. He got Bell to pop out and secured the game after getting some insurance runs in the next half-inning.

The Pirates loaded the bases in the ninth against a wild Holland but plated just one run on a single from Starling Marte before the Rockies closer got Harrison, who represented the tying run, to pop out to end it.

The final two runs of the game for the Rockies came against newly recalled Steven Brault on an Alexi Amarista double and a LeMahieu single in the bottom of the eighth.

The Rockies added a fifth run in the seventh on an Ian Desmond single off A.J. Schugel.

It looked like Colorado would tack another run on in the fifth when Desmond smashed a double over McCutchen's head in center, but a gorgeous throw to the cutoff man Harrison, a strong relay and a diving tag from Francisco Cervelli cut down the runner at home plate.

In the top of the fourth, Bell lined a low-and-inside fastball over the right-field fence.

Drew Creasman is a freelance writer.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.