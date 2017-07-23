Knoch's Jordan Geist adds Pan American Junior gold to his collection
Updated 2 hours ago
Jordan Geist added international gold to his collection of WPIAL and PIAA medals.
The recent Knoch graduate won the men's shot put at the Pan American Junior Championship Sunday in Trujillo, Peru, with a throw of 22.02 meters (72 feet, 3 inches), according to MileSplit.com . His winning distance qualifies him for the IAAF World Championships next month in London.
Geist's distance also set the American Junior record in the six-kilogram shot, according to Track and Field News. Wake Forest thrower John Maurins of Mentor, Ohio, set the record at 21.90 in 2015.
Knoch thrower Jordan Geist is competing today at the Pan American Juniors in Peru. https://t.co/Slx6tjs8U4 https://t.co/8RJMRLC5B2— Chris Harlan (@CHarlan_Trib) July 23, 2017
USATF record book: https://www.usatf.org/statistics/records/view.asp?division=american&location=outdoor%20track%20%26%20field&age=junior&sport=TF
Chris Harlan is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at charlan@tribweb.com or via Twitter @CHarlan_Trib.