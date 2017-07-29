A-K Valley football coaches differ on merits of going away for camp

Dave Bellinotti remembers his days away at football camp, staying in a dorm where, “if you had a fan in your room, you were happy.”

Conditions improved slightly in the ensuing years.

“I can't believe they even call them dorms anymore,” said Bellinotti, entering his third season as Burrell's coach. “They're more like apartment suites.”

Although the accommodations changed noticeably since Bellinotti's day as a player, his belief in the importance of taking a team away to training camp didn't waver. The Bucs will go to Cal (Pa.) for the first day of full-contact practice Aug. 14 and stay for a week's worth of work.

For years, Burrell went to Ligonier for camp. The Bucs didn't go anywhere in 2015, Bellinotti's first season at the helm, because of an early start to the school year, but they traveled to Cal last summer.

“You build some strong relationships when you get away from home a little bit,” Bellinotti said. “It was a great experience for us.”

Alle-Kiski Valley coaches have differing opinions on the value of camp. Some schools went earlier in the summer. Some won't go at all.

Apollo-Ridge went to Cal for a few days earlier this summer, getting work in practice and games. Coach John Skiba considered the trip especially important given a young roster that includes just five seniors and a heavy dose of freshmen.

“That's classic for us because we need to get time with those kids away,” Skiba said. “Those young kids need to get around the older kids, and we need to get some bonding experience. That's always good.”

Deer Lakes coach Steve Sciullo took the opposite approach. A veteran of NFL training camps with the Colts (Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology) and Eagles (Lehigh), Sciullo prefers to keep the Lancers close to home.

“In today's day and age, these kids kind of need their parents,” Sciullo said. “They need to see those guys, and they need to see their faces at night, especially when things are hard because there's not too many things that are hard for these kids anymore.

“Football camp is one of those final things that's hard. So I think they need to go home. They need to see their parents' faces at dinnertime. They can get a good meal. They can get a hug if they need it and come back the next day ready to roll.”

Bellinotti considers the 24-hour presence around the team a positive because it gives players more time to learn the system.

On top of that, players can see each other and the coaching staff in a different light. Players can overcome a difficult practice more easily in a more comfortable setting, Bellinotti said.

“You're eating meals together, but also you're on the field,” Bellinotti said. “If we were all at Burrell together, we'd be on the field together, but once that's over, they shower and go home and they're back in their comfort zone. Whereas California, they're out of their comfort zone a little bit.

“They've got to start to count on each other and be able to depend on each other. You build camaraderie. They'll build friendships, and they're just going to have memories for the rest of their life going through that experience.”

Bellinotti said his players held a “Gong Show” type of talent competition last summer during their down time.

“We don't do a lot at night,” Skiba said. “There's an open practice schedule at night, and we go for an hour. We come back, and then they just hang out all night. (They) go swimming in the pool, go grab some food. They're in their rooms playing Xbox, video games. That to me is the big part because they need to get around each other and start understanding who's who and fitting into the molds they have to fit into.”

Bellinotti said he establishes ground rules for behavior, but rather than being a constant chaperone he lets the players take accountability.

Ultimately, he believes the bond built at camp can pay dividends.

“Team chemistry is important in anything you do. I'm just a big believer,” he said. “It's about relationships. It's about being able to trust the people next to you. You get into some difficult situations playing football, and you know if you're able to be counted on and you're able to count on somebody, then you're going to have success.”

