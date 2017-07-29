Pirates' rally not enough against Padres

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

SAN DIEGO — So much for the Pirates climbing back into the National League Central chase by beating up on the rebuilding San Diego Padres.

The Padres dealt the Pirates their fourth straight loss and sixth in seven games, winning 4-2 before 37,286 on Saturday night at Petco Park. One evening after totaling three hits in a 3-2 loss, the Bucs' lumber again might as well have been stashed in the bat rack.

The Pirates were limited to five hits, all singles, snapping a streak of 59 straight games with at least one extra-base hit.

After closing to 2½ games out of first Monday, the Pirates (50-54) sit 5½ games out, stuck in fourth place.

Asked about the frustration of slipping back, manager Clint Hurdle said, “When you've been in the game 43 years, I kind of chuckle at your question. Because the level of frustration is you keep playing.

“Two weeks ago, where were we?”

The Pirates woke up July 16th with a 43-48 record, eight games out of first. Then they took off on a six-game winning streak.

“So you just keep hunting,” Hurdle said. “You just keep playing. You don't get concerned about all that other noise because that's what it is. You've got to take care of your own team. You've got to take care of yourselves, and that's what we've got to do right now.”

For the second straight game, the Pirates had double-digit strikeouts. Saturday, it was 11. Regarding Padres starter and winning pitcher Dinelson Lamet, Hurdle said, “There's some velocity and finish to the fastball.

“And he had a good slider. The combination of the two, we didn't match up as well as we would have liked.”

Nor was Hurdle pleased with home plate umpire Carlos Torres.

“Double-digit strikeouts are challenging,” he said. “I don't think we were chasing outside the zone. The zone was a little bit, I thought, wide at times. And up. However, they made pitches.”

Compounding matters, Ivan Nova, the Pirates' best starting pitcher, struggled for the third game in a row. Nova coughed up two first-inning runs. He lasted just five innings, tied for his shortest outing of the season. He allowed eight hits and four runs.

His stat line for the last three starts: 16 innings pitched, 27 hits, 14 earned runs and an eye-sore 7.87 ERA.

“He's got an M.O. of working down in the zone,” Hurdle said. “So I just really think more than anything they're hunting down.”

Nova struggled from the beginning. Manuel Margot led off the first with a bloop single to right field. Two batters later, he jogged home from third base on Jose Pirela's triple to right. Hector Sanchez plated Pirela with a double.

Hunter Renfroe stretched the Padres' lead to 3-0 with a fourth-inning RBI double. Margot upped the advantage to 4-0 with a home run off the third deck of the 108-year-old Western Metal Supply Co. building in left field.

Nova (10-8) took responsibility for his struggles.

“I kept missing,” he said. “I kept missing my pitches. They're big-league hitters. I give it to them. They're an aggressive team.”

The Pirates rallied in the seventh inning. A tiring Dinelson Lamet, who threw a career-high 104 pitches, hit Andrew McCutchen to open the inning, then walked Josh Bell before exiting.

David Freese greeted Craig Stammen with an RBI single. Adam Frazier singled to load the bases. But the rally died when Francisco Cervelli grounded into a double play.

“Pitcher's best friend,” Hurdle said.

Pinch hitter Jose Osuna struck out to end the rally.

Should the Pirates fail to make the playoffs, much of the blame could be placed their play against the National League West, arguably baseball's best division. It features the Los Angeles Dodgers, at 73-31, owners of the best record in baseball.

The Arizona Diamondbacks and Colorado Rockies lead the National League wild-card chase. The Pirates, meanwhile, are 7-17 against the NL West. A year ago, they dominated the division, going 22-11.

Kirby Yates worked a one-two-three ninth for the Padres, earning his second save. It was his first since 2014 with Tampa Bay.

Don Norcross is a freelance writer.