Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Sports

Fox Chapel's Folkerts ramps up summer training

Marty Stewart | Sunday, Aug. 6, 2017, 10:51 p.m.
Submitted
Fox Chapel's Jonathan Folkerts will be a senior in 2017.

Jonathan Folkerts, a senior at Fox Chapel, finished 14th in the 1,600 meters at the WPIAL track championships last spring. Now he's turned his focus to the cross country season. A member of the cross country team since his freshman year, he's hoping to achieve a goal that has eluded him so far.

“I want to qualify for the state championships,” he said. “I think it's an achievable goal, and I'll be working hard to do it.”

To that end, he has been running six or seven days a week and averaging between 40-45 miles per week.

Track and cross country weren't his first choices when he was younger.

“Initially, I wanted to be a wide receiver in football. My dad thought I would be better suited for track. That turned out to be the best choice. My talents are best suited for distance running, and I've been involved in running since the end of seventh grade.”

He has run in several half-marathons and run as many as 11 miles at a time, and he feels that the mental aspect of running is tougher than the physical part.

“You can build yourself up physically, but the mental part comes into play and you have to get into the mindset of pushing fatigue to the back of your thoughts. Everybody can get into good physical shape and work on conditioning skills. How you mentally deal with fatigue and the competition does a lot in determining who will cross the line first.”

He wants to continue with running in college, and he has hopes of attending Duquesne to major in physical therapy. Concerning the upcoming season, he is optimistic that he and his teammates will find success.

“I think we'll do well. We have just about everybody back, and I think we'll show improvement over our times from last year.”

Marty Stewart is a freelance writer.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.