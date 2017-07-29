Penn State's Malik Golden fighting for job with Steelers

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

It didn't take long after joining the Steelers for Malik Golden to find a mentor.

“Mike (Mitchell), he likes the lay the wood — and I respect that a lot,” the former Penn State safety said. “So I have been in his ear a little bit, just asking questions, seeing what he sees. So it's been a good experience so far.”

Golden spent his second day as a Steeler on Saturday after being signed when veteran Daimion Stafford failed to report by Thursday's deadline. Golden was waived by the San Francisco 49ers in June after spending a month with the organization that signed him as an undrafted free agent.

Golden committed to Penn State when Joe Paterno was coach in 2011, he signed with the school a month after Bill O'Brien took over and Paterno died amidst the Jerry Sandusky indictment.

After redshirting as a wide receiver in 2012, Golden moved to defense the next season and gradually climbed his way up the depth chart under coach James Franklin's staff before he started 13 games for last season's Big Ten championship team as a fifth-year senior.

“I had three defensive coordinators and four position coaches, so I am used to change and I think I will adapt pretty well,” Golden said Saturday before practice.

With the Steelers, Golden has plenty of competition to overcome if he has a chance of making the team — or even the practice squad. After starters Mitchell (free safety) and Sean Davis (strong safety), Robert Golden (no relation) and Jordan Dangerfield are the top backups. Jacob Hagen spent last season on the Steelers' practice squad, and former Pitt and Clairton star Terrish Webb is another undrafted rookie.

In the Steelers' scheme, free and strong safety are largely interchangeable. During practice Saturday, Golden was rotating with the third-team defense.

“Free or strong, it doesn't matter at all,” he said. “I just like to play — and to hit people.”

A Connecticut native, Golden came to Penn State in the same class as Glassport's Jesse James. James, a third-year tight end, is now a teammate of his with the Steelers and the two have reconnected.

“I like Coach (Mike) Tomlin, I like the defensive scheme. All the guys have been great, and they have been helping me out a lot, so it's definitely something I am enjoying,” Golden said.

Unlike the rest of the Steelers' rookies, Golden missed rookie minicamp, organized team activities and June's mandatory minicamp, not to mention almost three months of time to study the playbook.

“But I think I am a smart guy. I will catch up pretty quick,” he said.

The NFL's official draft page concurs that football IQ is among Golden's strengths. Franklin does, too.

“He is a very smart, dependable and conscientious football player,” Franklin said, “who played his best as a senior, and his best football is still ahead of him.”

Chris Adamski is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at cadamski@tribweb.com or via Twitter @C_AdamskiTrib.