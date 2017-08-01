Pitt coach Pat Narduzzi commits to running disciplined program

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

In the wake of suspending three players and dismissing another, Pitt coach Pat Narduzzi emphasized that he plans to run a disciplined program.

"As soon as you lose your discipline, you lose your credibility as a football coach and as a program," he said Tuesday after the first day of training camp drills. "This will be a disciplined program. We're going to go by details, inside, too.

"I'm a coach's kid. Growing up, if I was one minute late, I ain't going out for the next month. That's just the way it is."

As part of his attempt to maintain discipline, Narduzzi dismissed senior defensive end Rori Blair three months after senior defensive tackle Jeremiah Taleni was thrown off the team. All-ACC safety (second team) safety Jordan Whitehead and senior linebacker Quintin Wirginis were suspended for three games; junior guard Alex Bookser will not play in the opener after he was arrested in May on DUI and other charges.

"Where our kids are and what they're doing and who they're hanging out with, the choices they make are so important," the coach said. "We preach it all the time."

He said he disciplines his team just like he would his four children at home.

First day of Pitt camp, players break down with the same shout: 'ACC champs! ' pic.twitter.com/vuS6Z0EWOt — Jerry DiPaola (@JDiPaola_Trib) August 1, 2017

"Except here, I'll have 105 of them," he said. "I have a lot of issues. (Reporters) don't hear about them all. You don't see guys out there pushing the plate (weights) for whatever they did."

Narduzzi said he was disappointed that all five of the disciplined players were juniors or seniors.

"They're older guys," he said. "You hope they make smarter decisions than some of the younger guys."

He said his message has been expressed to the team, but he added, "I think a lot of guys already had the message."

Whitehead wasn't at practice Tuesday while Wirginis and Bookser did participate.

"He's got some things he's taking care of from a university standpoint," the coach said of Whitehead. "He'll be in and out this week and the next."

Freshman Paris Ford also was absent while he continues to take care of academic requirements.

"I'm in constant contact with him," Narduzzi said. "He's doing well; he's doing better than expected at this point. We'll just wait for decisions to be made. I'm hopeful (that he will join the team) and so is he."