Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
-Top Stories

Pitt coach Pat Narduzzi commits to running disciplined program
Jerry DiPaola | Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2017, 12:47 p.m.

Updated 43 minutes ago

In the wake of suspending three players and dismissing another, Pitt coach Pat Narduzzi emphasized that he plans to run a disciplined program.

"As soon as you lose your discipline, you lose your credibility as a football coach and as a program," he said Tuesday after the first day of training camp drills. "This will be a disciplined program. We're going to go by details, inside, too.

"I'm a coach's kid. Growing up, if I was one minute late, I ain't going out for the next month. That's just the way it is."

As part of his attempt to maintain discipline, Narduzzi dismissed senior defensive end Rori Blair three months after senior defensive tackle Jeremiah Taleni was thrown off the team. All-ACC safety (second team) safety Jordan Whitehead and senior linebacker Quintin Wirginis were suspended for three games; junior guard Alex Bookser will not play in the opener after he was arrested in May on DUI and other charges.

"Where our kids are and what they're doing and who they're hanging out with, the choices they make are so important," the coach said. "We preach it all the time."

He said he disciplines his team just like he would his four children at home.

"Except here, I'll have 105 of them," he said. "I have a lot of issues. (Reporters) don't hear about them all. You don't see guys out there pushing the plate (weights) for whatever they did."

Narduzzi said he was disappointed that all five of the disciplined players were juniors or seniors.

"They're older guys," he said. "You hope they make smarter decisions than some of the younger guys."

He said his message has been expressed to the team, but he added, "I think a lot of guys already had the message."

Whitehead wasn't at practice Tuesday while Wirginis and Bookser did participate.

"He's got some things he's taking care of from a university standpoint," the coach said of Whitehead. "He'll be in and out this week and the next."

Freshman Paris Ford also was absent while he continues to take care of academic requirements.

"I'm in constant contact with him," Narduzzi said. "He's doing well; he's doing better than expected at this point. We'll just wait for decisions to be made. I'm hopeful (that he will join the team) and so is he."

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.