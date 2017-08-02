Legendary Notre Dame coach Ara Parseghian dies at 94

Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
The Associated Press | Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2017, 9:18 a.m.
FILE - In this Nov. 19, 1966, file photo, Notre Dame football coach Ara Parseghian, left, shakes hands with Michigan State coach Duffy Daugherty after their 10-10 tie in East Lansing, Mich. Parseghian, who took over a foundering Notre Dame football program and restored it to glory with two national championships in 11 seasons, died Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2017, at his home in Granger, Ind. He was 94. (AP Photo/File)
FILE - In this Jan. 1, 1971, file photo, Notre Dame coach Ara Parseghian is carried off the field by his players after defeating Texas, 24-11, in the Cotton Bowl NCAA college football game, in Dallas. Parseghian, who took over a foundering Notre Dame football program and restored it to glory with two national championships in 11 seasons, died Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2017, at his home in Granger, Ind. He was 94. (AP Photo/File)
FILE - In this May 18, 1997, file photo, Ara Parseghian, former Notre Dame football coach, receives an honorary doctorate degree at the University of Notre Dame commencement ceremonies, in South Bend, Ind. Parseghian, who took over a foundering Notre Dame football program and restored it to glory with two national championships in 11 seasons, died Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2017, at his home in Granger, Ind. He was 94. (AP Photo/Joe Raymond, File)
FILE - In this Nov. 4, 1967, file photo, Notre Dame coach Ara Parseghian is shown during the second half of a 43-14 loss to Navy in a college football game, in South Bend, Ind. Parseghian, who took over a foundering Notre Dame football program and restored it to glory with two national championships in 11 seasons, died Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2017, at his home in Granger, Ind. He was 94. (AP Photo/Charles Harrity, File)
FILE - In this Dec. 31, 1973, file photo, Alabama coach Paul 'Bear' Bryant, left, talks with Notre Dame coach Ara Parseghian prior to the Sugar Bowl college football game, in New Orleans, La. Parseghian, who took over a foundering Notre Dame football program and restored it to glory with two national championships in 11 seasons, died Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2017, at his home in Granger, Ind. He was 94. (AP Photo/Joe Raymond/File)

SOUTH BEND, Ind. — Ara Parseghian, who took over a foundering Notre Dame football program and restored it to glory with two national championships in 11 seasons, has died. He was 94.

University of Notre Dame President Rev. John Jenkins announced in a statement that Parseghian died at home at 1:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Parseghian had recently returned to his home in Granger, Indiana, after spending more than a week in a nursing care facility in South Bend, Indiana. He was treated for an infection in his surgically repaired hip, and was still receiving round-the-clock care at home.

Parseghian and the Irish won titles in 1966 and 1973, but he abruptly retired after the 1974 season at age 51 with a record of 95-17-4. He said he was worn out and ready for a change.

Parseghian, Knute Rockne and Frank Leahy are the only Irish coaches to lead the storied program to more than one national championship. His .836 winning percentage puts him third on Notre Dame's coaching list behind fellow College Football Hall of Famers Rockne (.881) and Leahy (.855). Only Rockne (105, 1918-30) and Lou Holtz (100, 1986-96) won more total games at Notre Dame.

Parseghian started his coaching career at Miami University, his alma mater, and then spent eight seasons leading Northwestern. He came to Notre Dame in 1964, with the Irish having gone five seasons without a winning record. Parseghian didn't just revive Notre Dame football. He made Fighting Irish fans believe in the program again. He later became a powerful advocate and fundraiser in the fight against rare diseases.

Parseghian led Notre Dame to national championships in two different decades, restoring the luster to what had been college football's most glamorous franchise in one of its most important eras. He began his tenure in South Bend with an impromptu pep rally that drew 2,000 students to the steps of a residence hall and eventually persuaded Notre Dame to end its longstanding policy against playing in bowl games.

Parseghian was so beloved by students that when the weather turned bad, chants of "Ara, stop the rain!" or "Ara, stop the snow" cascaded down from the grandstands.

When he stepped down, Parseghian had established himself as part of the school's "Holy Trinity" of coaches. He went into television work and spent more than a decade calling games on ABC and CBS.

