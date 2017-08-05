Pirates acquire Sean Rodriguez from Braves

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

MLB rules say Sean Rodriguez, whom the Pirates reacquired on Saturday from the Atlanta Braves, has up to 72 hours to report to his new team. However, Rodriguez does not want to waste a minute.

“Hey, we're only 4 1⁄ 2 games back,” Rodriguez said by phone from Atlanta. “I'll be there tomorrow.”

The Pirates gave up former first-round pick Connor Joe for Rodriguez, who excelled as a super-utility player the past two seasons in Pittsburgh.

“I'm very excited,” Rodriguez said. “I can't wait to get back.”

Rodriguez, 32, signed a two-year, $11.5 million free-agent deal with the Braves in November.

Three weeks before the start of spring training, Rodriguez sustained a serious shoulder injury when his car was T-boned by another driver who was fleeing police. Rodriguez's wife and children also were injured.

Rodriguez came off the disabled list on July 17 and batted .162 with a .677 OPS in 15 games with the Braves.

“I'm fully healthy — back to normal and as good as before (the injury),” Rodriguez said. “It's funny, we were just starting to see the light at the end of the tunnel, as far as unpacking in Atlanta, and now we have to pack it up again.”

Joe, 24, was a first-round pick (39th overall) in 2014. In 74 games with Double-A Altoona, he batted .240 with a .718 OPS, five home runs and 30 RBI. He missed nearly the entire month of July due to a dislocated left middle finger.

The Pirates also claimed veteran reliever George Kontos off waivers from the Giants and reinstated Wade LeBlanc from the bereavement list. Reliever Jhan Marinez and minor league outfielder Danny Ortiz were designated for assignment.

In 50 outings with the Giants this season, Kontos, 32, went 0-5 with a 3.83 ERA and a 1.34 WHIP. He's made the eighth-most appearances among NL relievers.

Rob Biertempfel is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at rbiertempfel@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BiertempfelTrib.