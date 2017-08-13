Keeping his cool key to success for Hempfield senior QB Sliwoski

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Good luck trying to shake Justin Sliwoski. Can't be done, on or off the football field. The smooth-going Hempfield senior does not flinch.

There was that time his brother dropped his cell phone in the swimming pool. With the device sinking below a trail of bubbles, Sliwoski was chill.

"I got it out, no problem," he said. "No reason to get worked up."

Another time, when he and his mother were driving in the family car, he spotted an accident on the side of the road. Calmly, he pulled over and dialed 911.

"I figured someone needed help," he said.

It's the same way when Sliwoski plays quarterback for the Spartans. Deadpan focus and poise, even with frothing defensive ends coming off the edge and his first and second options covered.

"I love playing QB," Sliwoski said. "You have to stay cool, calm and collected. I try to be laid back and stay in the moment."

Sliwoski threw for 2,009 yards, a total believed to be Hempfield's single-season record, and 18 touchdowns. He returns as a third-year starter looking to steady the no-huddle spread offense and guide Hempfield back to the WPIAL Class 6A playoffs.

"He is the best I have ever coached at that position," Hempfield coach Rich Bowen said. "He understands the offense and the game, and he loves the process of getting ready for the season. I'd put him up against any quarterback in the WPIAL. As a pure QB, Justin gets it."

A new offensive line is being constructed in training camp with all five starters from last year gone. Think that bothers Sliwoski?

"We'll be all right," he said. "We have some young guys looking to step in."

Hempfield went 5-6 last season but finished third in the Southeastern Conference at 4-2. A wild, 38-35 loss to Peters Township that saw the Indians score late after Hempfield had a long touchdown called back in Week 5, kept Hempfield from a possible share of a conference title.

Sliwoski was hit and fumbled at the goal line as time expired, although it appeared the ball crossed the plane. But Peters recovered to seal the win. Unshaken by that play, he bounced back to lead the team to two more wins and a playoff berth.

"What sets him apart is his pocket presence," Bowen said. "He can extend plays whether he throws or runs. He is deceptively powerful. Sometimes I'd rather see him slide, but he makes plays."

Hempfield brings back sure-handed wideout Nick DiAndreth, who led the Spartans with 48 receptions for 720 yards and eight touchdowns, and imposing tight end Braden Brose (21 receptions, 306 yards, 4 TDs).

"Our wide receivers have been working really hard," Sliwoski said. "They make my job a lot easier."

Hempfield has looked strong in summer 7-on-7 passing scrimmages. The Spartans won back-to-back WCCA Tournaments. But a grain of salt came with their latest trophy.

"Coach Bowen calls it underwear football," Sliwoski said. "It's good to win and get our skill guys ready. We see some of the same coverages in 7-on-7 we'll see during the season, so that's good. But what does it mean? Once pads hit, everything changes."

Bowen appreciates Sliwoski's dedication and smarts. He, too, was a standout quarterback.

Bowen was a Parade All-American quarterback at Serra Catholic and earned a scholarship to Pitt, where he was in line to replace Dan Marino. But he was moved to safety and ended up transferring to Youngstown State, where be became a tight end.

Academics sit high on Sliwoski's priority list.

"My parents instilled that in me," he said. "Since freshman year, I always wanted to get good grades. And I want to show the younger guys how important that is."

Sliwoski would not have Division I college interest from schools such as Georgetown, Dartmouth, Columbia and Dayton without good grades.

All four schools have courted him. But Sliwoski wants to wait until after this season to make a decision. Plus, more offers could come.

"I am always looking for things to improve on," he said. "I want to work on my deep ball."

Like most teams, Hempfield uses the Hudl computer program to track its game film. Coaches can track who accesses the account, and while linebackers might lead the team in hits, it's the quarterback who logs in more than anyone.

"I watch a lot of film on us and opponents," Sliwoski said. "I watch during school sometimes. I don't know if that's a good thing. But I'm up late watching. Sometimes I lose time, and it gets really late."

But not even a fast-advancing morning or pending noise from an alarm clock can rattle No. 11's cage.

Bill Beckner Jr. is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at bbeckner@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BillBeckner.