WPIAL football conference preview: Class 4A Big 9

The favorite

Thomas Jefferson (12-1 overall, 8-0 Big 9 in 2016)

The Thomas Jefferson football team has become a regular visitor to Heinz Field, claiming seven WPIAL titles, including six since 2004. Winners of two straight championships, the Jaguars are a favorite to get back to the final. The Jaguars return the Big 9 Defensive Player of the Year in senior Devin Danielson, one of the most dominating linemen in the WPIAL, as well as first-team all-conference TE/DE Noah Palmer. TJ did graduate QB Bobby Kelley (1,735 yards, 34 TDs), RB Quinton Hill (1,940 yards, 29 TDs) and WR Zane Zandier (900 yards, 18 TDs).

The contenders

West Mifflin (9-3, 6-2)

A WPIAL semifinalist last season, the Titans return senior lineman Gerald Brown, who was a first-team all-conference pick on defense and second-team on offense, as well as lineman Darwin Spencer and second-team all-conference RB Howie Reid (73-876 yards, 16 TDs).

Ringgold (8-3, 6-2)

The Rams will look to return to the playoffs behind RB Brenden Small (104-822 yards, 11 TDs) and TE/LB Max Maciejewski (59-962 yards, 12 TDs).

Belle Vernon (7-3, 6-2)

Belle Vernon hopes to battle for a conference title behind senior lineman Blake Zubovic, a first-team all-conference tackle. The Leopards also return senior Logan Pfronger, a second-team all-conference DB.

Greensburg Salem (5-5, 4-4)

The Golden Lions won their final four games last season and narrowly missed a playoff berth. Senior QB Jake Hoyle returns after throwing for 731 yards and six scores and running for 776 yards and 14 TDs.

Trinity (3-6, 3-5)

The Hillers will be led by senior Ben Phillis, a 6-foot-5, 300-pound lineman who has committed to Akron. He will pave the way for senior first-team all-conference tailback Joey Coroly, who had 1,264 yards and 16 scores last season.

Albert Gallatin (1-8, 1-7)

The Colonials return four starters on offense and six on defense. The group will be led by senior RB Trevon Oliver (233-844 yards, 3 TDs). Sophomore QB Domonic Lewellen threw for 394 yards.

Laurel Highlands (1-9, 1-7)

The Mustangs return eight starters on offense. Senior WR/DB Jacob Dukman (14 catches, 260 yards, 72 tackles) and senior Ian Edenfield (6 catches, 127 yards, 47 tackles) return.

Uniontown (1-9, 1-7)

Cedric Lloyd replaced longtime coach John Fortugna at Uniontown, a program that last reached the playoffs in 2009. The Red Raiders are 13-51 the past seven seasons.

Players to watch

Devin Danielson

Thomas Jeff., sr., OL/DL

The 6-3, 290-pound Pitt recruit was a first-team all-conference selection on offense and defense last season and a big reason why TJ had a QB with more than 1,700 passing yards and a running back with nearly 2,000 yards on the ground.

Noah Palmer

Thomas Jeff., sr., TE/DE

The 6-4, 215-pound end is a Pitt recruit who earned first-team all-conference honors on defense. He had an interception return for a touchdown in the WPIAL title game.

Blake Zubovic

Belle Vernon, sr., OL/DL

The 6-6, 295-pound three-star prospect committed to Pitt in June, choosing the Panthers over offers from Penn State, Virginia Tech, Michigan State and Maryland, among others.

Games to watch

9.15 Ringgold at Belle Vernon

The longtime rivals again have high expectations, and this early-season tilt will help shape the standings.

10.13 Thomas Jefferson at Belle Vernon

Linemen Danielson (TJ) and Zubovic (BVA), future Pitt teammates, will square off, possibly with the Big 9 title on the line.

10.27 West Mifflin at TJ

West Mifflin was one of only three teams to score 14 points against the Jaguars, but these rivals always battle in the regular-season finale.

Fast facts

• Thomas Jefferson was dominant on both sides of the ball in 2016, averaging 45.5 points and allowing 6.8, best in the WPIAL.

• Albert Gallatin coach Shawn Liotta has guided teams to five championships at either the high school, college or professional level.

— Bill Hartlep