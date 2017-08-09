Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Sports

'Is it the haircut?' Neil Walker finds out Mets fans call him 'daddy'
Matt Rosenberg | Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2017, 12:06 p.m.
Getty Images
NEW YORK, NY - MAY 30: Neil Walker #20 of the New York Mets celebrates his home run against the Chicago White Sox in the seventh inning during their game at Citi Field on May 30, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)
Getty Images
PITTSBURGH, PA - MAY 26: Neil Walker #20 of the New York Mets celebrates after hitting a two run home run in the third inning against the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park on May 26, 2017 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Justin K. Aller/Getty Images)

Updated 1 hour ago

Maybe it's because he became one last year.

Or maybe it's the aw-shucks, golly-gee haircut.

But for whatever reason, Mets fans have taken to calling Neil Walker "daddy." And a fan at a charity event Tuesday let him know about it. He didn't know about it.

"I haven't seen that, but I guess I'm flattered," Walker said in the video. "I don't know how to take it."

At one point Walker asks: "Is it the haircut?"

Let's be honest: It's pretty much the haircut.

The Pittsburgh and former Pirates second baseman native was given the moniker sometime last season, Brett Bodner of the New York Daily News writes . There's even a Twitter account chronicling his dad-ing. (Warning: The Twitter account is not exactly kid-friendly)

Walker and his wife, Niki, welcomed their daughter, Nora, into the world in August 2016.

The Mets have had "daddy" issues before.

When pitcher Pedro Martinez was with the Red Sox, he famously said: "What can I say. Just tip my hat and call the Yankees my daddy." That was after a Sept. 24, 2004, start against the New York Yankees. In two straight starts against the Yankees, he had given up a combined 13 runs on 17 hits in 121⁄3 innings.

His quote prompted Yankees fans to chant "Who's your daddy?!" whenever Martinez faced them. Including when he joined the Mets.

Here are fans chanting at him during the 2009 World Series when Martinez was pitching for the Philadelphia Phillies.

As for Walker, he is on one-year deal with the Mets, who may have to find a new daddy next season.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.