'Is it the haircut?' Neil Walker finds out Mets fans call him 'daddy'

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Maybe it's because he became one last year.

Or maybe it's the aw-shucks, golly-gee haircut.

But for whatever reason, Mets fans have taken to calling Neil Walker "daddy." And a fan at a charity event Tuesday let him know about it. He didn't know about it.

"I haven't seen that, but I guess I'm flattered," Walker said in the video. "I don't know how to take it."

At one point Walker asks: "Is it the haircut?"

ASKING NEIL WALKER IF HE KNOWS METS FANS CALL HIM DAD/DADDY: CC: @Neil_IsMyDad pic.twitter.com/sezkX6QHtz — Julia (@jquadddddd) August 8, 2017

Let's be honest: It's pretty much the haircut.

The Pittsburgh and former Pirates second baseman native was given the moniker sometime last season, Brett Bodner of the New York Daily News writes . There's even a Twitter account chronicling his dad-ing. (Warning: The Twitter account is not exactly kid-friendly)

Walker and his wife, Niki, welcomed their daughter, Nora, into the world in August 2016.

The Mets have had "daddy" issues before.

When pitcher Pedro Martinez was with the Red Sox, he famously said: "What can I say. Just tip my hat and call the Yankees my daddy." That was after a Sept. 24, 2004, start against the New York Yankees. In two straight starts against the Yankees, he had given up a combined 13 runs on 17 hits in 121⁄3 innings.

His quote prompted Yankees fans to chant "Who's your daddy?!" whenever Martinez faced them. Including when he joined the Mets.

Here are fans chanting at him during the 2009 World Series when Martinez was pitching for the Philadelphia Phillies.

As for Walker, he is on one-year deal with the Mets, who may have to find a new daddy next season.