HS football position by position breakdown: Scouting the running backs

One running back or two?

Not all high school coaches use the same approach when it comes to their backfield workloads. While some ride one featured rusher, like Armstrong and Zane Dudek last year, others rely on a more balanced committee.

Dudek, now a Yale freshman, set WPIAL rushing records for yards in a single-game (492) and yards in a season (2,936) on 290 carries last year.

The WPIAL saw a dozen rushers top 200 carries a year ago, including a remarkable 298 by Mapletown's Dylan Rush, who is a senior this fall.

More than 30 rushers topped 1,000 yards with a a dozen juniors and sophomores included. High on that list were Rush with 1,855 yards, Bishop Canevin's Maleik Hemingway (1,495), Serra Catholic's Khalil Smith (1,344), Trinity's Joey Koroly (1,328) and Fox Chapel's Micah Morris (1,294).

Among the WPIAL finalists, Thomas Jefferson relied on 255 carries from then-senior Quinton Hill to win the Class 4A title. However, McKeesport and Aliquippa featured offensive approaches that shared the carries more evenly.

Of course, who's on the roster also matters.

Pine-Richland's running back options increased when Kenny White transferred from West Allegheny, adding an explosive 1,300-yard rusher to a backfield that already returned senior Jordan Crawford. Crawford had 1,278 yards from scrimmage last season. 1. Kenny White

Pine-Richland

Senior, 6-0, 185

White helped West Allegheny win a WPIAL Class 5A title last season and then transferred to Class 6A favorite Pine-Richland. He rushed for 1,313 yards and 19 touchdowns on 177 carries for the Indians. He averaged 93.8 yards per game and 7.4 yards per carry, with a 74-yard TD run his longest. He lists college offers from Iowa State, Kent State, Eastern Michigan, Howard and Buffalo.

2. Carlinos Acie

McKeesport

Senior, 5-10, 180

Acie and fellow D-I recruit Layton Jordan (a two-way standout) form a strong tandem as wingbacks in McKeesport'scrowded backfield. He rushed for 662 yards on 68 carries and eight TDs last year for the WPIAL Class 5A runner-up. He lists college offers from Army, Navy, Brown, Columbia, Dartmouth and Duquesne.

3. Lionel Deanes

Seton-La Salle

Senior, 5-8, 185

Deanes was a workhorse for the Rebels last season with 249 carries, which ranked fifth among all WPIAL rushers and second among those returning this fall. He compiled 1,814 yards, 15 TDs and averaged 7.29 yards per carry in Class 3A. Deanes, nicknamed "The Train," had six 200-yard games including a 30-carry, 296-yard effort against Freeport.

4. Avante McKenzie

Aliquippa

Junior, 5-7, 180

McKenzie started strong as a sophomore and didn't slow down after four touchdowns in Week Zero against New Castle. He shared carries but totalled 1,258 yards and 18 TDs on 175 attempts, which included 71- and 80-yard TD runs. The Quips have a deep backfield again, so he won't shoulder the workload alone.

5. Howie Reid

West Mifflin

Senior, 5-8, 170

A broken leg ended Reid's junior season early after 876 yards. He handled only 73 carries but certainly made the most of them. The speedster averaged 12 yards per carry, 109.5 yards per game and scored 16 touchdowns. Against Knoch, Reid had 239 yards on five carries (47.8 ypc) and scored on runs of 78 and 77 yards.

One to watch

Najhier West

Steel Valley

Junior, 5-8, 170

West drew attention last December in Hershey. With then-senior DeWayne Murray hobbled, the Ironmen turned to West for the state Class 2A championship. He rushed for 228 yards and five touchdowns in a 49-7 victory. His performance included two 60-yard TD runs.