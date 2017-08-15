HS football position by position breakdown: Scouting the wide receivers

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Familiar names will wear unfamiliar jerseys this fall.

Several standout WPIAL receivers switched schools since last season, transfers that could make a real impact on the field this fall.

Among them, senior Brandon Lipford transferred from WPIAL Class 5A champion West Allegheny to Montour, which should contend in 4A.

Separately, junior Rahmon Hart Jr. left Plum for Imani Christian, a small private school that would like to challenge Clairton's recent Class A dominance.

Lipford was a first-team all-conference pick, and Hart earned second-team honors.

But not everyone is changing teams. Pine-Richland brings back 1,300-yard receiver Raymond Falcone, and Penn Hills still features the region's most coveted wideout recruit in senior Julian Major.

The WPIAL had two 1,000-yard receivers last season, and both return this fall. Bentworth senior Ben Peternel had 1,062 yards on 59 receptions as a junior. Peternel was among nine WPIAL receivers who had at least 50 catches.

In District 6, Ligonier Valley's Aaron Tutino finished his sophomore season with 1,183 yards on 55 catches. His 18 touchdown catches were one fewer than WPIAL leader Zane Zandier, a Thomas Jefferson graduate now at Virginia.

Chris Harlan is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at charlan@tribweb.com or via Twitter @CHarlan_Trib.

1. Julian Major

Penn Hills

Senior, 6-2, 180

The Michigan State commit had 31 receptions in eight games last season with his longest an 80-yard touchdown. He finished with seven TDs and 433 yards, an average of 14 yards per catch. The three-star Rivals recruit picked the Spartans over scholarship offers from Arkansas, Kentucky, Wisconsin and others.

2. Raymond Falcone

Pine-Richland

Senior, 6-1, 190

Falcone led the WPIAL with 65 receptions and 1,391 yards last season. He averaged 21.4 yards per catch. He had seven 100-yard games including an eight-catch, 253-yard effort a week after losing quarterback Phil Jurkovec to injury midseason. Falcone lists Division 1 FCS offers from Brown, Bucknell, Columbia and Lehigh.

3. Brandon Lipford

Montour

Senior, 6-1, 180

Lipford transferred from West Allegheny late this summer, so he'll likely need some time to adapt to Montour's offense. He had 48 catches, eight TDs and 797 yards (16.6 ypc) a year ago when the Indians won the WPIAL Class 5A title. He finished with 1,288 all-purpose yards, which included a 70-yard punt return touchdown. Lipford lists college offers from Division 2 schools.

4. Rahmon Hart Jr.

Imani Christian

Junior, 6-3, 205

Hart had 25 catches for 535 yards and six touchdowns against Class 5A competition last season for Plum. His longest catch was a 90-yarder. He transferred this summer to Imani Christian Academy in East Hills. Temple, Toledo and Howard already offered him scholarships.

5. Ronnie Stevenson

Montour

Senior, 6-5, 200

The Temple commit led Montour with 18 catches for 355 yards last season. He caught four touchdowns including a 57-yarder. The combo of Stevenson's size and Lipford's quickness could give Spartans quarterback Kavon Mormon a stellar wideout tandem. Robert Morris and Howard also offered scholarships.

One to watch: John Vardzel

North Allegheny

Senior, 5-11, 170

Vardzel transferred last winter from South Carolina, where he had 40 catches for 596 yards and eight touchdowns as a junior at Wando High School. His brother, Michael, is a walk-on wideout at Pitt and his family has ties to North Allegheny. Georgetown offered him in June.