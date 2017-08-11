Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Sports

T.J. Watt, Joshua Dobbs flash potential in Steelers' preseason win
Joe Rutter | Friday, Aug. 11, 2017, 10:18 p.m.

Updated 8 minutes ago

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — T.J. Watt had a strong start and Joshua Dobbs a satisfying finish, giving two of the Steelers' high-profile draft picks something to savor in their professional debuts.

Watt had two sacks in the first quarter, and Dobbs overcame a rocky start to throw one touchdown pass (and nearly another) in the Steelers' 20-12 victory over the New York Giants in their preseason opener Friday night.

Watt, the first-round draft pick from Wisconsin, started at right outside linebacker and brought down Giants quarterback Josh Johnson for losses of 3 and 8 yards in the opening quarter. He finished with four tackles and had a pass defensed.

“I felt like I belong here,” Watt said. “I came into this game with a certain amount of confidence because of the work we put in.”

Dobbs, the fourth-round pick from Tennessee, started ahead of a resting Ben Roethlisberger and an injured Landry Jones. He threw two interceptions in the first half but fired a 28-yard touchdown pass to Cobi Hamilton late in the half for a 10-9 lead. In the third quarter, an apparent 11-yard touchdown pass to tight end Xavier Grimble was negated by Brian Mihalik's holding penalty.

“I liked their demeanor,” Steelers coach Mike Tomlin said. “I thought both guys were good communicators in the game. It didn't feel like it was too big for them from that perspective.”

Unlike Watt, Dobbs got off to a forgettable start. He didn't heed Roethlisberger's advice from earlier in the week when the franchise starter told the rookie: “Make sure you throw the ball to our color.”

Through four series, Dobbs was 1 of 5 for 4 yards, and his interceptions led to two Giants field goals and a 6-0 deficit for the Steelers.

Dobbs was 5 of 10 for 83 yards at the half and finished 8 of 15 for 100 yards and a 56.9 passer rating. He exited with the Steelers holding a 13-12 lead.

“I was able to respond from a little adversity,” Dobbs said. “It was a good start, and I'll be able to build off this as well.”

Fourth-stringer Bart Houston took over with 2 minutes, 31 seconds left in the third quarter. On his first series, Houston led the Steelers on a nine-play, 53-yard drive. Terrell Watson scored on a 15-yard run to give the Steelers a 20-12 lead.

Houston was 2 of 7 for 24 yards and a 41.4 rating.

Chris Boswell kicked field goals of 48 and 37 yards.

The Steelers had seven sacks, led by three from Arthur Moats, who also had an interception. Moats and Watt logged most of the snaps at outside linebacker because the Steelers had only three healthy players at the position. This led to Watts also playing at left outside linebacker after working exclusively on the right side during training camp.

“I was expecting to play as much as they wanted me to,” Watt said. “I'm never going to turn down reps.”

Cornerback Mike Hilton helped his chance of making the 53-man roster by registering a sack and recovering a fumble that set up the Dobbs-to-Hamilton touchdown.

The Steelers held the Giants to four field goals: two apiece by Mike Nugent and Aldrick Rosas.

The healthy first-team offensive linemen — Marcus Gilbert, David DeCastro and Ramon Foster — logged 12 snaps on four drives before departing.

On the first play of the Steelers' third drive, Dobbs underthrew Darrius Heyward-Bey in the left flat at midfield. Valentino Blake made a diving interception and returned the ball 11 yards. This led to Rosas' 27-yard field goal.

Second-round draft pick JuJu Smith-Schuster, who joined Heyward-Bey in the starting lineup, suffered a concussion while trying to make a tackle after the interception. He did not return.

Dobbs threw his second interception on the next series. On third-and-4 at the Steelers' 37, he looked for Eli Rogers across the middle but found defensive end Devin Taylor instead. Taylor rumbled 23 yards, putting the Giants at the Steelers' 17. This set up Nugent's 30-yard field goal.

“Football is a game of adversity,” Dobbs said. “A couple of learing opportunities occurred quickly in the game, but we were able to learn from them and respond well.”

Five members of the anticipated season-opening defense started against the Giants: the defensive front of Cam Heyward, Javon Hargrave and Stephon Tuitt, plus inside linebacker Vince Williams and cornerback Ross Cockrell.

They were pulled after the fourth series.

The second unit immediately gave up a nine-play drive that advanced to the Steelers' 24. Hilton's 10-yard sack of Geno Smith on third down pushed the Giants to the brink of field-goal range, but Rosas connected on a 52-yard attempt for a 9-3 lead.

Another big play by Hilton helped the Steelers take their first lead. Donte Deayon muffed Jordan Berry's punt, and Hilton pounced on the ball at the Giants' 28 with 40 seconds left in the half.

On the next play, Dobbs found Hamilton in single coverage down the right side, hitting him in stride for the touchdown.

Moats' interception set up Boswell's second field goal and a 13-12 lead.

Joe Rutter is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jrutter@tribweb.com or via Twitter @tribjoerutter.

Giants quarterback Josh Johnson is sacked by Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt during the first quarter of their preseason game Friday, Aug. 11, 2017, in East Rutherford, N.J.
Getty Images
Steelers quarterback Joshua Dobbs gets past the Giants' Romeo Okwara during the second quarter of their preseason game Friday, Aug. 11, 2017, in East Rutherford, N.J.
Giants running back Shane Vereen breaks a tackle by Steelers defensive end Stephon Tuitt during the first quarter of their preseason game Friday, Aug. 11, 2017, in East Rutherford, N.J.
Getty Images
Steelers rookie linebacker T.J. Watt sacks Giants quarterback Josh Johnson in the first quarter of Friday's preseason game in New York.
Steelers running back Terrell Watson breaks a tackle by Giants cornerback Michael Hunter (39) and linebacker Eric Pinkins (37) to score a touchdown during the fourth quarter of their preseason game Friday, Aug. 11, 2017, in East Rutherford, N.J.
Steelers running back Knile Davis tries to break a tackle by New York Giants linebacker Deontae Skinner during the second quarter of their preseason game Friday, Aug. 11, 2017, in East Rutherford, N.J.
Giants running back Paul Perkins tries to avoid a tackle by Steelers strong safety Robert Golden during the first quarter of their preseason game Friday, Aug. 11, 2017, in East Rutherford, N.J.
Getty Images
Giants receiver Odell Beckham Jr. and Steelers receiver Antonio Brown talk before their preseason game Friday, Aug. 11, 2017, in East Rutherford, N.J.
Getty Images
Rhett Ellison of the New York Giants is tackled by Steelers linebacker Arthur Moats after making a catch during the first quarter of their preseason game Friday, Aug. 11, 2017, in East Rutherford, N.J.
Steelers tight end Xavier Grimble falls across the goal line against the Giants during the third quarter of their preseason game Friday, Aug. 11, 2017, in East Rutherford, N.J. The touchdown was nullified on a holding call.
The Steelers celebrate a fourth-quarter touchdown by running back Terrell Watson against the Giants in their preseason game Friday, Aug. 11, 2017, in East Rutherford, N.J.
Steelers wide receiver Cobi Hamilton scores a touchdown against Giants defensive back Valentino Blake during the second quarter of their preseason game Friday, Aug. 11, 2017, in East Rutherford, N.J.
TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.