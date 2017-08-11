Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Sports

Steelers notebook: Martavis Bryant dresses, stays on sidelines
Joe Rutter | Friday, Aug. 11, 2017, 7:49 p.m.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Steelers receiver Martavis Bryant catches passes during practice Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2017 at St. Vincent College.
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) greets football fans before an NFL football game against the New York Giants, Friday, Aug. 11, 2017, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Bill Kostroun)

Updated 46 minutes ago

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — Steelers wide receiver Martavis Bryant finally put on shoulder pads and stood with his teammates on a football field for the first time since training camp began.

He didn't do much more than observe, however.

After being cleared by the NFL to practice and play in preseason games two days earlier, Bryant was held out of the Steelers' exhibition Friday night against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium.

Bryant was cleared Wednesday, about two hours after the Steelers concluded their final practice prior to the preseason opener. He was dressed and on the field for warmups Friday, but coach Mike Tomlin decided against playing Bryant, who has not played since the 2015 season.

At least Bryant was allowed to wear pads Friday night. A week earlier, Bryant took his pads on the team bus for the Friday Night Lights practice at Latrobe Memorial Stadium only to be told when he arrived that he had not received permission to practice. A team official put the pads back on the bus, and Bryant headed back to St. Vincent College.

Bryant is likely to practice for the first time Sunday when the Steelers return to St. Vincent College for the final week of training camp.

Sitting out

Quarterback Ben Roethlisberger and wide receiver Antonio Brown were ruled out earlier in the week by Tomlin, and they were joined on the sidelines by about 20 percent of the training camp roster.

Wearing street clothes were three of the team's eight draft picks: cornerback Cameron Sutton (No. 3, lower body), running back James Conner (No. 3b, shoulder) and outside linebacker Keion Adams (No. 7, shoulder). Conner appeared in just one padded practice when he injured his shoulder.

Wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster (No. 2) left in the first quarter with a possible concussion.

Also sitting out on offense were quarterback Landry Jones, running back Trey Williams, offensive linemen Maurkice Pouncey and Alejandro Villanueva, and wide receivers Justin Hunter and Demarcus Ayers. On defense, linebackers Bud Dupree, Anthony Chickillo, Ryan Shazier and James Harrison did not dress, along with defensive backs Mike Mitchell, Artie Burns, Sean Davis and Senquez Golson.

As healthy players, Roethlisberger and Brown were in uniform but never left the sideline.

Joe Rutter is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jrutter@tribweb.com or via Twitter @tribjoerutter.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.