Sports

Pitt basketball teams to host outdoor tipoff event near Cathedral of Learning

Jerry DiPaola
Jerry DiPaola | Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2017, 9:54 a.m.
The nearly full moon rises above the Cathedral of Learning in Oakland on Monday, Nov. 14, 2016. The full moon, dubbed a 'super moon,' was the brightest and fullest in seven decades.
Andrew Russell | Tribune-Review
The nearly full moon rises above the Cathedral of Learning in Oakland on Monday, Nov. 14, 2016. The full moon, dubbed a 'super moon,' was the brightest and fullest in seven decades.

Updated 17 minutes ago

Pitt's men's and women's basketball teams will open their seasons in the shadow of the Cathedral of Learning.

The teams have planned an outdoor tipoff event, Courtside at the Cathedral, for 8 p.m. Oct. 13 on Bigelow Boulevard. The event will occur in conjunction with Pitt's Homecoming weekend.

Activities will include player introductions, a two-ball shooting competition and a slam dunk contest. There also will be a Welcome Back Reception hosted by the Pitt Alumni Association from 6:30-8 p.m. in the Cathedral's Commons Room and end with the annual Fireworks and Laser Show at 9 p.m.

“We are excited to have the opportunity to be a part Homecoming and bring basketball down the hill to the Cathedral of Learning,” said men's coach Kevin Stallings, whose team will open the non-conference season Nov. 10 against Navy in Annapolis, Md.

“Homecoming is a special time at the University of Pittsburgh and we're looking forward to being part of an exciting night on Bigelow Boulevard,” women' coach Suzie McConnell-Serio said.

The women's team's first game is an exhibition Nov. 6 against IUP at Petersen Events Center.

