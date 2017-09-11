The other side: Storylines from Cleveland after Browns' 21-18 loss to Steelers

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

It wasn't so much what the teams did. Rather it was what they didn't do.

The Steelers offense didn't explode for 30-plus points.

And the Browns didn't implode.

Some hope.

That's the takeaway in Cleveland this morning from the Browns' 21-18 opening-week loss to the Steelers on Sunday.

Better than no hope, right?

Dan Labbe of cleveland.com writes that it's worth Browns fans' time over the next few Sunday to figure out whether this team has anything to build off.

"Except there the Browns were with less than four minutes left, down three and FirstEnergy Stadium alive, as it rarely has been in the last two years, urging the defense to get off the field, to give their young quarterback a chance," Labbe writes.

Of course, the defense never left the field. Antonio Brown's 38-yard catch quashed any chance of Browns rookie quarterback DeShone Kizer giving his team a chance to win in the final minutes.

CBS Cleveland Browns beat reporter Daryl Ruiter after the game had praise and criticism of Kizer, playing in his first NFL game.

"I thought Deshone fared pretty well," Ruiter said. "He played a lot better than I expected him to." Ruiter said.

As for where this could take the Browns? Again, it's more about what they Browns weren't than what they were.

"They didn't look like the same old stumbling, bumbling Browns we've watch for the last two decades," Ruiter said. "The only way to make this a rivalry again is ... by beating the Steelers."

Among other storylines out of Cleveland Sunday was Browns coach Hue Jackson downplaying a report that he was irate over Cleveland cutting cornerback Joe Haden, who then signed with the Steelers last month.

"That did not come from me," Jackson said. "I think you guys know me well enough that if I feel something, I am going to say it."

But Kizer, even with his rookie mistakes, was the biggest talking point in Cleveland. Could he ... might he ... will he actually be the quarterback of the future?

The News-Herald's Jeff Schudel thinks so . So does the Akron Beacon Journal's Nate Ulrich. And Ruiter wrote that despite some rookie jitters, Kizer helped stabilize the Browns a bit and offer some hope for the future.

Some hope.