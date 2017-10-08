Fox Chapel field hockey counting on young players as it attempts WPIAL three-peat

Fox Chapel is the two-time defending WPIAL Class AAA field hockey champion.

The Foxes knew they would get everyone's top game this season as they try to three-peat.

The team struggled in a preseason scrimmage against WPIAL runner-up Pine-Richland, and it fell to the Rams in a nonsection contest five games into the regular season.

“I think we needed to be pushed off the pedestal a little bit to get the fire going,” senior co-captain Grace Knepshield said. “We had to remind ourselves that other teams are going to come in and give us their best game because we are the defending WPIAL champion.”

But through the moments of adversity, which included transitioning with younger talent new to the varsity game and having to overcome injuries, Fox Chapel again has established itself as a team to beat in Class AAA as the WPIAL playoffs approach.

“They are ready to make that run,” coach Jennifer McCrady said. “We don't want to get ahead of ourselves, but we are trying to get into that playoff mode and that single-elimination mentality. Obviously, we want to get that section title to get a top seed and host a playoff game.”

That Fox Chapel is poised to take one of the top spots in the WPIAL playoffs is a tribute to its depth of talent. It weathered the storm of losing senior co-captain Abby Pitcairn to a season-ending knee injury in August while she was on a Team USA tour of China.

“We weren't expecting to have to deal with that,” McCrady said. “She was our center mid and the hub of the wheel, so to speak. But when something like that happens, you have to readjust. It takes time finding those right combinations. (Senior co-captain) Paige (Ryan) stepped right in to the center mid spot, and the team hasn't looked back.

“Abby has been here every day. She is like another coach on the sideline. Her insight is very helpful. Her teammates really respect her opinions and input.”

Fox Chapel leads Section 2-AAA with an 8-0 record and is 10-3 overall. Peters Township is in second with its only section loss coming to the Foxes. The teams meet again Thursday at Peters Township.

The top two teams from each of the two Class AAA sections qualify for the playoffs.

But before Fox Chapel can focus on Peters Township for a second time, it is preparing for a game against nonsection rival and Class A power Shady Side Academy on Monday at home.

“It's always really fun to play them because all the games are competitive,” Ryan said. “Every game with them is very intense and exciting.”

In addition to competitions in the Pittsburgh area, the Foxes went east Sept. 28 and 29 to face Donegal, the No. 1-ranked team in the country and the defending PIAA AA champion, and Class AAA Cumberland Valley at the Lower Dauphin Tournament.

Ryan said the team benefitted from the games despite losing 8-1 to Donegal and 2-0 to Cumberland Valley.

“It was a growing experience for our team,” Ryan said. “We have a lot of new blood in starting positions who didn't even play varsity last year. We all took lessons about how much we need to work together and how to come back after a loss and regain momentum.”

The team did regain momentum with a pair of shutout victories in section play last week: 3-0 over Mt. Lebanon and 7-0 over Oakland Catholic.

Sophomore forward Sloan Rost leads the team in goals with 17 through 13 games. Fellow sophomore Ellie Markel has 13 goals, Ryan has seven and sophomore midfielder Isabella Lagazzi has six.

Lagazzi is a lesson in perseverance as she continues to battle through the effects of a back injury suffered in a car accident earlier this year.

Despite treatment and rehab, Lagazzi said she still experiences discomfort when practicing and in games. But, she said, she's working through it and pushes forward as she doesn't want to miss this season and experiences with her teammates.

“I want to be out there and help my teammates as much as I can,” Lagazzi said. “My teammates have been very supportive. They're always encouraging and understand if I need to take a step back so I don't hurt myself more. They all take really good care of me.

“It's exciting to be a part of this team and see where it can go the rest of the season.”

