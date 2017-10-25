Pitt offensive line discovers identity: 'It was fun watching us be us' vs. Duke

Pitt junior Alex Bookser is not ashamed to admit he plays on the offensive line where “not everybody is going to be tweeting at you and looking at you.”

“We're offensive linemen,” he said, proudly. “You feed us crap, and you keep us in the dark and that's how we like it. We're like fungus.”

Suddenly, Pitt's offensive line appears to be a fungus that's growing and, perhaps, getting stronger.

After three Pitt linemen were drafted into the NFL over the past three years, this season's group struggled before finding five starters and sticking with them for two consecutive games. The result: Pitt ran for 336 yards against Duke on Saturday, including 254 by previously nondescript running back Darrin Hall.

There remains plenty of work to do in pass protection — the 22 sacks allowed is next-to-last in the ACC — but tackles Brian O'Neill and Jaryd Jones-Smith, guards Alex Officer and Bookser and center Jimmy Morrissey played winning football at Duke.

“It was fun watching us be us, Pitt football,” Jones-Smith said.

After much experimentation and rotation, Pitt line coach John Peterson has found a quintet he likes. It's a smart, athletic, veteran group, with two seniors (Jones-Smith and Officer), two juniors (O'Neill and Bookser) and former walk-on Morrissey, a redshirt freshman who plays what Bookser calls “the worst position on the offensive line.”

Bookser, who has manned the position in practice, said playing center involves “having to snap the ball and then block and make sure everybody knows what they're doing and getting all the blame when things go bad.”

It's also an eclectic bunch. Bookser was named to the 2016 All-ACC Academic Team, and O'Neill, who ran for two touchdowns last year and almost scored a third this season, won the Piesman Award as the nation's most versatile lineman. Morrissey chose the intensity of Power 5 football, plus tuition payments, when he could have settled for the Ivy or Patriot Leagues.

Get them together, and you won't know what might happen. During breaks in training camp this summer, several of them played Monopoly. After all, you can only lift so many weights.

Finally, all the pieces fit together against Duke, and a season all but lost was blessed with new hope.

“I don't think the spirits were down, but it's a relief,” Bookser said. “We keep saying, ‘We're this close. We're this close,' and finally this week, it's like, ‘OK, we really were that close and now we know we can do it.'

“It's not a question anymore. Let's keep working hard and do it every week.”

Through it all, the linemen remain close friends, bonded by their shared anonymity and the reality that the offense can't function properly without them.

“People aren't looking to you unless you're Brian and you get to score all the touchdowns,” Bookser said, poking fun at his linemate. “But you stick with each other and understand the role you play is big. That's what fuels us.” For Bookser, there's no place he'd rather be than with his pals on the line, watching video, crunching shoulder pads or maybe even getting yelled at by Peterson.

“You don't grow up and you're like, ‘I want to play right guard for the Pitt Panthers,' ” Bookser said. “But when you get that opportunity, that's all you want in the world.”

Jerry DiPaola is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jdipaola@tribweb.com or via Twitter @JDiPaola_Trib.