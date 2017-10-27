Steelers notebook: Pass rushers could expose Lions tackle, former teammate Brian Mihalik

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

When the Steelers rush the passer's blind side during Sunday night's game in Detroit, they'll be encountering a familiar face.

With starting left tackle Greg Robinson out because of a hamstring injury, Brian Mihalik is in line to get his first NFL start for the Lions. The 6-foot-9 Mihalik was Steelers' property for the majority of the past 22 months.

“It's going to be his first start,” outside linebacker Anthony Chickillo said. “So we feel like we can get after him.”

A defensive lineman at Boston College, Mihalik was drafted by Philadelphia in 2015 but did not make the 53-man roster and was waived from the Eagles practice squad early that season.

Buoyed and intrigued by the fact they had recently completed a transformation of another 6-9 former defensive lineman into a starting offensive tackle in Alejandro Villanueva, the Steelers signed Mihalik to their offseason roster in 2016.

He was injured during that training camp, but the Steelers brought him back after a spate of injuries along their offensive line, and he spent the final 10 weeks of the regular season on the 53-man roster.

Mihalik did not get into a regular-season game, though, with the Steelers. He was cut at the end of this past training camp, and the Lions scooped him up.

Mihalik made his NFL regular-season debut during Detroit's most recent game two weeks ago, when Robinson was injured.

“He's going to play his hardest,” outside linebacker Bud Dupree said, “but we've got to make sure that we just treat him like he's a backup and make sure we make as many plays as we can.”

Between their combined practice reps against Villanueva and Mihalik in recent years, Steelers pass-rushers probably have more experience than anyone in the NFL at facing a tackle so tall.

“They really can't bend as well as the shorter tackles. Their steps are longer,” Dupree said, “so it's easy to catch them on their back foot and just toss them.”

Facing poor pass protection

Even with Robinson, the Lions have allowed the second-most sacks per game (3.8) in the NFL.

But don't expect the Steelers to change their pass-rushing approach.

“It's business as usual,” veteran outside linebacker James Harrison said. “You can't get into a feeding frenzy until you get yourself in a position to do that. The game ain't started.”

Lions, Steelers injury reports

Lions starters receiver Golden Tate (shoulder) and defensive end Ezekiel Ansah (knee) are questionable after being limited in practice all week. Linebacker Paul Worrilow (knee) also is officially questionable but he practiced fully Thursday and Friday. No. 3 offensive tackle Emmett Cleary is out.

As expected, the Steelers will be without defensive end Stephon Tuitt (back), right tackle Marcus Gilbert (hamstring) and tight end Vance McDonald (knee).

Rookie outside linebacker T.J. Watt, who spend a lot of time lined up against Mihalik, was a late addition to the injury report when he left Friday's practice because of an ankle injury. But he will play Sunday.

Brown on Bryant

Antonio Brown spoke to the media for the first time since Martavis Bryant's negative social-media comments and de facto one-game suspension.

Brown was asked if Bryant needed to earn back the trust of his teammates.

“I think guys trust him. I just think he's got to earn his way back,” said Brown, who drew criticism four weeks ago for a sideline tantrum. “Obviously, we need him. We know what he's capable of, and we are going to need him down the stretch. He's made a mistake. He'll learn from it and come back from it.”

Chris Adamski is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at cadamski@tribweb.com or via Twitter @C_AdamskiTrib.