Maurkice Pouncey defends Steelers after Lions accuse them of playing dirty

It'd been more than 36 hours, but Maurkice Pouncey was still fired up on Tuesday afternoon.

“Bro, come on,” Pouncey said, directed at a pair of Detroit Lions defensive linemen. “The game's over. If you wanted to play that hard, you should have done it the first four quarters.”

“That (expletive) is stupid,” Pouncey added.

He was referring to the actions of Detroit defensive tackles A'Shawn Robinson and Akeem Spence during the penultimate snap of Sunday night's 20-15 Steelers win at Ford Field. During a play in which the Steelers were going to kneel down to run out the clock after being assured the victory, 300-plus-pound defenders Robinson and Spence aggressively rushed into the Steelers' offensive line.

A bout of pushing-and-shoving ensued, and Robinson was flagged for a personal foul and ejected for throwing a punch to the head of Steelers guard Ramon Foster.

Pouncey was not penalized but he did slap Robinson's head while Robinson was tied up with Foster, eliciting Spence to approach Pouncey to defend him.

According to the Detroit Free Press , Spence said the incident was the culmination of “a mean football game.” Spence accused the Steelers of dirty play throughout the game.

“Just tempers flaring, man. Guys had been taking shots at us all game,” Spence said. “I don't know what happened on the other side. I can't really speak on it, but I know I'm going to take care of my guys and my guys are going to take care of me and let the chips fall where they may.”

Spence said he told Steelers guard David DeCastro that he was going to “come off the ball” on the kneeldown snap.

“That doesn't matter,” Pouncey said Tuesday. “It's a respect factor. What if I just came off the ball and just cut him? Everybody would be like, ‘What the (expletive)? That's dirty as hell.' If I just came off the ball and kicked him in his face?

“Go watch the film, go watch how many times they were on their backs. That's probably why they are sitting there complaining. One-hundred percent.”

The Lions did not have a sack Sunday, though they did limit Le'Veon Bell to just 3.0 yards per carry.

According to the Free Press , Robinson stopped briefly in the locker room Monday, but didn't offer anything substantial when a reporter asked about the play. He repeated the word “football” six times to questions like what happened on the play and what punishment does he expect.

Told punching somebody wasn't football, Robinson again said, “Football.”

Pouncey interrupted when asked if he'd seen the Lions engage in dirty play on film against other opponents, or if it was just against the Steelers on Sunday.

“We didn't say they play dirty,” he said. “We go out there and play hard. They said that. So once they said that, go watch the film and you judge it yourself.”

Chris Adamski is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at cadamski@tribweb.com or via Twitter @C_AdamskiTrib.