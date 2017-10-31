Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Sports

Typical Browns? Cleveland botches A.J. McCarron deal with Bengals because of paperwork issue

The Associated Press | Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2017, 7:48 p.m.
Bengals quarterback A.J. McCarron nearly became a Brown on Tuesday.
Bengals quarterback A.J. McCarron nearly became a Brown on Tuesday.

Updated 7 hours ago

CLEVELAND — A proposed trade between the Browns and Bengals involving quarterback A.J. McCarron fell through when paperwork was not filed to the NFL before Tuesday's 4 p.m. deadline.

The teams had an agreement in place, sending McCarron to Cleveland, but paperwork did not arrive at the league office in time, said league spokesman Brian McCarthy. He did not provide any further detail about why the transaction wasn't finalized.

The Cincinnati Enquirer reported the Browns were going to give up a second- and third-round pick.

The Browns have had an interest in McCarron for some time. Cleveland coach Hue Jackson worked with him when he was the offensive coordinator in Cincinnati.

While Jackson develops rookie DeShone Kizer, McCarron would have given the winless Browns (0-8) a better chance to win in the season's second half. Cleveland has a bye this week.

The Browns have an abundance of picks in next year's draft, but they didn't part with any of them to make their team better this season and remain on a quest to find a franchise quarterback.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.