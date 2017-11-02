Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Evgeni Malkin's goal propels Penguins past Connor McDavid's Oilers again

The Associated Press | Thursday, Nov. 2, 2017, 12:12 a.m.
The Penguins celebrate a second-period goal as the Oilers' Oscar Klefbom reacts Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2017.
The Oilers' Adam Larsson and Connor McDavid (97) battle against the Penguins' Sidney Crosby on Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2017, in Edmonton.
The Oilers' Patrick Maroon and goaltender Cam Talbot defend against the Penguisn' Patric Hornqvist on Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2017, in Edmonton.
The Penguins' Greg McKegg is stopped by Oilers goalie Cam Talbot during the first period on Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2017, in Edmonton.
Penguins goalie Matt Murray makes the save on the Oilers' Zack Kassian during the second period on Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2017, in Edmonton.
The Oilers' Milan Lucic hits the Penguins' Bryan Rust on Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2017, in Edmonton.
The Oilers' Kris Russell defends against the Penguins' Riley Sheahan on Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2017, in Edmonton.
The Oilers' Connor McDavid faces off against the Penguins' Sidney Crosby on Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2017, in Edmonton.
EDMONTON, Alberta — A game against the struggling Edmonton Oilers was what the Penguins needed to get their road trip back on track.

Evgeni Malkin's tiebreaking power-play goal in the third period lifted the Penguins to a 3-2 victory over the Oilers on Wednesday night.

Patric Hornqvist and Conor Sheary also scored for the defending Stanley Cup champion Penguins, who had opened their five-game trip with two losses.

“For the whole team, this was a big effort for us,” Hornqvist said. “We all played really hard. We went back to the old school, winning one-on-one battles out there. When we do that, we have a good team and, obviously, the power play helped us to win the game.”

Malkin tucked a wrist shot under Cam Talbot's arm on the man-advantage with 7 minutes, 37 seconds remaining in the third for the winning goal.

Matt Murray stopped 35 shots, including a big save on Ryan Nugent-Hopkins in close with 13 seconds remaining to preserve the win.

“We're working our tails off every night. That's not the issue,” Murray said. “It's just little subtle mistakes here and there, little lapses in judgment, and that's been hurting us. Tonight we tried to stay on our toes and just play an overall solid game, and I think we did that.”

Nugent-Hopkins and Leon Draisaitl had goals for the Oilers, who have lost four of their last five games. Talbot finished with 27 saves.

“We were right there, the whole game. There wasn't much separating us,” Nugent-Hopkins said. “If anything, I thought we outplayed them a little bit. Right now it's kind of tough to swallow.”

The Penguins nearly scored eight minutes into the game as Bryan Rust's shot rang off the crossbar, but it was declared a no-goal after a video review.

The Penguins struck on the power play just 56 seconds into the middle period as Hornqvist tipped a puck in front past Talbot for his fourth of the season.

Edmonton tied it up a few minutes later on its own power play. Patrick Maroon sent a backhand pass from behind the net to Nugent-Hopkins, who scored his fifth of the season and 100th of his career.

Less than a minute later, Connor McDavid made a no-look pass to allow Draisaitl to direct the puck into a wide-open net for a 2-1 lead.

Sidney Crosby followed McDavid's play with a similar pass on a two-on-one to set up a goal by Sheary with 22 seconds left in the second.

