Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Sports

Penn State unfazed by No. 7 spot in first College Football Playoff rankings

Centre Daily Times | Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2017, 11:21 p.m.
Ohio State safety Damon Webb tackles Penn State tight end Mike Gesicki during the first half Saturday, Oct. 28, 2017, in Columbus, Ohio.
Ohio State safety Damon Webb tackles Penn State tight end Mike Gesicki during the first half Saturday, Oct. 28, 2017, in Columbus, Ohio.

Updated 11 hours ago

UNIVERSITY PARK — When Penn State came in at No. 7 in the first College Football Playoff rankings of the year Tuesday night, the reaction was dull and uninspired. No one shouted from their apartment balconies in downtown State College, and very few broadcasted it on Twitter.

“Last year, it felt like there was a parade going on downtown when we got the No. 12 ranking,” Penn State tight end Mike Gesicki said of the committee's initial 2016 poll.

What a difference a year can make.

The Nittany Lions are No. 7 — behind Georgia, Alabama, Notre Dame, Clemson, Oklahoma and Ohio State — with four regular-season weeks and a loaded conference championship slate on the horizon. With some help, the opportunity for Penn State to climb from No. 7 into the top 4 is there.

“We didn't think we'd drop too, too far,” quarterback Trace McSorley said after Wednesday's practice. “But it's not where we want to be. We want to be in the top 4. We're not happy with it. We've got our work cut out for us now.”

For now, though, most fans are still sulking about the Nittany Lions' 39-38 loss to Ohio State.

As for McSorley and his teammates? Well, they're implementing the program's week-by-week approach, keying in on their next opponent: not the Buckeyes and not the rankings.

“I don't care about the College Football Playoff rankings. As a team, I feel like we don't care,” senior cornerback Christian Campbell said. “The college football rankings are really predictions. It doesn't faze us as a team. Anything can happen. So really, it doesn't matter.”

Campbell said he didn't watch ESPN's rankings reveal show, which aired at 7 p.m. Tuesday, right after Penn State's practice.

Senior safety Nick Scott didn't watch, either, and neither did Gesicki.

The latter was having his daily post-practice catch with Juwan Johnson and DaeSean Hamilton during the show. When Gesicki came back inside the Lasch Building and found out Penn State was No. 7, his reaction was, “OK, great. Time to move on.”

“You can kind of get lost in the rankings, where other teams are at, and you can't trip up over something that's in front of you right now,” Gesicki added. “It's early. There's a lot of football left to be played. Our worry or focus isn't on the playoffs. Our focus is on Michigan State.”

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.