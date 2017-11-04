Steady David DeCastro 'spoils' Steelers, continues to get better

The most grounded member of the Steelers offensive line loves to travel.

David DeCastro, whose family roots are centered in South Africa, has made several trips to his parents' homeland, and he took his wife on a safari there three years ago.

Earlier this year, it was a trip to New Zealand and Australia for David and Bonnie DeCastro, one final excursion before the birth of their daughter, Brooke, in October.

As much as DeCastro likes to spend his offseasons traveling the world, he can be found in the same spot every Sunday during the fall and winter — anchoring the right guard position for the Steelers.

When the 6-foot-5, 315-pound veteran suited up Sunday against the Detroit Lions, DeCastro made his 64th consecutive NFL start, the equivalent of four seasons. Among active players at the position, DeCastro owns the second-longest streak of consecutive games played.

It's not just the number of games that is noteworthy. It's the snaps. Since his streak started in Week 10 of the 2013 season, DeCastro has missed just two. Heading into the Steelers' game next Sunday in Indianapolis, DeCastro has played 4,345 of a possible 4,347 offensive snaps.

DeCastro also brings quality along with his quantity. Pro Football Focus recently ranked DeCastro as the best run-blocking guard in the NFL, and he's likely on his way to a third consecutive appearance on the Pro Bowl and All-Pro lists.

“He's getting better every year,” offensive line coach Mike Munchak said. “He enjoys what he does. He enjoys the game, and he's very consistent in everything he does. There's nothing he can't do. He's good at everything.”

Especially staying healthy. Among a team full of Steelers, DeCastro is an ironman.

Only left tackle Alejandro Villanueva has anything resembling a modest run of consecutive starts among the other Steelers linemen. He has started 34 games in a row since moving into the lineup two years ago.

Center Maurkice Pouncey has missed all of one season and virtually every snap of another. Right tackle Marcus Gilbert missed seven games over the previous three seasons and has sat out five more in 2017. Ramon Foster has started a full 16-game slate just twice in nine NFL seasons.

“I love playing with Dave,” Foster said. “I know he's going to be consistent. I know I don't have to worry about him mentally or physically. I know he's going to do his job. I know he's not going to be late. He's going to be where you want him to be. You know he's going to block who you want him to block, and you know he's going to go a little bit extra.

“That's what you expect from David DeCastro. That's one of the biggest compliments a guy can ever get: you don't have to worry about him.”

It wasn't always that way for DeCastro. There was a time when, if the Steelers weren't worried about his dependability, he sure was. After starting all 39 game in three seasons at Stanford, DeCastro was selected by the Steelers with the No. 24 overall draft pick in 2012.

In his third preseason game, DeCastro's right knee was bent while pass-blocking. It resulted in a dislocated knee cap and a torn medial collateral ligament. He didn't return until four games remained in his rookie season.

“It was a tough start,” DeCastro said. “I had never been hurt before. I rarely missed a practice in college, never missed a game. You go out in the third game and you blow out your knee. It was a whirlwind.”

Another freak injury involving DeCastro occurred in the 2013 opener, although he wasn't the player hurt. DeCastro missed a cut block and collided with the Pouncey's right leg. The hit tore Pouncey's ACL and ended his season after just eight plays.

“We started 0-4 that year, and Pouncey goes down with me falling into his leg,” DeCastro said. “I'm like, ‘Really, can we just not have this?' You work so hard in the offseason and then that happens. It was some tough times.

“You give credit to the coaches and players to help keep you up and moving forward. It has worked out well the last couple of years.”

Has it ever. DeCastro was named to the Pro Bowl after the 2015 and '16 seasons, and he was selected first-team All-Pro in '15 and a second-teamer in '16. He also was rewarded before the 2016 season with a six-year contract that will keep him with the Steelers through 2021.

“He gives me a sense of comfort,” Pouncey said. “I know he's going to do his job. I know he's going to help out, and I know he's going to make us look really, really good. I just appreciate everything he does.”

Since accidentally ending Pouncey's season in the 2013 opener, DeCastro has missed just one game. That was midway through that season when he sat out a game at New England with an ankle injury.

Those trying to find a secret to DeCastro's durability likely will come away without a sexy answer.

“I attribute some of it to taking care of your body,” DeCastro said. “I never saw a chiropractor, and I never got a massage in college. That was stupid. You're young, and you think you can get away with anything. Nowadays, it's complete different. You get the massage, you see the chiropractors, you do the stuff necessary to take care of your body.

“Like anything in life, when it's new, it's hard at first, but then you get a handle on it. I don't even think about what I do now. You just know what is expected. There's some luck involved to it, but for the most part it's about taking care of yourself.”

DeCastro has started every game since Munchak arrived as offensive line coach in 2014.

“The more he started doing things, the better he got,” Munchak said. “Whether it's running on screens, pulling on plays or trapping, whether it's pass blocking or just learning the game within the game, he's grown in every area.

“He understands the game. He's here every day. He practices every day. He likes the routine. It's important to him. He's a true pro. You wish you had a bunch of him.”

The Steelers do have another DeCastro of sorts in the making. When Villanueva signed with the Steelers before the 2014 season, he was converted from the defensive line. While spending that season on the practice squad, Villanueva gravitated toward DeCastro. With his Army background, Villanueva embraced DeCastro's cerebral, methodical nature.

“I didn't know what the NFL was supposed to be like. I didn't know what an NFL player was supposed to look like,” Villanueva said. “I didn't know what the standard was. So when I walked into the offensive line room for the first time, I met the standard.”

DeCastro's play on the line has helped the Steelers advance one round further in the postseason since 2014. He has earned recognition from his peers, and he has been rewarded financially by the Steelers.

Most importantly to DeCastro, he has accomplished everything by showing up to work every day and doing his job. No exceptions.

“As a coach, you kind of get spoiled having a player like him,” Munchak said. “In this league, it's hard to keep guys on the field. He's been the one steady guy who, since I've been here, has kept that going.”

Joe Rutter is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jrutter@tribweb.com or via Twitter @tribjoerutter.