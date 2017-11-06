Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Sports

Alle-Kiski Valley PIAA boys soccer capsule

Tribune-Review | Monday, Nov. 6, 2017, 6:54 p.m.
Springdale's Zach Liberati (11) is defended by North Catholic's Luc Madonna (2) and Braiden Wills (9) in the WPIAL Class A championship game Friday, Nov. 3, 2017 at Highmark Stadium. North Catholic won 2-0.
Jack Fordyce | Tribune-Review
Springdale's Zach Liberati (11) is defended by North Catholic's Luc Madonna (2) and Braiden Wills (9) in the WPIAL Class A championship game Friday, Nov. 3, 2017 at Highmark Stadium. North Catholic won 2-0.
North Catholic's Luc Madonna (2) is defended by Springdale's Sammy Rzeszortarski (23) and Michael Mitchell (5) duringin the WPIAL Class A championship game Friday, Nov. 3, 2017 at Highmark Stadium. North Catholic won 2-0.
Jack Fordyce | Tribune-Review
North Catholic's Luc Madonna (2) is defended by Springdale's Sammy Rzeszortarski (23) and Michael Mitchell (5) duringin the WPIAL Class A championship game Friday, Nov. 3, 2017 at Highmark Stadium. North Catholic won 2-0.
Springdale's Michael Mitchell (5) battles North Catholic's Bryce Kopchak (4) duringin the WPIAL Class A championship game Friday, Nov. 3, 2017 at Highmark Stadium. North Catholic won 2-0.
Jack Fordyce | Tribune-Review
Springdale's Michael Mitchell (5) battles North Catholic's Bryce Kopchak (4) duringin the WPIAL Class A championship game Friday, Nov. 3, 2017 at Highmark Stadium. North Catholic won 2-0.
Springdale's Brogan McCutcheon (13) moves the ball upfield during the WPIAL Class A championship game Friday, Nov. 3, 2017 at Highmark Stadium. North Catholic won 2-0.
Jack Fordyce | Tribune-Review
Springdale's Brogan McCutcheon (13) moves the ball upfield during the WPIAL Class A championship game Friday, Nov. 3, 2017 at Highmark Stadium. North Catholic won 2-0.
Springdale'sNicholas Taliani (25) battles North Catholic's Bryce Kopchak (4) during the WPIAL Class A championship game Friday, Nov. 3, 2017 at Highmark Stadium. North Catholic won 2-0.
Jack Fordyce | Tribune-Review
Springdale'sNicholas Taliani (25) battles North Catholic's Bryce Kopchak (4) during the WPIAL Class A championship game Friday, Nov. 3, 2017 at Highmark Stadium. North Catholic won 2-0.

Updated 14 minutes ago

Class A

First round

Springdale (15-5-1) vs. Windber (14-5-1)

Winner plays: Winner of Brockway vs. Seton LaSalle on Saturday.

Free kicks: Both teams are seeking their first state championships. ... Springdale, the WPIAL runner-up, makes its first PIAA playoff appearance since 2009, when the Dynamos dropped a first-round game to Mercyhurst Prep. ... The Dynamos are coming off a 2-0 loss to Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic in the WPIAL championship game. Goalkeeper Mike Zolnierczyk made six saves in the loss. ... Springdale knocked off No. 2 Freedom and No. 3 Seton LaSalle on its way to the WPIAL championship game. ... Springdale has 11 shutouts on the season and allowed just 11 goals over its past 19 games. … Jared Demore scored 25 goals for the Dynamos, who outscored opponents, 81-18, this season. ... Windber won its second consecutive District 5 championship, defeating Fannett-Metal, 2-0, in the title game. The Ramblers beat Bishop McCort in the 2016 first round before falling to Sewickley Academy in the quarterfinals. ... Devan Marhefka scored both goals for Windber in its victory over Fannett-Metal. The Ramblers were the No. 5 seed in the District 5 playoffs.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.