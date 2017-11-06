Alle-Kiski Valley PIAA boys soccer capsule
Updated 14 minutes ago
Class A
First round
Springdale (15-5-1) vs. Windber (14-5-1)
Winner plays: Winner of Brockway vs. Seton LaSalle on Saturday.
Free kicks: Both teams are seeking their first state championships. ... Springdale, the WPIAL runner-up, makes its first PIAA playoff appearance since 2009, when the Dynamos dropped a first-round game to Mercyhurst Prep. ... The Dynamos are coming off a 2-0 loss to Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic in the WPIAL championship game. Goalkeeper Mike Zolnierczyk made six saves in the loss. ... Springdale knocked off No. 2 Freedom and No. 3 Seton LaSalle on its way to the WPIAL championship game. ... Springdale has 11 shutouts on the season and allowed just 11 goals over its past 19 games. … Jared Demore scored 25 goals for the Dynamos, who outscored opponents, 81-18, this season. ... Windber won its second consecutive District 5 championship, defeating Fannett-Metal, 2-0, in the title game. The Ramblers beat Bishop McCort in the 2016 first round before falling to Sewickley Academy in the quarterfinals. ... Devan Marhefka scored both goals for Windber in its victory over Fannett-Metal. The Ramblers were the No. 5 seed in the District 5 playoffs.