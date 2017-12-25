Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Alle-Kiski Valley high school notebook: Hack's milestone part of strong season at Leechburg

Doug Gulasy
Doug Gulasy | Monday, Dec. 25, 2017, 9:01 p.m.
St. Joseph senior Derek Petrishen notched his first hole-in-one while playing with his father Dec. 21 at Stone Creek Golf Course in Ocala, Fla.
St. Joseph senior Derek Petrishen notched his first hole-in-one while playing with his father Dec. 21 at Stone Creek Golf Course in Ocala, Fla.

Christian Hack is having a strong senior season for the Leechburg boys basketball team, and he added a milestone to it last week.

Hack reached 1,000 career points in the Blue Devils' 63-60 loss Friday at Summit Academy. He scored 29 points in the losing effort.

A senior guard, Hack is averaging a team-high 21.7 points for Leechburg (5-2, 2-1 Section 1-2A). He was named MVP of the Leechburg tip-off tournament after leading the Blue Devils to the title.

We meet again

There's a fair amount of crossover between teams at tip-off and holiday tournaments, and at least one game this week will feature a rematch from earlier this season.

Valley's girls basketball team will host Springdale at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, the opening night of the Vikings' holiday tournament. The teams met on opening weekend at Springdale's tip-off tournament, with Valley winning 31-15.

This will be the third meeting in the past two seasons for the Dynamos and Vikings, who hold a 2-0 edge in the prior two games. Valley's last two victories came against Springdale.

Another rematch could materialize later this week at the Apollo Trust holiday tournament between the Apollo-Ridge and Leechburg boys. They played in the championship game of the Leechburg tip-off tournament with the host Blue Devils winning.

Ones go down

Friday wasn't a good night for Burrell and Kiski Area, the top-ranked teams in WPIAL Class AA and Class AAA wrestling, respectively.

The Bucs and Cavaliers dropped road nonsection matches to ranked Class AAA opponents, with Burrell falling to No. 3 Waynesburg, 36-31, and Kiski Area dropping its match to Canon-McMillan, 36-27.

Doug Gulasy is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at dgulasy@tribweb.com or via Twitter @dgulasy_Trib.

